×
S&P 500   3,818.83
DOW   31,029.31
QQQ   283.80
Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal 
Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Biden administration holding its first onshore oil sales
US stocks waver, on track for 4th monthly loss this year
Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet 
New York's 1st legal marijuana crop sprouts under the sun
S&P 500   3,818.83
DOW   31,029.31
QQQ   283.80
Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal 
Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Biden administration holding its first onshore oil sales
US stocks waver, on track for 4th monthly loss this year
Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet 
New York's 1st legal marijuana crop sprouts under the sun
S&P 500   3,818.83
DOW   31,029.31
QQQ   283.80
Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal 
Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Biden administration holding its first onshore oil sales
US stocks waver, on track for 4th monthly loss this year
Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet 
New York's 1st legal marijuana crop sprouts under the sun
S&P 500   3,818.83
DOW   31,029.31
QQQ   283.80
Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal 
Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
Biden administration holding its first onshore oil sales
US stocks waver, on track for 4th monthly loss this year
Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet 
New York's 1st legal marijuana crop sprouts under the sun

MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster StrikesToday on The MarketBeat Podcast Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA). 

In this episode, Kate and Andrew discuss: 

-The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA), which seeks opportunities among companies engaged in recovering from natural disasters, such as hurricanes, fires, floods or earthquakes

-Why Andrew believes it’s important for investors to have exposure to this potentially growing category

-How the VettaFi Natural Disaster Response and Mitigation Index was developed

-Which diverse group of industries constitutes the index components 

-How Andrew is bringing overseas companies, that may be difficult to access, to investors as part of the basket of stocks

-What little-known domestic stocks are tracked in the portfolio? 

-Why the ETF is equal-weighted, rather than being market-cap weighted, like the S&P 500

Home Depot (HD)
Lowes (LOW)
Maxar Technologies (MAXR)
Generac (GNRC)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
Clean Harbors (CLH)
Gorman-Rupp (GRC)

Learn more about the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF 

ProcureETFS.com 

FEMA ETF

UFO ETF

MarketBeat All Access

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow to Profit In The Bear Market

Today, Kate is joined by a repeat guest, Rob Isbitts of Sungarden Investment Publishing. Rob specializes in ETF portfolios designed to deliver returns in any kind of market condition, including the current bear. In this conversation, Rob gives specific ideas for handling various allocations in your portfolio, and discusses how to approach inverse ETFs.

Listen Now to How to Profit In The Bear Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.