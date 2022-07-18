MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How !

Why Rob says it’s doesn’t matter whether we are in a bull or bear, and why he says it’s possible to make money now

How to avoid panicking in a bear market

Why it’s important to invest in the market we are given, not the market we wish we had

Should investors shift their focus from individual stocks and toward ETFs?

How can you play defense, while also knowing that your defensive investing is an offensive weapon?

How should you use inverse ETFs?

Which ETFs allow you to mix offense and defense?

Do factors such as inflation, recession, or the Fed matter to your investment strategy?

What is the problem with so many investors now using charts? Using charts is critical, but what is the big mistake they are making?

Why does Rob use multiple time frames in his chart analysis?

How are the traditional indicators functioning today, in a fast-moving, algorithm-driven market?

Why your stock is likely to follow the direction of its broad sector or industry, given all the ownership in index funds

Is the traditional advice to “buy the dip” still a good idea?

In this episode of The MarketBeat Podcast , Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.How to find Rob:https://www.sungardeninvestment.com/Twitter: @robisbittsLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rob-isbitts-73b0751/





