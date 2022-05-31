×
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one
China falls short on big Pacific deal but finds smaller wins
War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa
Global stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines
Coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on
EU leaders, divided over Russia oil embargo, spy a solution
MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?In this episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates. 

Do small caps require a different approach than large caps?

How have small caps performed, relative to the S&P 500 this year?

In addition to energy, what small-cap sectors have shown resilience?

How have small-cap earnings done so far in 2022? And what do analysts expect, going forward?

How do small-cap valuations look, after the broad market decline? 

What upcoming Federal Reserve data are important for investors to monitor? 

What hard-hit tech industry is Tyler keeping an eye on now, as valuations have come down sharply? 

Why is Tyler watching the medical sector now, and where does he see promise, now that medical procedure volumes are growing again?

Are consumer-focused small caps set for a rebound? 

What’s a conservative, defensive retailer where Tyler sees strength in an economy where consumers are prioritizing basic necessities? 

Stocks discussed in this episode: 

Gitlab (GTLB)
Sprout Social (SPT)
CS Disco (LAW) 
Inspire Therapy (INSP)
Shockwave (SWAV)
Revolve Group (RVLV) 
Allbirds (BIRD) 
Grocery Outlet (GO) 

Where to find Tyler: 

Cabot Early Opportunities  

Cabot Small-Cap Confidential

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube


