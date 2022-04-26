S&P 500   4,296.12
MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading Strategies

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: Profit From Diversifying Trading StrategiesThis week on The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate sits down with Jason Brown of The Brown Report. Jason is an expert stock-and-options trading coach, and he shares his thoughts on what is driving the market now, and how listeners can approach their investing and trading decisions. 

Companies that profited from the stay-at-home play pulled forward 10 years of revenue and earnings in one year. 

How does that bode for these companies now?

How will rising costs factor into companies’ earnings? 

How can you use a call option strategy - along with puts - to express a bullish investment thesis?

How Jason uses charts to determine whether a stock is getting technical support and may be a buy

Should you trade and invest differently? How do fundamentals factor in? How should pending news affect your strategy?

How should you treat earnings reports if you own a stock?

How Jason uses put options as insurance when he owns a stock

How can short-term trading affect your financial position. Jason gives us a specific example of how a trade allowed 
him to pay off a house

When Jason takes a calculated risk to hold a trade through earnings 

How Jason diversifies by strategy, not necessarily by sector and industry

How can you factor the times you’re wrong into your investing and trading strategies?

Stocks mentioned in this episode

Microsoft (MSFT)
Apple (AAPL)
AMD (AMD)
Docusign (DOCU)

Where to find Jason:

TheBrownReport.com

Instagram: BrownReport

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Thebrownreport

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
3.0562 of 5 stars		$162.88+0.7%0.54%26.97Buy$191.01
Microsoft (MSFT)
3.6083 of 5 stars		$280.72+2.4%0.88%29.90Buy$360.39
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
2.8424 of 5 stars		$90.69+2.9%N/A35.15Buy$146.65
DocuSign (DOCU)
2.5294 of 5 stars		$89.95+4.2%N/A-257.00Hold$170.93
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

