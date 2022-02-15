S&P 500   4,401.67
MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?

In this week’s episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate Stalter was addressing the topic that’s on every investor’s mind. That would be inflation.

Last week’s Consumer Price Index put the inflation rate at a worse-than-expected 7.5 %. That reading on inflation, along with concerns about the effect of Russia invading Ukraine on energy markets is roiling the markets.

Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022? Find out now 

However, as Stalter points out, prior to this latest setback, the major exchanges were trying to rally. However, at this time institutional investors still are acting cautiously and consumers are expressing less confidence.

To help sort out the threat of inflation and what it will mean for the future of interest rates and the direction of the market, Stalter sat down with MarketBeat contributor Jea Yu. Some of the topics the two discuss include:

  • What is the January Barometer and is there a lesson for investors in 2022?
  • Why rising interest rates mean fundamentals are back in fashion
  • Why the investors who play the best defense are likely to have the best return
  • Why it could be time to invest in superheroes, but not the ones from Disney

Stalter and Yu also discussed two of his picks for entertainment stocks that could present opportunistic buying opportunities. One of those picks was Discovery Networks. And one reason is our nation’s love of superheroes.

Yu explains why merging with Warner Media which owns the intellectual property of the DC extended universe (DCEU) will help the company apply the same formula as Disney did for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yu has extensive experience of active participation and analysis of the U.S. equities, options, and futures markets. He is the author of four books on investing and the creator of the Underground Trader which as voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years. In addition to his articles on MarketBeat.com, Yu has been quoted and featured in a range of publications including the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.

New episodes of the MarketBeat Podcast will be released every week and subscribing to the podcast is completely free. Simply subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast from wherever you get your podcasts.

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


