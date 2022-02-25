MarketBeat Podcast - What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off

As of this writing, the markets are falling dramatically. The market isn’t just shaking out the weak hands; some of the most bullish investors are pulling back to assess their personal situation. Monetary policy, interest rates, inflation and Russia/Ukraine conflict are all contributing;

However, as the saying goes, failing to plan means you’re planning to fail. It may not seem like it at the moment, but history proves to investors that there will be a recovery. And when it does, you need to be prepared.



Check out these 3 stocks now

Part of that preparation is updating your watch list. That’s the focus of this week’s episode of The MarketBeat Podcast. Kate Stalter talks with MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch about a few stocks that have been beaten down but present intriguing opportunities.

As you hear Stalter and Markoch discuss each stock, you may hear your own voice. That’s because the two attempt to look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of each stock. They’re not making a bullish call or a bearish call. They’re simply acknowledging that these stocks are worth keeping your eye on.

As Stalter points out, many investors have taken their eyes off a stock only to look back 18 months later and wonder how they missed the run-up. Here are a few questions the two discuss in this episode.

What investors may be getting wrong about a big data company that recently went public?

Why the company’s stock is poised for further growth from a new target customer and what could go wrong?

How a small entertainment company stock has the potential to be more than what investors see on the surface and what regulatory developments could cause the stock to move sharply higher?

What S&P 500 company that was a pandemic winner is sinking after earnings and why it might reverse higher soon?

