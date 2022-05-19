MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks

In this episode The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate talks about options with CC Lagator, co-founder of options trading platform Options AI. CC explains what’s wrong with the options-trading industry when it comes to helping individual investors, who tend to trade differently from the big institutions.



Kate and CC discuss:



Why CC and his co-founders saw the need for a new options trading platform for retail traders



How retail options trading can be riskier than the way institutions trade options



Why do investors need a plan to set themselves up for the probable



How to use options to position against an event happening



How even investors without interest in speculative options positions could use options to add income



If you’re a long-term holder in a stock you can use put spreads to help you avoid bad trading decisions at lows



On the upside, instead of making a decision to sell because a stock is extended, you could sell calls and call spreads against the holdings to help you gain income as positioning against an event happening



One of the greatest skills you can have as a professional trader or investor is your own cognitive biases: Options give you a way to have a plan to gain income



Hedging strategies allow you to ask the question of how you can sleep at night in a volatile market



How should people approach the current market?



Why CC believes it’s best to play for singles and doubles right now, rather than a home run with options right now.



How CC and Options AI train new options traders to succeed



How to learn more about Options AI:



https://www.optionsai.com/





Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.