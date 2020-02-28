50% OFF
S&P 500   3,830.85 (-0.84%)
DOW   31,072.61 (-0.69%)
QQQ   289.40 (-0.85%)
AAPL   147.07 (-2.06%)
MSFT   254.25 (-0.96%)
META   167.23 (+1.54%)
GOOGL   109.03 (-2.46%)
AMZN   113.76 (+0.18%)
TSLA   721.64 (+0.20%)
NVDA   161.01 (+2.15%)
NIO   20.84 (+0.58%)
BABA   103.14 (+0.68%)
AMD   81.43 (+0.39%)
MU   60.45 (-1.76%)
CGC   2.59 (+15.63%)
T   20.53 (-0.19%)
GE   63.68 (+1.30%)
F   11.96 (+0.67%)
DIS   95.70 (+0.53%)
AMC   16.54 (+7.61%)
PFE   50.75 (-1.93%)
PYPL   74.13 (+0.30%)
NFLX   190.92 (+0.96%)
Best Monthly Dividend Stocks and ETFs

Below you will find a list of public companies and ETFs that issue dividends on a monthly schedule. Some investors prefer monthly dividend-paying stocks because of the consistent income these companies offer. Learn more about monthly dividend stocks.

United States flag
MarketRank evaluates a company based on community opinion, dividend strength, institutional and insider ownership, earnings and valuation, and analysts forecasts.
Available with a MarketBeat All Access Subscription
MarketRank™Upgrade to All Access to use the All Ranks Filter
Media sentiment refers to the percentage of positive news stories versus negative news stories a company has received in the past week.
Available with a MarketBeat All Access Subscription
Media SentimentUpgrade to All Access to use the All Sentiments Filter
Analyst consensus is the average investment recommendation among Wall Street research analysts.
Available with a MarketBeat All Access Subscription
Analyst ConsensusUpgrade to All Access to use the All Ratings Filter
Export to Excel
CompanyCurrent PriceTypeDividend YieldAnnual PayoutPayout Ratio3-Year Dividend GrowthEx-Dividend DateIndicator(s)
BND
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
$75.37
-0.3%		ETF2.44%$1.84N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
BNDX
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund
$49.91
-0.4%		ETF4.11%$2.05N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
VCIT
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
$80.48
-0.4%		ETF3.38%$2.72N/AN/AN/APositive News
O
Realty Income
$69.47
-1.2%		Stock4.28%$2.97209.15%2.54%7/29/2022Dividend Announcement
ITUB
Itaú Unibanco
$4.19
+1.5%		Stock0.95%$0.045.97%N/A8/1/2022Dividend Announcement
Short Interest ↓
VCSH
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
$76.24
-0.1%		ETF1.89%$1.44N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
BBD
Banco Bradesco
$3.06
+1.3%		Stock0.98%$0.035.26%N/AN/A
BBDO
Banco Bradesco
$2.51
+0.4%		Stock1.20%$0.03N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
SHY
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
$82.52
-0.1%		ETF0.47%$0.39N/AN/AN/APositive News
IEF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
$102.45
-0.3%		ETF1.22%$1.25N/AN/AN/APositive News
TLT
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
$114.93
-1.0%		ETF2.02%$2.32N/AN/AN/APositive News
MBB
iShares MBS ETF
$97.88
-0.2%		ETF1.09%$1.07N/AN/AN/APositive News
IGSB
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
$50.46
-0.1%		ETF1.84%$0.93N/AN/AN/APositive News
SHV
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
$110.00
0.0%		ETF0.17%$0.19N/AN/AN/APositive News
PBA
Pembina Pipeline
$35.99
+3.0%		Stock5.53%$1.9988.84%5.20%7/22/2022Short Interest ↑
IUSB
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
$46.86
-0.3%		ETF2.03%$0.95N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
PFF
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
$33.24
-0.2%		ETF4.84%$1.61N/AN/AN/A
VGSH
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
$58.69
-0.1%		ETF0.78%$0.46N/AN/AN/APositive News
VMBS
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
$48.05
ETF1.54%$0.74N/AN/AN/APositive News
EMB
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
$82.74
+0.0%		ETF5.20%$4.30N/AN/AN/A
SJR
Shaw Communications
$26.67
+0.1%		Stock3.45%$0.9277.31%1.47%N/AShort Interest ↑
IEI
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
$119.11
-0.1%		ETF0.87%$1.04N/AN/AN/APositive News
IGIB
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
$51.27
-0.5%		ETF2.95%$1.51N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
VGIT
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
$61.05
-0.2%		ETF1.88%$1.15N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
Positive News
QYLD
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF
$17.80
