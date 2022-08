Best Stocks Under $10.00 Right Now

A common mistake among novice investors is confusing an undervalued stock with a cheap stock. When a stock trades under $5 (often called penny stocks), it can be easy for an investor to understand why the stock carries such a low price. But when a stock trades below $10, a little more research is required. This is particularly true when the broader market is in a sell-off. Before attempting to buy stocks that are trading for less than 10 dollars, there are some important things to know. How Is a Company’s Share Price Calculated? If you’re an experienced investor this is just a basic review. But if you’re a relatively new investor this may help answer a lot of questions. To understand why buying stocks under $10 can come with an elevated risk you need to understand how a company’s stock price is calculated. There are two data points to look for. The first is a company’s market capitalization (or market cap). That is a rough estimation of how much a company is worth. The second number is the number of outstanding shares (also called shares outstanding – the meaning is the same). This is, as the name suggests, the number of common shares available to be bought. To calculate a company’s stock price, you divide the company’s current market capitalization by its number of outstanding shares. Here’s an example that keeps the math easy. A stock that is valued at $100 million and has 1 million outstanding shares has a share price of $100. But a stock that is valued at $100 million and has 100 million outstanding shares has a share price of $10. The important thing to take away from that example is a stock’s price does not necessarily reflect the market value of the company. Now here’s a real world example. On March 27, General Electric (NYSE:GE) had a market cap of $66.37 billion. The company had 8.74 billion outstanding shares. When you divide the market cap by the outstanding shares you get 7.59. 66.37/8.74 = 7.59 This means at that moment, one share of GE stock was valued at $7.59. Should Investors Buy Stocks Under $10? The simple answer is “Of course you should.” A common fallacy among even the most experienced investors is failing to understand the difference between a stock that is cheap and one that is undervalued. It’s an interesting aspect of human psychology. A stock that is trading at $200 could decline by 25% and investors will swoop in to buy it “on sale”. But if a $12 stock drops 20% it becomes untouchable. The problem with this approach is it assumes that a high price is good and a low price is bad. And in fairness, that can be true. Many stocks that trade under $10 do so because they present obvious and fundamentally problematic issues that are suppressing their growth. So if you’re an investor who is looking to buy stocks under $10 is be sure you’re ready, and able, to do some research. Simply throwing your hard-earned money at a stock because you’ve heard the mantra “buy low, sell high” is foolish. But the same can be said of investing in any stock. And if you’re reading this article, I hope you already understand that stocks over time can be an excellent and sound investment. Stock prices, no matter the price, can fluctuate wildly. But over time, investing in stocks has proven to be the most reliable path to reaching your financial goals. And the simple truth is that a stock that is trading under $10 can offer you the ability to make huge gains. But that is, if you know what to look for. Fortunately, in this article, we’ve done a lot of that research for you. But there is one caveat about investing in stocks under $10. This should only make up a small portion of the stock portion of your portfolio. The majority of your investment in equities (another name for stocks) should focus on solid, stable companies. And depending on your investment style, you should look for companies that pay a dividend. You should also not invest in stocks under $10 to replace money you have set aside in bonds or cash. This should be money that you are already investing in the market. What Are the Rewards of Stocks Under $10? The reward of buying stocks under $10 is the opportunity for growth. If you can buy 1000 shares of a stock that is trading at $8, you would only need the stock to increase in value by $8 to double your investment. If you were That, however, is easier said than done. And many investors have seen that $8,000 investment evaporate as they bought shares of a falling knife. Still, if investors can find the right stock, stocks under $10 are one of the best ways to capture a significant gain without a large investment. That brings up a second point. Stocks under $10 are more accessible for investors without a lot of money to put into the market. Robinhood and other trading apps are designed on this principle. If you only have a small amount of money to invest, you don’t have to put all your eggs in one basket. In practical terms, and investor with $10,000 to invest could buy over 150 shares a stock that is currently trading below $7 a share. This also makes stocks under $10 a great option for diversification. Not only can you look at different sectors, but you can also dabble in international stocks. What Are the Risks of Buying Stocks Under $10? Here are some of the most common risks of buying stocks under $10: Share dilution - Generally, the number of outstanding shares is driven by simple supply and demand. A company that issues a solid earnings report, or comes out with a new product, etc. will see their outstanding shares decline because there will be more buyers than sellers.



- Young startup companies often have a first mover advantage. Because they are creating a new market, they have no competition and have no price pressure. However, as more competitors enter the market, a company may face pressure both on the price they charge and their profit margin. If the company is slow to adapt to the competition, their stock price may sink to extremely low levels. The company operates in a cyclical industry - A retailer may see their stock spike during the holiday season as investors anticipate greater revenue and profit. However, for the remainder of the year, the company may not be able to sustain that revenue. That’s another reason the stock may sink.





