The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

In today's episode of The MarketBeat Podcast Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “n this episode, Kate and Peter discuss:-Why Peter believes individuals should own stocks inside index funds, but should not be picking single stocks-What Peter believes is the No. 1 cause of the current market decline-Is the market responding to the current decline in gas prices and commodity prices?-What action could the Fed take that may cause another market bull run?-What specifically should older investors do to preserve capital, once they have amassed wealth?-Should investors follow the traditional financial planning advice to diversify internationally?-What is the mistake investors make when using Modern Portfolio Theory?-Which asset classes could offer investors income in this environment?Peter’s Amazon author page:https://www.amazon.com/Peter-J.-Tanous/e/B001H6SRVU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_sharehttps://www.lynxinvestment.com/**Links mentioned in this episode:**https://www.marketbeat.com/all-access/

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.