-0.5%		ETF15.11%$2.69N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
USIG
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
$51.16
-0.6%		ETF2.72%$1.39N/AN/AN/APositive News
DGRW
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
$57.43
-1.1%		ETF2.12%$1.22N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
AGNC
AGNC Investment
$11.61
-0.7%		Stock12.40%$1.4469.23%-12.64%7/28/2022Upcoming Earnings
Dividend Announcement
ISTB
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
$47.26
-0.1%		ETF1.74%$0.82N/AN/AN/APositive News
ADC
Agree Realty
$74.73
-0.1%		Stock3.76%$2.81153.55%6.51%7/28/2022Dividend Announcement
FTSM
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
$59.39
ETF0.47%$0.28N/AN/AN/APositive News
STAG
STAG Industrial
$29.53
-1.0%		Stock4.94%$1.46217.91%10.83%7/28/2022Dividend Increase
LMBS
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
$48.32
+0.0%		ETF1.97%$0.95N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
News Coverage
Positive News
VCLT
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
$82.15
-1.0%		ETF3.97%$3.26N/AN/AN/APositive News
EPR
EPR Properties
$50.32
+2.3%		Stock6.56%$3.30138.66%-29.71%7/28/2022Dividend Announcement
AVAL
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
$3.39
+2.4%		Stock7.67%$0.2634.21%N/AN/AShort Interest ↓
DNP
DNP Select Income Fund
$10.87
-0.5%		ETF7.18%$0.78N/AN/A7/28/2022Short Interest ↑
VGLT
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
$70.25
-1.0%		ETF2.35%$1.65N/AN/AN/A
FIXD
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
$46.46
-0.2%		ETF1.72%$0.80N/AN/AN/A
VET
Vermilion Energy
$21.53
+7.1%		Stock0.88%$0.193.19%N/AN/AAnalyst Report
Short Interest ↑
Gap Up
FTSL
First Trust Senior Loan Fund
$44.39
+0.0%		ETF3.72%$1.65N/AN/AN/APositive News
MAIN
Main Street Capital
$41.47
+1.2%		Stock6.22%$2.5881.90%-3.07%8/1/2022Short Interest ↑
SLG
SL Green Realty
$46.44
+1.2%		Stock8.03%$3.73472.15%21.63%N/AUpcoming Earnings
PSEC
Prospect Capital
$7.21
+0.3%		Stock9.99%$0.7288.89%7.72%7/26/2022Positive News
FALN
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
$24.74
-0.9%		ETF4.32%$1.07N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
VWOB
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund
$59.88
+0.1%		ETF5.31%$3.18N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
SLQD
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
$48.44
0.0%		ETF1.67%$0.81N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
CDC
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
$66.50
-0.2%		ETF3.05%$2.03N/AN/AN/A
FMB
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
$51.38
+0.1%		ETF2.14%$1.10N/AN/AN/APositive News
High Trading Volume
NUV
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
$9.04
-0.1%		ETF3.76%$0.34N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
BCAT
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
$14.73
+1.9%		Stock8.49%$1.25N/AN/AN/A
HYLS
First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF
$39.95
-0.6%		ETF7.06%$2.82N/AN/AN/APositive News
LTC
LTC Properties
$39.52
-0.9%		Stock5.77%$2.28131.03%N/A7/20/2022
PTY
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
$12.40
-0.4%		ETF11.61%$1.44N/AN/AN/A
HNDL
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
$20.81
-0.1%		ETF8.12%$1.69N/AN/AN/ADividend Cut
Short Interest ↑
PEY
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
$20.26
-0.7%		ETF4.10%$0.83N/AN/AN/A
SUSB
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
$24.05
-0.2%		ETF1.46%$0.35N/AN/AN/APositive News
SUSC
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF
$23.25
-0.7%		ETF2.71%$0.63N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
SBR
Sabine Royalty Trust
$62.91
+2.0%		Stock10.49%$6.60N/A-1.33%N/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
BRMK
Broadmark Realty Capital
$6.75
Stock12.44%$0.84112.00%N/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
EFC
Ellington Financial
$14.78
-3.8%		Stock12.18%$1.8096.77%N/A7/28/2022Analyst Downgrade
News Coverage
Gap Down
CFO
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
$64.84
-0.2%		ETF1.34%$0.87N/AN/AN/APositive News
AWF
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
$9.67
-1.0%		ETF8.17%$0.79N/A-2.14%N/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
LAND
Gladstone Land
$23.97
+1.0%		Stock2.25%$0.54N/A0.55%7/21/2022Dividend Increase
News Coverage
MYI
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
$11.87
-1.2%		ETF5.22%$0.62N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
SLRC
SLR Investment
$14.41