- A retailer may see their stock spike during the holiday season as investors anticipate greater revenue and profit. However, for the remainder of the year, the company may not be able to sustain that revenue. That’s another reason the stock may sink. The stock is low- to no-growth stock - If you look at the price history of a stock, it may just trade in a specific range. In that case, a stock under $10 may still be a worthwhile investment if it pays a nice dividend. What Are the Best Stocks Under $10? If you’ve followed this article and understand both the pros and cons of stocks under $10, let’s take a look at how you can put that information to work in the middle of one of the greatest stock sell-offs in history. On the one hand, there are a number of quality companies that have seen their share price reach uncomfortably low levels. But some of these stocks are in industries like hospitality that have been particularly affected by the coronavirus. And while these stocks are generally perceived to see increased, pent-up demand once the coronavirus threat recedes, it may be some time before this increased demand shows up in the stock price. Value investing opportunities do exist—if you're looking in the right places. Putting together a list of the best stocks under $10.00 requires investors to do their homework. At a price of under $10, these companies are not penny stocks. In fact many companies have a large market cap. But just because a stock is trading for a low price doesn’t make it a great value. One of the biggest assets an investor can have is time. If you’ve done your due diligence and believe in the overall financial health and direction of the company, buying stocks under $10 can be very profitable. If you have the time and patience to hold the stock through many economic cycles, here are some stocks to consider.

#1 - CymaBay Therapeutics NASDAQ:CBAY

Stock Price: $3.21 (+$0.08)

PE Ratio: -2.41

Market Cap: $271.82 million

Average Trading Volume: 601,865 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (4 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $10.80 (236.4% Upside) $3.21-2.41: $271.82 million601,865 sharesBuy (4 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$10.80 (236.4% Upside) CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops MBX-2982, which is in Phase 2a clinical study for the disease/condition of hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetics. It has a license agreement with ABW Cyclops SPV LP to support development of seladelpar for the treatment of PBC; and holds a worldwide license from Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize compounds with activity against an undisclosed metabolic disease target. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

#2 - ADMA Biologics NASDAQ:ADMA

Stock Price: $2.03 (-$0.11)

PE Ratio: -4.06

Market Cap: $397.72 million

Average Trading Volume: 2.48 million shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $5.30 (161.1% Upside) $2.03-4.06: $397.72 million2.48 million sharesBuy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$5.30 (161.1% Upside) ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

#3 - Cidara Therapeutics NASDAQ:CDTX

Stock Price: $0.77 (-$0.02)

PE Ratio: -1.07

Market Cap: $53.17 million

Average Trading Volume: 390,487 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $6.45 (737.7% Upside) $0.77-1.07: $53.17 million390,487 sharesBuy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$6.45 (737.7% Upside) Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

#4 - Tamarack Valley Energy OTCMKTS:TNEYF

Stock Price: $3.41 (-$0.06)

Average Trading Volume: 107,001 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $6.93 (103.2% Upside) $3.41107,001 sharesBuy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$6.93 (103.2% Upside) Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties. The company was formerly known as Tango Energy Inc. and changed its name to Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. in June 2010. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

#5 - Secure Energy Services OTCMKTS:SECYF

Stock Price: $5.23 (+$0.20)

Average Trading Volume: 7,693 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $8.64 (65.2% Upside) $5.237,693 sharesBuy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$8.64 (65.2% Upside) Secure Energy Services Inc., an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills. The Environmental and Fluid Management segment includes a network of owned, operated, and marketed industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and disposal, onsite abandonment, and environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation, water treatment and recycling, emergency response, rail, and metal recycling services, as well as offers fluid management for drilling, completion, and production operations for oil and gas producers. This segment also designs and implements drilling fluid systems for producers drilling for oil, bitumen, and natural gas; provides naturally occurring radioactive material management services, as well as equipment and chemical solutions that optimize well production. Secure Energy Services Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

#6 - 89bio NASDAQ:ETNB

Stock Price: $3.52 (-$0.03)

PE Ratio: -0.70

Market Cap: $71.64 million

Average Trading Volume: 290,552 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (7 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $23.63 (571.2% Upside) $3.52-0.70: $71.64 million290,552 sharesBuy (7 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$23.63 (571.2% Upside) 89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also intends to develop pegozafermin for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. 89bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

#7 - UserTesting NYSE:USER

Stock Price: $6.04 (-$0.29)

Market Cap: $862.91 million

Average Trading Volume: 434,277 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (10 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $12.33 (104.2% Upside) $6.04: $862.91 million434,277 sharesBuy (10 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$12.33 (104.2% Upside) UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

