S&P 500   4,662.85
DOW   35,911.81
QQQ   380.01
3 FAANG Stocks That Are ‘Buy the Dip’ Candidates
Suspected drone attack in Abu Dhabi kills 3, wounds 6
Credit Suisse chairman resigns after internal investigation
Sweden's spy agency probes drones over 3 nuclear plants
Pandemic hasn't slowed China's love for US lobster
Turkish leader Erdogan visits Albania to boost ties
China's Xi rejects 'Cold War mentality,' pushes cooperation
MarketBeat Podcast: Market Volatility and Commodites Options

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: Market Volatility and Commodites Options

In times of market volatility, it can be comforting for investors to rely on safe strategies that have proven to be successful in the past. But what should you do if those strategies are limiting your opportunity for market-beating gains?  

For some investors, it may be time to consider investing in commodities. But trading commodities is different from trading stocks. And it’s not for the faint of heart.

On this week’s episode of the MarketBeat Podcast, Kate Stalter talks to Carley Garner. Garner is a commodity market analyst and broker at DeCarleyTrading.com who shares her view on the commodities market in 2022.

Some of the questions their conversation will cover include:

  • What to expect from oil prices, and what do changes in oil prices mean for consumers?
  • How can investors and traders capitalize on volatility in natural gas prices?
  • Why gold and silver may not always behave the way you think they will?

That’s the kind of insight you’ll get from the MarketBeat Podcast. This weekly podcast is just 30 minutes long, making it an ideal companion for you to take on your daily walk or when you’re doing errands. The podcast features exclusive interviews from top traders, fund managers, market analysts, and asset managers just to name a few. Every week you’ll get actionable information that will help clarify what’s really going on in the market.

Simply subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast from wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to The MarketBeat Podcast today.




7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.

These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.

So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.

View the "7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps".