+1.1%		Stock11.38%$1.64102.50%10.06%7/20/2022Short Interest ↓
News Coverage
PBT
Permian Basin Royalty Trust
$15.70
+5.7%		Stock7.01%$1.10N/A-29.65%N/APositive News
Gap Up
GOOD
Gladstone Commercial
$18.82
-0.7%		Stock7.97%$1.50N/A0.05%7/21/2022Dividend Cut
OXLC
Oxford Lane Capital
$6.08
-3.0%		Stock14.80%$0.90N/A-19.90%8/16/2022Short Interest ↓
ARR
ARMOUR Residential REIT
$6.74
-2.9%		Stock17.80%$1.20110.09%-19.26%N/APositive News
VMO
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
$10.28
-0.9%		Stock5.93%$0.61N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
PDT
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
$13.74
-0.4%		ETF8.52%$1.17N/A-2.86%N/ANegative News
PHK
PIMCO High Income Fund
$4.95
-0.4%		ETF11.72%$0.58N/A-15.90%N/APositive News
VRIG
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
$24.60
-0.1%		ETF0.81%$0.20N/AN/AN/APositive News
BNDW
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
$70.45
-0.3%		ETF2.91%$2.05N/AN/AN/APositive News
IIM
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
$13.40
-0.7%		Stock5.67%$0.76N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
DX
Dynex Capital
$16.10
-2.7%		Stock9.69%$1.5682.11%-10.31%7/21/2022Upcoming Earnings
Dividend Announcement
News Coverage
VGM
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
$10.52
-0.6%		Stock5.89%$0.62N/AN/AN/ANegative News
VKQ
Invesco Municipal Trust
$10.22
-1.2%		Stock5.87%$0.60N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
VTC
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
$77.53
-0.6%		ETF2.76%$2.14N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
News Coverage
Positive News
IQI
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
$10.25
-0.6%		Stock5.76%$0.59N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
News Coverage
Positive News
MYD
BlackRock MuniYield Fund
$11.30
-0.9%		ETF5.66%$0.64N/A1.53%N/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
WSR
Whitestone REIT
$10.58
+1.9%		Stock4.54%$0.4855.17%-27.75%8/1/2022
SJT
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
$11.08
+3.6%		Stock12.09%$1.34N/A26.01%N/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
VCV
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
$10.70
-0.9%		Stock5.23%$0.56N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
Positive News
ORC
Orchid Island Capital
$2.88
-1.0%		Stock18.75%$0.5494.74%-10.00%7/28/2022Dividend Announcement
Short Interest ↑
PLW
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
$31.24
-0.5%		ETF1.57%$0.49N/AN/AN/APositive News
MUC
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
$12.07
-0.2%		ETF5.47%$0.66N/AN/AN/APositive News
MVF
BlackRock MuniVest Fund
$7.49
-0.4%		ETF5.34%$0.40N/A-8.37%N/AShort Interest ↑
Negative News
ECC
Eagle Point Credit
$11.75
-1.7%		Stock12.60%$1.4895.48%N/A8/10/2022Short Interest ↑
Analyst Revision
News Coverage
Positive News
GAIN
Gladstone Investment
$14.46
+0.4%		Stock6.22%$0.9095.74%3.97%7/21/2022Dividend Announcement
MUA
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
$12.40
-0.2%		ETF4.52%$0.56N/AN/AN/ANegative News
MMU
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund
$10.88
+0.4%		ETF4.41%$0.48N/AN/A7/21/2022
GIM
Templeton Global Income Fund
$4.41
+2.6%		ETF8.84%$0.39N/A2.17%N/ADividend Cut
Ex-Dividend
Insider Buying
Short Interest ↑
EVN
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
$11.39
+0.4%		Stock5.00%$0.57N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
NQP
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
$12.09
-0.3%		ETF5.21%$0.63N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
DSU
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
$9.09
-0.7%		ETF8.03%$0.73N/A-4.06%N/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
LEO
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
$6.72
-0.9%		Stock5.65%$0.38N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
MYN
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
$10.49
-0.4%		ETF5.72%$0.60N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
PMO
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
$12.11
+0.7%		Stock5.28%$0.64N/AN/A7/21/2022Short Interest ↑
MQY
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
$12.96
-0.2%		ETF5.71%$0.74N/A191.49%N/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
MUJ
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
$13.23
-0.5%		ETF5.74%$0.76N/AN/AN/A
KBWD
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
$16.56
-0.3%		ETF9.66%$1.60N/AN/AN/APositive News
MIY
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
