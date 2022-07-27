The MarketBeat Podcast: Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

Today on The MarketBest Podcast Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers his views on portfolio management during the downturn, with some very practical steps to allocate your money and invest for tax advantages. Investors and traders sometimes overlook the tax consequences of their decisions, but tax strategies - or lack thereof - can make a significant difference in your bottom line. A bear market is a great time to review your holdings and optimize your account to preserve capital and take advantage of tax strategies.-Why Clark says investors should remain calm through the bear market-How investors can manage their holdings right now to realize losses for tax purposes-How to do a Roth IRA conversion, paying taxes in a year when the market is down, and have a tax advantage going forward-Why Clark advises using dollar-cost average to get a discount on funding your retirement account-Why it’s unlikely you can call the bottom of the market-The two biggest mistakes individual investors make-How Clark views fixed-income investing in this market-Why Clark likes dividend-paying stocks-An alternative way to invest in crypto-Pros and cons about using mutual funds-How to handle individual stocks for appreciation as well as tax management-How does Clark approach portfolio diversification? What types of vehicles does he suggest using within a portfolio?-How to plan for a retirement that may last 20 or 30 years- so you can maintain purchasing power and avoid running out of money in your golden years-What inflation rate and real rate of return should retirement investors be using right now? How can you do that calculation?

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.