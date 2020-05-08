AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the medical device company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of ATRC traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 58,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,143,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,014,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $4,794,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 55.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company's stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love

There are more than 200 healthcare companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pharmaceutical companies, medical research firms, hospital systems and other healthcare stocks, it can be hard to identify which healthcare companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 3,000 distinct recommendations for healthcare companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same healthcare stock.



This slide show lists the 15 healthcare companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Healthcare Stocks that Analysts Love".