$13.37
-0.8%		ETF5.01%$0.67N/AN/AN/A
PPT
Putnam Premier Income Trust
$3.82
-1.8%		Stock8.12%$0.31N/A-1.85%7/21/2022Short Interest ↑
Negative News
ZTR
Virtus Total Return Fund
$8.14
+1.6%		ETF11.79%$0.96N/AN/A8/10/2022
AGZD
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
$45.85
+0.0%		ETF1.66%$0.76N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
News Coverage
Positive News
KTF
DWS Municipal Income Trust
$9.40
+0.2%		Stock5.00%$0.47N/AN/AN/ADividend Announcement
Ex-Dividend
Positive News
GLAD
Gladstone Capital
$10.62
+0.2%		Stock7.63%$0.8193.10%-2.44%7/21/2022Dividend Increase
RFI
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
$13.50
-0.7%		ETF8.67%$1.17N/AN/A8/16/2022
PMM
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
$7.10
-0.3%		Stock5.35%$0.38N/AN/A7/21/2022Dividend Announcement
Short Interest ↑
News Coverage
MIN
MFS Intermediate Income Trust
$2.95
+0.3%		Stock9.49%$0.28N/A-3.30%7/19/2022News Coverage
MHN
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
$10.93
-0.6%		ETF5.76%$0.63N/AN/AN/A
GNMA
iShares GNMA Bond ETF
$45.80
-0.2%		ETF0.81%$0.37N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
SRET
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
$8.07
-0.7%		ETF7.43%$0.60N/AN/AN/A
FMHI
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
$48.39
+0.0%		ETF3.22%$1.56N/AN/AN/APositive News
DSM
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
$6.42
-0.3%		ETF5.61%$0.36N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
GWRS
Global Water Resources
$13.76
-0.2%		Stock2.11%$0.29131.82%1.00%N/A
SOR
Source Capital
$36.86
-0.1%		Stock6.02%$2.22N/A5.81%8/15/2022Ex-Dividend
Gap Up
OIA
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
$6.40
-1.5%		Stock5.78%$0.37N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
NCA
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
$9.00
-1.0%		ETF3.33%$0.30N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
BKT
BlackRock Income Trust
$4.55
-0.2%		Stock8.79%$0.40N/AN/AN/A
HRZN
Horizon Technology Finance
$12.08
+1.5%		Stock9.93%$1.2081.63%1.37%7/18/2022
CDL
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
$57.52
-0.6%		ETF3.15%$1.81N/AN/AN/A
KBWY
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
$22.30
-1.1%		ETF5.70%$1.27N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
VSDA
VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF
$41.71
-0.8%		ETF1.70%$0.71N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
MMT
MFS Multimarket Income Trust
$4.58
+0.2%		Stock9.39%$0.43N/A-0.17%7/19/2022News Coverage
Positive News
IBTE
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
$24.33
-0.1%		ETF0.78%$0.19N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
CSB
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
$52.29
+0.0%		ETF3.50%$1.83N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
BGRN
iShares USD Green Bond ETF
$47.65
-0.4%		ETF1.91%$0.91N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
MQT
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
$11.54
-3.7%		ETF5.63%$0.65N/AN/AN/A
VPV
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
$10.60
+0.2%		Stock5.47%$0.58N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
MVT
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
$11.53
-0.6%		ETF5.98%$0.69N/AN/AN/A
EMD
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
$8.43
-0.2%		ETF14.95%$1.26N/A-3.45%7/21/2022Negative News
BKN
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
$13.98
-1.8%		Stock5.87%$0.82N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
SCM
Stellus Capital Investment
$12.28
+0.8%		Stock9.12%$1.1288.89%N/A7/28/2022Dividend Increase
Positive News
NUO
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
$12.79
-0.3%		ETF4.61%$0.59N/AN/AN/APositive News
NXP
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
$14.02
-1.1%		Stock3.92%$0.55N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
MFM
MFS Municipal Income Trust
$5.56
-1.6%		Stock4.68%$0.26N/AN/A7/19/2022
NPV
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
$12.75
-0.5%		ETF4.55%$0.58N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
LDSF
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
$18.77
ETF2.08%$0.39N/AN/AN/APositive News
SKOR
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
$47.51
-0.3%		ETF2.95%$1.40N/AN/AN/A
RCS
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
$4.98
-0.8%		ETF12.25%$0.61N/A-10.86%N/AShort Interest ↑
IBTD
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
$24.88