#8 - CES Energy Solutions OTCMKTS:CESDF

Stock Price: $2.05 (-$0.01)

Average Trading Volume: 46,730 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (10 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $3.50 (70.7% Upside) $2.0546,730 sharesBuy (10 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$3.50 (70.7% Upside) CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products. It also designs and implements drilling fluid systems and completion solutions for oil and gas producers; designs and manufactures production and specialty chemicals for use in the oil and natural gas production markets, the stimulation and fracturing markets, and the pipeline and midstream markets; and operates trucks and trailers to transport products in the oil and gas industry. In addition, the company provides environmental consulting, water management services, and drilling fluids waste disposal services primarily to oil and gas producers; and laboratory services. It serves oil and natural gas industry, including multinational producers, intermediate oil and natural gas operators, independent juniors, and joint ventures, as well as pipeline and mid-stream markets in western Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. and changed its name to CES Energy Solutions Corp. in June 2017. CES Energy Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

#9 - Capstone Copper OTCMKTS:CSCCF

Stock Price: $2.24 (-0.04)

Average Trading Volume: 64,956 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (4 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: 6.86 (206.1% Upside) $2.2464,956 sharesBuy (4 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)6.86 (206.1% Upside) Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile. The company also owns the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-gold project located northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

#10 - Applied Blockchain OTCMKTS:APLD

Stock Price: $2.25 (+$0.13)

Market Cap: $223.21 million

Average Trading Volume: 2.23 million shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (6 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $8.17 (263.0% Upside) $2.25: $223.21 million2.23 million sharesBuy (6 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$8.17 (263.0% Upside) Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

#11 - Augmedix OTCMKTS:AUGX

Stock Price: $1.60 (+$0.12)

PE Ratio: -2.67

Market Cap: $59.85 million

Average Trading Volume: 30,986 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $5.63 (251.6% Upside) $1.60-2.67: $59.85 million30,986 sharesBuy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$5.63 (251.6% Upside) Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

#12 - OceanaGold OTCMKTS:OCANF

Stock Price: $1.78 (-$0.03)

Average Trading Volume: 57,173 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (2 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $3.54 (98.7% Upside) $1.7857,173 sharesBuy (2 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$3.54 (98.7% Upside) OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in South Brisbane, Australia.

#13 - Blackline Safety OTCMKTS:BLKLF

Stock Price: $1.81

Average Trading Volume: 4,330 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (3 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $7.50 (313.2% Upside) $1.814,330 sharesBuy (3 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$7.50 (313.2% Upside) Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices. The company also provides Blackline Live, a cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portal for safety alert management; Blackline Live's real-time compliance and reporting dashboard; Blackline Analytics, a data analytics package; Blackline Vision, a data science consulting and software services; Blackline monitoring; and Blackline Location Beacon, an indoor/outdoor location technology. In addition, it offers Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones; Loner Duo, a Bluetooth accessory paired with loner mobile for medium to high-risk work-alone scenarios; gas sensors, which include single- and multi-gas diffusion cartridges and multi-gas pump cartridges; and industrial contact tracing for COVID-19. Further, the company provides portable tracking solutions for package tracking, loss prevention, surveillance, asset security, and vehicle tracking applications. It serves municipalities and utilities, oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, petrochemical, rail transportation, steel manufacturing, biotech and pharma manufacturing, agriculture, construction, mining, pulp and paper, and wood products manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Blackline GPS Corp. and changed its name to Blackline Safety Corp. in July 2015. Blackline Safety Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

#14 - Petrofac OTCMKTS:POFCY

Stock Price: $0.68

Market Cap: $707.21 million

Average Trading Volume: 5,157 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (6 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $160.00 (23,481.4% Upside) $0.68: $707.21 million5,157 sharesBuy (6 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$160.00 (23,481.4% Upside) Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services. The Asset Solutions segment offers concept, feasibility, and front-end engineering design services, as well as manages and maintains onshore and offshore operations. The IES segment provides an integrated services for clients under flexible commercial models that are aligned with their requirements. Petrofac Limited was founded in 1981 and is based in St Helier, Jersey.

#15 - China Overseas Property OTCMKTS:CNPPF

Stock Price: $1.06

Average Trading Volume: 1,925 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (4 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: N/A $1.061,925 sharesBuy (4 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)N/A China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites. The Value-Added Services segment offers engineering, vetting of building plans, facilities and equipment evaluation proposals, pre-delivery, move-in assistance, delivery inspection, engineering service quality monitoring and consulting services, etc. for property developers and other property management companies; and community asset management services and living service operations for residents, as well as commercial service operations. The Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment engages in the trading of various car parking spaces. It is also involved in the provision of automation and other equipment upgrade services; property agency; information technology services; and service through online to offline platform. The company was formerly known as China Overseas Management Services International Limited and changed its name to China Overseas Property Holdings Limited in May 2015. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. China Overseas Property Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of China Overseas Holdings Limited.

