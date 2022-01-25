S&P 500   4,410.13
DOW   34,364.50
QQQ   353.30
Saia Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend slide in 2022
Kohl's confirms approach about potential acquisition
Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight
Stocks recover as investors jump in after big sell-off
Liz Weston: The mental health risks of retiring
Biden revives 'clean energy' program with $1B loan guarantee
MarketBeat Podcast: ESG, Why Going Green Can Mean Big Growth

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: ESG, Why Going Green Can Mean Big Growth

In the last year, a renewed focus on climate change is putting clean energy stocks in focus. This group of stocks includes companies who are committed to doing no harm to the environment. But did you know there’s a sector that also focuses on repairing the damage that’s already been done?

That’s the mission of green tech. Green tech refers to companies that utilize technology that is explicitly designed to protect the environment or repairing existing change. That includes what you might consider the “usual suspects” of wind and solar. But it goes into other areas such as organic food and upcycling.

On this week’s episode of the MarketBeat Podcast, Kate Stalter sits down with investor Brendan Coffey to take a deeper dive into this fast-growing category. And Coffey explains why many of these stocks are poised to break out of a dormant period.

Some of the topics the podcast will cover include:

  • How investing in green tech is similar (and different) from environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing?
  • What are some of the long-term opportunities for green tech?
  • What index Coffey uses to track green tech stocks?

And you’ll hear Coffey explain why the decision to invest in green tech is not an alternative to growth stocks, but a shift to where the growth is going. With that said, you’ll hear about one semiconductor company that makes the list of stocks he’s buying now.

That’s the kind of insight you get from the MarketBeat Podcast. This weekly 30-minute podcast is an ideal companion on your daily walk or when you’re doing errands. Your host is Kate Stalter. Stalter brings 20 years of experience in various areas of financial services to help clarify what’s really going on in the market.

New episodes of the MarketBeat Podcast will be released every week and subscribing to the podcast is completely free. Simply subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast from wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to The MarketBeat Podcast today.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