0.0%		ETF0.48%$0.12N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
DGRS
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
$39.73
-0.2%		ETF2.95%$1.17N/AN/AN/APositive News
VTN
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
$10.68
-0.7%		Stock5.15%$0.55N/AN/AN/APositive News
HYZD
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
$20.34
-0.9%		ETF4.48%$0.91N/AN/AN/ANews Coverage
FT
Franklin Universal Trust
$7.36
-0.5%		Stock7.47%$0.55N/A6.82%N/ADividend Announcement
Ex-Dividend
Short Interest ↑
OXSQ
Oxford Square Capital
$3.66
+2.8%		Stock11.48%$0.42116.67%-19.33%8/16/2022
VBF
Invesco Bond Fund
$15.65
-0.2%		ETF4.15%$0.65N/A-6.86%N/ANegative News
PIM
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
$3.43
Stock7.58%$0.26N/A-3.52%7/21/2022
MPA
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
$12.94
-0.2%		ETF5.10%$0.66N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
Negative News
FEMB
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
$25.53
-0.2%		ETF7.05%$1.80N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
High Trading Volume
NNY
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
$8.68
+0.2%		ETF3.23%$0.28N/AN/AN/A
DHF
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
$2.23
-0.4%		ETF10.31%$0.23N/A-3.68%N/AShort Interest ↑
Negative News
High Trading Volume
HYB
The New America High Income Fund
$6.86
ETF8.75%$0.60N/AN/AN/APositive News
NAZ
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
$13.04
-0.8%		ETF4.60%$0.60N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
MHF
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
$6.70
-0.6%		ETF3.73%$0.25N/AN/A7/21/2022Negative News
DMF
BNY Mellon Municipal Income
$6.89
-0.6%		Stock5.37%$0.37N/AN/AN/A
PFO
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
$9.80
+0.3%		ETF8.16%$0.80N/A-1.20%7/21/2022Positive News
MNP
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
$12.84
+0.1%		ETF5.45%$0.70N/AN/A7/21/2022
CXE
MFS High Income Municipal Trust
$3.92
-0.3%		Stock5.10%$0.20N/AN/A7/19/2022News Coverage
Positive News
PVL
Permianville Royalty Trust
$3.66
+12.6%		Stock14.75%$0.54N/A-34.16%N/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
Gap Up
FCAL
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
$49.03
-0.3%		ETF2.22%$1.09N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
News Coverage
Positive News
VSMV
VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF
$36.57
-0.8%		ETF1.86%$0.68N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
PAI
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
$12.30
+1.4%		ETF4.55%$0.56N/AN/A7/21/2022Short Interest ↓
Positive News
NIM
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
$9.29
+0.2%		ETF2.80%$0.26N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
Negative News
MGF
MFS Government Markets Income Trust
$3.54
+0.6%		Stock7.91%$0.28N/A-2.24%7/19/2022News Coverage
Positive News
IBTG
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
$23.50
0.0%		ETF1.06%$0.25N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
NMT
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
$11.85
0.0%		ETF4.39%$0.52N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
PCM
PCM Fund
$9.30
-0.7%		ETF10.32%$0.96N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
High Trading Volume
SPE
Special Opportunities Fund
$12.58
+0.4%		ETF15.10%$1.90N/A64.82%7/19/2022
PRT
PermRock Royalty Trust
$8.77
+4.7%		Stock13.68%$1.20171.43%-22.10%N/A
DTF
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
$12.27
-0.6%		ETF4.65%$0.57N/AN/A8/12/2022Short Interest ↓
KSM
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
$9.29
-0.5%		Stock5.60%$0.52N/AN/AN/ADividend Announcement
Ex-Dividend
Positive News
CRT
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
$17.05
+7.0%		Stock19.18%$3.27N/A-7.96%N/AGap Up
EARN
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
$7.64
-2.4%		Stock12.57%$0.9690.57%-6.64%7/28/2022Short Interest ↑
CMU
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
$3.49
Stock4.87%$0.17N/AN/A7/19/2022Short Interest ↑
Negative News
NMI
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
$9.40
-0.3%		ETF3.51%$0.33N/AN/AN/A
CIL
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
$35.54
-3.9%		ETF4.25%$1.51N/AN/AN/A
NXC
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
$13.63
-1.9%		Stock3.82%$0.52N/AN/AN/APositive News
BSMN
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF
$25.28
0.0%		ETF0.44%$0.11N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
IBTK
iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF
$20.85
-0.2%		ETF1.34%$0.28N/AN/AN/APositive News
BSMO
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
$25.00
-0.1%		ETF0.56%$0.14N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
BSMM
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF
$25.36
+0.2%		ETF0.32%$0.08N/AN/AN/A
BSMP
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
$24.70
-0.1%		ETF0.77%$0.19N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
PCF
High Income Securities Fund
$7.79
-0.1%		ETF11.68%$0.91N/A76.65%7/19/2022News Coverage
CSF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
$55.23
-0.1%		ETF1.29%$0.71N/AN/AN/APositive News
CXH
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
$7.78
-1.1%		Stock5.27%$0.41N/AN/A7/19/2022News Coverage
CEV
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
$10.65
-0.7%		Stock5.26%$0.56N/AN/AN/A
VLT
Invesco High Income Trust II
$10.54
-0.2%		Stock11.01%$1.16N/A3.03%N/AShort Interest ↑
DDF
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
$8.70
+0.2%		ETF12.76%$1.11N/A-11.92%7/21/2022Dividend Cut
GROW
U.S. Global Investors
$4.28
+0.6%		Stock2.10%$0.09N/A37.21%8/5/2022
GLDI
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
$7.41
Stock0.00%$0.00N/AN/AN/APositive News
JMM
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
$6.07
-0.4%		ETF5.94%$0.36N/A-1.57%N/AShort Interest ↑
Negative News
USOI
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs
$4.92
+3.4%		Stock0.00%$0.00N/AN/A7/19/2022Dividend Cut
News Coverage
Gap Up
IBTH
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
$23.13
-0.1%		ETF1.12%$0.26N/AN/AN/A
WBND
Western Asset Total Return ETF
$20.99
-0.4%		ETF4.10%$0.86N/AN/AN/APositive News
VFL
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
$11.56
-0.3%		ETF5.54%$0.64N/AN/A7/21/2022Dividend Announcement
Positive News
NXN
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
$11.82
-0.7%		Stock3.47%$0.41N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
Negative News
FTHI
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
$20.30
-0.3%		ETF6.75%$1.37N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
High Trading Volume
BSMQ
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
$23.90
-0.2%		ETF1.17%$0.28N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
CIF
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
$1.93
-0.1%		ETF10.37%$0.20N/A-2.49%7/19/2022News Coverage
ALTY
Global X Alternative Income ETF
$11.58
+0.3%		ETF8.03%$0.93N/AN/AN/APositive News
SNLN
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF
$14.71
+0.2%		ETF3.74%$0.55N/AN/AN/ADividend Increase
Ex-Dividend
Short Interest ↓
Positive News
High Trading Volume
CIZ
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
$29.11
-0.5%		ETF3.33%$0.97N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
MFV
MFS Special Value Trust
$4.53
-0.2%		Stock10.82%$0.49N/A-1.28%7/19/2022News Coverage
Positive News
SLVO
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
$3.86
Stock0.00%$0.00N/AN/AN/APositive News
High Trading Volume
NOM
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
$12.75
ETF4.00%$0.51N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
Negative News
FCEF
First Trust Income Opportunity ETF
$19.82
-0.6%		ETF6.81%$1.35N/AN/AN/ADividend Announcement
Short Interest ↓
Positive News
BSMR
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
$23.91
-0.1%		ETF1.09%$0.26N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
MTR
Mesa Royalty Trust
$13.88
+13.1%		Stock12.97%$1.80N/A-29.22%N/AShort Interest ↑
Negative News
WINC
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
$23.69
+0.0%		ETF1.98%$0.47N/AN/AN/A
CSA
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
$56.93
-0.1%		ETF1.46%$0.83N/AN/AN/A
IBTI
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
$22.93
-0.2%		ETF1.22%$0.28N/AN/AN/APositive News
BSMS
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
$23.59
-0.1%		ETF1.57%$0.37N/AN/AN/APositive News
IBTJ
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
$22.75
-0.1%		ETF0.97%$0.22N/AN/AN/APositive News
BSMT
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
$23.25
+0.0%		ETF1.46%$0.34N/AN/AN/APositive News
MCEF
First Trust Flexible Municipal High Income ETF
$17.03
+0.0%		ETF4.64%$0.79N/AN/AN/A
CID
VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
$28.17
+1.7%		ETF6.96%$1.96N/AN/AN/AHigh Trading Volume
FTLB
First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF
$20.33
-0.7%		ETF3.25%$0.66N/AN/AN/A
Monthly Dividend Stocks

