S&P 500   3,854.43
DOW   31,173.84
QQQ   289.04
Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Gas pipeline shutdown starts amid German suspicion of Russia
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Fed's Bullard: Solid US economy can handle rising rates
Stocks get back to falling on Wall Street ahead of busy week
Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle hammers company shares
Stocks fall on Wall Street, led by drops in technology
The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | MarketBeat Staff
In today's episode of The MarketBeat Podcast Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.”   
I
n this episode, Kate and Peter discuss: 

-Why Peter believes individuals should own stocks inside index funds, but should not be picking single stocks

-What Peter believes is the No. 1 cause of the current market decline

-Is the market responding to the current decline in gas prices and commodity prices?

-What action could the Fed take that may cause another market bull run?

-What specifically should older investors do to preserve capital, once they have amassed wealth?

-Should investors follow the traditional financial planning advice to diversify internationally? 

-What is the mistake investors make when using Modern Portfolio Theory?

-Which asset classes could offer investors income in this environment?

Peter’s Amazon author page:

https://www.amazon.com/Peter-J.-Tanous/e/B001H6SRVU%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
https://www.lynxinvestment.com/

**Links mentioned in this episode:**
https://www.marketbeat.com/all-access/

Let’s all become smarter investors together. Subscribe to the MarketBeat Podcast today.

Apple Podcasts - Spotify - iHeart - Overcast - Amazon - YouTube


MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

