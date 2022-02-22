MarketBeat Podcast - This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off

Investors frequently talk in terms of “the ones that got away.” For example, selling Amazon during the dot-com crash. Or not buying Apple in the mid-1980s, but as Kate Stalter points out, if hindsight was 20/20, we’d all be millionaires.

The reality is that many investors don’t fully appreciate disruptive technology like Amazon until it’s already in the mainstream. Even then, investors may have to wait years to reap the benefits. For example, the S&P Technology Index took 17 years to get back to its February 2000 highs.

In today’s information age, investors can learn about new, disruptive technologies when they’re still in the early growth stages, and that’s the case with the space industry - which is the focus of this week’s episode of The MarketBeat Podcast.



Could the space sector be a new opportunity? Find out now

Kate talks with Andrew Chanin, CEO of Procure ETFs who is running the first pure-play space ETF, the Procure Space ETF (ticker:UFO).

Some of the questions that the two discuss include:

Why did he choose the S-Network Space Index as the benchmark index for the fund?

Why the space industry is at a critical inflection point?

How is the Procure Space ETF different from the Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (hint: moonshots don’t always have something to do with space)

What stocks were added to the index recently?

recently? How are non-pure-play space companies like Raytheon included in the fund?

The fund includes many of the picks and shovels companies that are helping to fulfill the demand for this emerging sector, and you’ll get Chanin’s perspective on four stocks that fit this description that is in the fund today.

