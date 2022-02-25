S&P 500   4,288.70
These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like 
Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market 
Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More 
The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over 
World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions
MarketBeat Podcast - What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off

Friday, February 25, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast - What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off

As of this writing, the markets are falling dramatically. The market isn’t just shaking out the weak hands; some of the most bullish investors are pulling back to assess their personal situation. Monetary policy, interest rates, inflation and Russia/Ukraine conflict are all contributing;

However, as the saying goes, failing to plan means you’re planning to fail. It may not seem like it at the moment, but history proves to investors that there will be a recovery. And when it does, you need to be prepared.

Part of that preparation is updating your watch list. That’s the focus of this week’s episode of The MarketBeat Podcast. Kate Stalter talks with MarketBeat contributor Chris Markoch about a few stocks that have been beaten down but present intriguing opportunities.

As you hear Stalter and Markoch discuss each stock, you may hear your own voice. That’s because the two attempt to look at the good, the bad, and the ugly of each stock. They’re not making a bullish call or a bearish call. They’re simply acknowledging that these stocks are worth keeping your eye on.

As Stalter points out, many investors have taken their eyes off a stock only to look back 18 months later and wonder how they missed the run-up. Here are a few questions the two discuss in this episode.

  • What investors may be getting wrong about a big data company that recently went public?
  • Why the company’s stock is poised for further growth from a new target customer and what could go wrong?
  • How a small entertainment company stock has the potential to be more than what investors see on the surface and what regulatory developments could cause the stock to move sharply higher?
  • What S&P 500 company that was a pandemic winner is sinking after earnings and why it might reverse higher soon?

You’ll get a new episode of the MarketBeat Podcast every week and subscribing to the podcast is completely free. Simply subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast from wherever you get your podcasts.

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


