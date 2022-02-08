MarketBeat Podcast - Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind

S&P 500   4,483.87
DOW   35,091.13
QQQ   355.13
PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about rising fear of war
Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors 
Frontier Airlines buying Spirit in $3B low-cost carrier deal
Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
Fund investing has its place for most investors. However, virtually all mutual funds and ETFs inject a certain amount of risk into a portfolio. And managing that risk can feel like a fractured fairy tale. That’s because the nature of fund investing forces investors into a forced choice between two less than desirable options.

In this week’s episode of the MarketBeat Podcast, Kate Stalter sits down with Will Rhind, founder, and CEO of the GraniteShares ETF (NYSEARCA: XOUT). Rhind explains why the two most common strategies for fund investing: active management and passive management have predictable flaws that inject risk into a portfolio.

Rhind also explains how his XOUT fund uses a proprietary method to identify large-cap stocks that are likely to underperform the market. Rhind’s methodology is a Goldilocks approach that emphasizes capital preservation while keeping a focus on growth. 

This fund is for buy-and-hold investors who want to avoid the big mistakes that affect long-term returns. As Rhind points out a 50% drawdown requires a return of 100% just to get you back to breakeven.

And Rhind gives investors a peek behind the curtain to explain why he believes stocks such as Visa (NYSE: V), JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM), and Disney (NYSE: DIS) are likely to underperform in the near term.

Rhind and Stalter also took a look at the broader market to address questions such as:

  • What are Will’s financial advisor clients (professional money managers) most concerned about within the markets right now?
  • Does the current market give investors an opportunity to buy beaten-up stocks at lower valuations? 
  • Does P/E ratio properly capture the value of companies? 

This is the kind of insight that you can expect from every episode of the MarketBeat Podcast. Our host, Kate Stalter, has 20 years of experience in various areas of financial services. This experience gives Stalter personal experience managing client portfolios and puts her in a position to ask the probing questions that cut to the heart of the matter.

New episodes of the MarketBeat Podcast will be released every week and subscribing to the podcast is completely free. Simply subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast from wherever you get your podcasts.

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon


