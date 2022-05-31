MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode of The MarketBeat Podcast , Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of theand grand slam advisorynewsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.Do small caps require a different approach than large caps?How have small caps performed, relative to the S&P 500 this year?In addition to energy, what small-cap sectors have shown resilience?How have small-cap earnings done so far in 2022? And what do analysts expect, going forward?How do small-cap valuations look, after the broad market decline?What upcoming Federal Reserve data are important for investors to monitor?What hard-hit tech industry is Tyler keeping an eye on now, as valuations have come down sharply?Why is Tyler watching the medical sector now, and where does he see promise, now that medical procedure volumes are growing again?Are consumer-focused small caps set for a rebound?What’s a conservative, defensive retailer where Tyler sees strength in an economy where consumers are prioritizing basic necessities?Stocks discussed in this episode:Where to find Tyler:

