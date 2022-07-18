50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,830.85
DOW   31,072.61
QQQ   289.40
Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results 
Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Does Whirlpool's (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Why Did State Street's Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
S&P 500   3,830.85
DOW   31,072.61
QQQ   289.40
Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results 
Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Does Whirlpool's (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Why Did State Street's Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
S&P 500   3,830.85
DOW   31,072.61
QQQ   289.40
Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results 
Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Does Whirlpool's (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Why Did State Street's Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
S&P 500   3,830.85
DOW   31,072.61
QQQ   289.40
Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results 
Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Does Whirlpool's (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Why Did State Street's Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?

MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How !

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Heres How !In this episode of The MarketBeat Podcast, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode. 

  • Why Rob says it’s doesn’t matter whether we are in a bull or bear, and why he says it’s possible to make money now
  • How to avoid panicking in a bear market
  • Why it’s important to invest in the market we are given, not the market we wish we had
  • Should investors shift their focus from individual stocks and toward ETFs?
  • How can you play defense, while also knowing that your defensive investing is an offensive weapon? 
  • How should you use inverse ETFs?
  • Which ETFs allow you to mix offense and defense?
  • Do factors such as inflation, recession, or the Fed matter to your investment strategy? 
  • What is the problem with so many investors now using charts? Using charts is critical, but what is the big mistake they are making?
  • Why does Rob use multiple time frames in his chart analysis?
  • How are the traditional indicators functioning today, in a fast-moving, algorithm-driven market? 
  • Why your stock is likely to follow the direction of its broad sector or industry, given all the ownership in index funds
  • Is the traditional advice to “buy the dip” still a good idea? 

How to find Rob: 

https://www.sungardeninvestment.com/

Twitter: @robisbitts

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-isbitts-73b0751/

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.