Investors who want income and reasonable growth are attracted to dividend stocks. Companies that issue dividends are not the high-flying growth stocks that aggressive investors love. However, because they are slow, steady performers the stock price of these companies is not as affected by volatile markets. For that reason, dividend stocks give shareholders a dividend as a reward for owning their stock.

5 Things to Consider About Investing in Monthly Dividend Stocks

Many companies pay dividends on a quarterly or annual basis. However, a select group of companies pays out monthly dividends. For income investors, the ability to have a predictable source of income provides peace of mind. Monthly dividend payments can help them supplement their retirement income without having to dip into the principal of their investments. Even investors who do not need regular income can benefit from re-investing the monthly dividends to buy additional shares.

Many fixed-income investors rely on regular income from their investments to help pay the bills. However, dividends that pay at quarterly intervals, and bonds that pay out semi-annually, may leave gaps and that can be a challenge when trying to pay monthly bills. These gaps can lead investors to dip into the principal of their retirement fund.

One way these investors can mitigate these gaps is by having a portion of their dividend investments in stocks that pay monthly dividends.

Many casual investors assume that cash flow in the stock market game is achieved by buying low and selling high from the among the most volatile stocks on Wall Street. This investing strategy may work for active traders with access to analytical software and a mastery of market algorithms, but it doesn’t bode well for the average investor. By contrast, dividend investors who build up a portfolio of shares in solid companies can quickly see the trickle of dividends from each security come together and form a mighty stream of free cash flow.

Like all investments, investors should do their due diligence before investing in a monthly dividend stock. A company’s dividend yield is important, but the yield is tied to a company’s stock price. Stock prices and yields move in opposite directions. Therefore, one company may report a higher yield than another company but pay less of a dividend. It is also important to look at a company's track record of paying the dividend and whether they are increasing or decreasing the payout. In other words, the decision to invest should not be made based solely on whether the company has a high dividend.

Dividends are payments that a company makes to its shareholders. These payments come out of a company’s profit. On a balance sheet, dividends are recorded as current liabilities.

An investor can receive the money directly into their bank account and use it to cover their monthly expenses. They can also reinvest their dividend payment to buy additional shares of the company’s stock and grow their investment portfolio. This ability to receive regular income is the primary reason dividend stocks are appealing to income-oriented investors.

Most stocks that pay dividends have a quarterly dividend payout—but some stocks do indeed pay monthly dividends. For dividend investors, these monthly dividend stocks offer a consistent source of monthly income.

The simple answer is because they can afford it. A dividend is paid out of a company’s profit before it makes it to the bottom line as retained earnings. A company can reward shareholders in two ways: Through stock price appreciation (i.e. capital growth) or by issuing a dividend. To pay a dividend, a company needs to be able to have the cash flow needed to support the dividend.

A young, fast-growing company will typically reinvest profit into their business because shareholders expect aggressive growth and are willing to assume the heightened risk that comes with that growth. Companies that are into the mature phase of their business cycle may not be able to deliver the same return for their shareholders by reinvesting their profit into the business. For this reason, they decide to take a portion of their profits and directly pay shareholders as a dividend. This does not mean they won’t undertake capital investments or take on debt. It just means that their primary objective is stability, not aggressive growth.

Dividend-paying companies are commonly in defensive sectors like utilities and health care. Companies that manufacture consumer staples also fall into this category. Defensive stocks tend to hold their value in any economy. For example, people get sick regardless if the economy is doing well or not, so pharmaceutical stocks tend to be impervious to recessions. In the same way, consumers still need to pay for electricity, water, and natural gas so these stocks fall into the defensive category.

Casual investors are often familiar with larger, blue-chip stocks that pay quarterly dividends. But they may be less familiar with other types of companies, such as a real estate investment fund (REIT), that generate cash flow so consistently they can pay their investors a monthly share of the profits. These REITs are just one of the many types of companies that have a consistent enough cash flow to provide a monthly payout to shareholders.

Two special kinds of dividend stocks that are more likely to issue monthly dividends are REITs and business development companies (BDCs).

Companies in these two sectors are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. Because a high percentage of their revenue comes in the form of monthly rental income, they have a cash flow that allows them to pay their dividends monthly.

One of the most common metrics that investors use when comparing the dividend of one company to another is the dividend yield. The dividend yield is a ratio that expresses the company’s annual dividend compared to its share price as a percentage. The calculation for dividend yield is:

Annual dividend/Share price

To calculate dividend yield, let’s look at this example:

Company A announces a $1.75 per share annual dividend. The stock costs $45 per share.

Company B announces a $2 per share annual dividend. Their stock costs $50 per share.

To calculate the yield, you would simply divide the announced per share annual dividend by the share price.

