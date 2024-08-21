Free Trial
Value Investing: Unearthing 3 Hidden Gems in Today's Market

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 21, 2024
house frame new construction

Key Points

  • Value investing seeks undervalued companies with the potential for long-term growth.
  • Key metrics help identify undervalued companies and assess their financial health.
  • Value investing offers a compelling strategy for navigating volatile markets.
During times of market volatility and concerns about overvaluation, investors are increasingly turning to time-tested strategies to navigate the complexities of the stock market. Among these strategies, value investing is experiencing a resurgence. Value investing is a cornerstone strategy of legendary investors like Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham. This approach, centered on identifying undervalued companies with solid fundamentals, offers a compelling alternative to chasing high-flying growth stocks in a potentially overheated market.

Understanding Value Investing

The stock market requires a thorough understanding of valuation metrics, and one particularly insightful tool is the Shiller Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio, also known as the CAPE ratio or P/E 10. This metric, developed by Nobel laureate economist Robert Shiller, offers a better perspective on market valuation than the traditional P/E ratio. 

Instead of considering only the current year's earnings, the Shiller P/E ratio compares a company's stock price to its average inflation-adjusted earnings over the past ten years. This approach smooths out short-term fluctuations in earnings and provides a clearer picture of a company's long-term earning power. Currently, the Shiller P/E ratio for the S&P 500 stands at 36.08, significantly above its historical average of 17.14. This suggests a potential overvaluation of the broader market, prompting investors to seek alternative strategies for identifying undervalued opportunities.

In this environment, value investing emerges as a compelling approach. Value investing is about identifying companies whose true value, or intrinsic worth, is not reflected in their current market price. This inherent value is determined by analyzing a company's financial statements, assessing its competitive advantages, and evaluating its long-term growth prospects. Key metrics employed in this analysis include the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), price-to-book ratio (P/B), dividend yield, debt-to-equity ratio, free cash flow (FCF), and return on equity (ROE).


Value investors seek companies with low P/E and P/B ratios, indicating potential undervaluation relative to their earnings and assets. They also look for companies with healthy dividend yields, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders. Furthermore, they analyze a company's debt levels and cash flow generation to assess its financial health and future growth potential. By examining these factors, value investors can identify hidden gems that may be overlooked by the broader market, potentially leading to significant returns over time.

D.R. Horton: Value in the Housing Shortage

D.R. Horton Today

D.R. Horton, Inc. stock logo
DHIDHI 90-day performance
D.R. Horton
$179.61
-1.84 (-1.01%)
(As of 08/20/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$100.08
$185.43
Dividend Yield
0.67%
P/E Ratio
12.23
Price Target
$175.60
D.R. Horton NYSE: DHI is the largest homebuilder in the United States, and the company presents a compelling case for value investors. Its current metrics showcase a potential for undervalued growth within the housing and real estate sector.

With a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 12.43, D.R. Horton's stock appears undervalued relative to its earnings potential. Furthermore, the company boasts a price-to-book ratio of 2.35, suggesting its market value may be lower than the value of its assets. Its price-to-sales ratio of 1.60 further emphasizes this, indicating potential undervaluation compared to its revenue generation.

The company is poised to benefit from the persistent housing shortage in the U.S., a long-term tailwind expected to drive demand for new homes for years. Moreover, a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23 indicates a strong financial foundation and manageable debt levels.

The anticipated easing of interest rates could catalyze D.R. Horton's growth. Lower mortgage rates would likely stimulate homebuying activity, boosting the company's sales and profitability. While the housing market is cyclical and susceptible to economic fluctuations, D.R. Horton's strong market position, efficient operations, and solid financials position it to weather these challenges effectively.

Energy Transfer: Powering the Global Energy Landscape

Energy Transfer Today

Energy Transfer LP stock logo
ETET 90-day performance
Energy Transfer
$16.07
-0.23 (-1.41%)
(As of 08/20/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$12.89
$16.50
Dividend Yield
7.97%
P/E Ratio
14.74
Price Target
$19.29
Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a leading midstream energy company that offers a compelling combination of value and income. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, lower than the industry average, and Energy Transfer’s dividend yield of 7.89%, the company stands out as an attractive investment opportunity.

Energy Transfer's extensive network of pipelines and storage facilities is crucial in transporting and storing essential energy resources, positioning it for continued growth as global energy demand increases. This is further supported by its price-to-sales ratio of 0.66, which indicates potential undervaluation compared to revenue generation.

Furthermore, Energy Transfer boasts a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.37, suggesting a balance between debt and equity financing. Analysts project an annual earnings growth rate of 13.42% for Energy Transfer over the next five years, further solidifying its potential for long-term value creation.

While the energy sector is subject to commodity price fluctuations and regulatory changes, Energy Transfer's diversified operations and strategic investments in infrastructure provide a degree of resilience and stability.

Its solid fundamentals and attractive valuation metrics make it a compelling option for value-focused investors seeking exposure to the energy sector.

Pfizer: The Value of Big Pharma

Pfizer Today

Pfizer Inc. stock logo
PFEPFE 90-day performance
Pfizer
$28.90
+0.10 (+0.35%)
(As of 08/20/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$25.20
$37.19
Dividend Yield
5.81%
Price Target
$34.54
Pfizer NYSE: PFE is a global pharmaceutical giant that provides a compelling value proposition despite recent challenges related to declining COVID-19 product sales.

With a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, lower than the average of 13.44 for healthcare stocks in the S&P 500, Pfizer's stock appears undervalued relative to its long-term potential.

Its price-to-book ratio of 1.86 suggests its market value might be lower than the value of its assets, indicating potential undervaluation.

The company's robust pipeline of new drugs, coupled with a healthy dividend yield of 5.77%, suggests potential for future growth and income generation. This is further reinforced by its price-to-sales ratio of 2.96, which, while higher than some value stocks, is still within a reasonable range for a company of Pfizer's size and market position.

As the impact of the pandemic subsides and Pfizer's new drug portfolio gains traction, the company is expected to regain its growth trajectory. Furthermore, its strong track record of innovation and commitment to research and development, coupled with a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, positions it for continued success in the dynamic pharmaceutical sector.

Embracing Value in a Volatile Market

The current market terrain presents a compelling opportunity for value investors. Investors can identify hidden gems that the broader market may overlook by focusing on companies with solid fundamentals, attractive valuations, and sustainable growth potential. While risks and challenges exist in any investment strategy, a disciplined approach to value investing, thorough research, and careful consideration of individual investment goals can pave the way for long-term wealth creation. As market dynamics continue to evolve, value investing remains a timeless strategy for uncovering hidden gems and navigating the complexities of the stock market.

