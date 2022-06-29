MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today on The MarketBeat Podcast Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).In this episode, Kate and Andrew discuss:-The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA), which seeks opportunities among companies engaged in recovering from natural disasters, such as hurricanes, fires, floods or earthquakes-Why Andrew believes it’s important for investors to have exposure to this potentially growing category-How the VettaFi Natural Disaster Response and Mitigation Index was developed-Which diverse group of industries constitutes the index components-How Andrew is bringing overseas companies, that may be difficult to access, to investors as part of the basket of stocks-What little-known domestic stocks are tracked in the portfolio?-Why the ETF is equal-weighted, rather than being market-cap weighted, like the S&P 500Learn more about the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

