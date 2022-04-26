MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies

This week on The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate sits down withJason is an expert stock-and-options trading coach, and he shares his thoughts on what is driving the market now, and how listeners can approach their investing and trading decisions.Companies that profited from the stay-at-home play pulled forward 10 years of revenue and earnings in one year.How does that bode for these companies now?How will rising costs factor into companies’ earnings?How can you use a call option strategy - along with puts - to express a bullish investment thesis?How Jason uses charts to determine whether a stock is getting technical support and may be a buyShould you trade and invest differently? How do fundamentals factor in? How should pending news affect your strategy?How should you treat earnings reports if you own a stock?How Jason uses put options as insurance when he owns a stockHow can short-term trading affect your financial position. Jason gives us a specific example of how a trade allowedhim to pay off a houseWhen Jason takes a calculated risk to hold a trade through earningsHow Jason diversifies by strategy, not necessarily by sector and industryHow can you factor the times you’re wrong into your investing and trading strategies?Stocks mentioned in this episodeWhere to find Jason:Instagram: BrownReportYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Thebrownreport

