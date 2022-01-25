MarketBeat Podcast: ESG, Why Going Green Can Mean Big Growth

In the last year, a renewed focus on climate change is putting clean energy stocks in focus. This group of stocks includes companies who are committed to doing no harm to the environment. But did you know there’s a sector that also focuses on repairing the damage that’s already been done?

That’s the mission of green tech. Green tech refers to companies that utilize technology that is explicitly designed to protect the environment or repairing existing change. That includes what you might consider the “usual suspects” of wind and solar. But it goes into other areas such as organic food and upcycling.

On this week’s episode of the MarketBeat Podcast, Kate Stalter sits down with investor Brendan Coffey to take a deeper dive into this fast-growing category. And Coffey explains why many of these stocks are poised to break out of a dormant period.

Some of the topics the podcast will cover include:

How investing in green tech is similar (and different) from environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing?

What are some of the long-term opportunities for green tech?

What index Coffey uses to track green tech stocks?

And you’ll hear Coffey explain why the decision to invest in green tech is not an alternative to growth stocks, but a shift to where the growth is going. With that said, you’ll hear about one semiconductor company that makes the list of stocks he’s buying now.