#16 - Marathon Gold OTCMKTS:MGDPF

Stock Price: $1.37 (+$0.02)

Average Trading Volume: 50,530 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $3.48 (153.9% Upside) $1.3750,530 sharesBuy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$3.48 (153.9% Upside) Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

#17 - Crescent Point Energy NYSE:CPG

Stock Price: $7.69 (-$0.23)

PE Ratio: 3.33

Market Cap: $4.36 billion

Average Trading Volume: 11.02 million shares

P/E Ratio: 3.3

Dividend Yield: 2.65%

Consensus Rating: Buy (7 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $15.00 (95.1% Upside) $7.693.33: $4.36 billion11.02 million shares3.32.65%Buy (7 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$15.00 (95.1% Upside) Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

#18 - TechnipFMC NYSE:FTI

Stock Price: $8.10 (+$0.01)

PE Ratio: -14.73

Market Cap: $3.66 billion

Average Trading Volume: 9.82 million shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (8 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $10.88 (34.3% Upside) $8.10-14.73: $3.66 billion9.82 million sharesBuy (8 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$10.88 (34.3% Upside) TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing systems; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. This segment also offers well and asset services; research, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain; and product management services. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling and completion systems; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a digitally enabled pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; pressure pumping; well service pumps; well control, safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; flowback and well testing services; skid systems; automation and digital systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flexible lines and flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc has a strategic alliance with Talos Energy Inc. to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to Carbon Capture and Storage projects. The company was founded in 1884 and is based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

#19 - Universal Technical Institute NYSE:UTI

Stock Price: $8.13 (+$0.09)

PE Ratio: 13.78

Market Cap: $268.63 million

Average Trading Volume: 258,897 shares

P/E Ratio: 13.8

Consensus Rating: Buy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $11.50 (41.5% Upside) $8.1313.78: $268.63 million258,897 shares13.8Buy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$11.50 (41.5% Upside) Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. In addition, the company provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 12 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

#20 - Similarweb NYSE:SMWB

Stock Price: $8.84 (+$0.51)

PE Ratio: -7.25

Market Cap: $656.71 million

Average Trading Volume: 120,562 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (3 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $20.80 (135.3% Upside) $8.84-7.25: $656.71 million120,562 sharesBuy (3 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$20.80 (135.3% Upside) Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

#21 - Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación NYSE:VLRS

Stock Price: $9.37 (-$0.33)

PE Ratio: -33.46

Market Cap: $1.04 billion

Average Trading Volume: 630,721 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (6 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $20.39 (117.6% Upside) $9.37-33.46: $1.04 billion630,721 sharesBuy (6 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$20.39 (117.6% Upside) Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.P.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a fleet of 86 aircraft. The company also offers merchandising, recruitment and payroll, travel agency, and loyalty program services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

#22 - Lineage Cell Therapeutics NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX

Stock Price: $1.57 (-$0.07)

PE Ratio: -5.41

Market Cap: $266.47 million

Average Trading Volume: 817,104 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $6.00 (282.2% Upside) $1.57-5.41: $266.47 million817,104 sharesBuy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$6.00 (282.2% Upside) Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. It also offers Renevia, a facial aesthetics product. In addition, the company engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for retinal diseases, neurological diseases, and disorders and oncology. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Orbit Biomedical, Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioTime, Inc. and changed its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

#23 - Integra Resources NYSEMKT:ITRG

Stock Price: $0.71 (+$0.02)

PE Ratio: -1.28

Market Cap: $44.13 million

Average Trading Volume: 79,016 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (3 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $4.58 (550.1% Upside) $0.71-1.28: $44.13 million79,016 sharesBuy (3 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$4.58 (550.1% Upside) Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho. The company was formerly known as Mag Copper Limited and changed its name to Integra Resources Corp. in August 2017. Integra Resources Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

#24 - Solo Brands NYSE:DTC

Stock Price: $5.01 (+$0.02)

Market Cap: $474.54 million

Average Trading Volume: 546,458 shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (7 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $23.33 (365.7% Upside) $5.01: $474.54 million546,458 sharesBuy (7 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$23.33 (365.7% Upside) Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

#25 - Planet Labs PBC NYSE:PL

Stock Price: $5.41 (+$0.08)

Market Cap: $1.45 billion

Average Trading Volume: 2.99 million shares

Consensus Rating: Buy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)

Consensus Price Target: $10.00 (84.8% Upside) $5.41: $1.45 billion2.99 million sharesBuy (5 Buy Ratings, 0 Hold Ratings, 0 Sell Ratings)$10.00 (84.8% Upside) Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