For company A, that would be 1.75/40 = 0.043 (4.3%)

For company B, that would be 2/50 = 0.04 (4%)

Simply put, investing $10,000 in Company A would produce $752.50 of annual dividend income, or $62.70 of monthly dividend income if they pay monthly.

That same $10,000 in Company B would produce $800 in annual dividend income or around $66.66 of monthly dividend income.

Assuming all other fundamentals were the same, income-oriented investors would prefer to invest in Company B because of the slightly higher payout despite Company A has a higher yield.

This would hold as long as the two companies maintained their current dividend. If Company A in the next month, increases its dividend to $2 and its stock price stays the same, their monthly payout would rise to $71.66 which would make their stock more attractive.

There are a number of high dividend stocks (at least in terms of dividend yield) and they come from a variety of industries like finance, utilities, and real estate. However, not all issue dividends on a monthly basis.

A more useful measurement for investors when deciding which dividend stocks to buy is the dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio, which is also known simply as the payout ratio, tells investors how much profit a company is returning to shareholders as a dividend. The formula for the dividend payout ratio is as follows:

Dividend Payout Ratio = Dividends Paid/Net Income

Many companies issue monthly dividends to maximize shareholder value. However, like any investment, investing in monthly dividend stocks contains risks. Many of these risks can be anticipated if an investor does their due diligence in examining a company's business.

Investors need to look at a company’s history of paying monthly dividends. But past dividend performance does not mean that a company can sustain its monthly dividend. To get a sense of this, investors should look at a company's financial statements including their balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement and key performance and profitability ratios. These documents will provide information on how much cash a business is generating and how that cash is being deployed.

In addition to making sure that a company has a reliable history of paying dividends, investors need to be aware of any cuts in monthly dividends. Although a company may have many reasons for cutting its dividend, it may mean that the company's performance is slowing to a point where a monthly dividend may eventually become unsustainable. Sometimes, the company may simply need to change to a quarterly or annual dividend schedule. However, in the worst-case scenario, the company may decide to stop issuing a dividend altogether.

Should You Invest in Monthly Dividend Stocks?

The regularity with which these monthly dividend payers issue their dividends is appealing to dividend investors who want to quickly grow the value of their stock portfolio. By contrast, a dividend investing strategy that relies on a payout every four months will take longer to actualize in terms of portfolio growth.

A list of stocks that include securities with a frequent dividend payout may not always give dividend investors the highest dollar amount per share in terms of annual dividend, but the high-dividend yield of these companies are often a sizable percentage of the share price—more so than those high-dividend stocks issued by companies making a quarterly payout.

Companies that have a policy of issuing monthly dividends do need to have cash on hand to make a monthly payout, and businesses in these industries typically have the cash or cash flow to facilitate these dividend payments.

Many of the stocks on a list of stocks to buy for monthly dividends are actually not shares of a company, but dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These ETFs are somewhat like mutual funds: They are a pooled investment vehicle comprised of multiple securities in one focused area (in this case, companies that pay monthly dividends). This allows each individual investor access to a greater degree of diversification. However, unlike a mutual fund, investors do not place cash into an ETF, but rather purchase shares.

Investors may still wish to browse the list of dividend-producing stocks that payout dividends on a monthly basis and assemble their own list of dividend stocks. An enterprising investor with a good understanding of the market and a penchant for fundamental analysis of a business may even be able to pick some companies that will see dividend increases over time, as the company grows larger. Keep in mind that when looking for monthly dividend payers, there will be a number of middle-market companies that may not be famous for their dividend distribution but are often above the average dividend payout in their industry.

However, it’s important to remember that as companies expand, they may allocate their profits toward growth and reinvestment instead of paying shareholders their dividend—which could result in a temporary dividend reduction or a temporary suspension of dividends. This would be a problem for an investor who relies on monthly income. On the other hand, it might be ideal for those looking for dividend growth stocks that will payout in the future.

Monthly Dividend Stocks

Monthly dividend stocks provide a service to income investors. This is particularly true for retired investors who need to preserve as much of their principal as possible. With life expectancies increasing, investors need to plan to have their retirement savings last longer than they may originally have expected.

Most income investments, such as bonds do not provide a regular source of income. Bonds will typically make semi-annual payments despite no longer being based on paper coupons as they did in the past. Many stocks pay dividends quarterly, but that is not always helpful to deal with recurring monthly medical expenses and other regular bills. This is where monthly dividend stocks can come in handy.

While investors should not commit the entire income side of their portfolio to monthly dividend stocks, having a reliable stable of these steady performers can help ensure a predictable source of income when bonds and other dividend stocks are not paying out.

Additionally, investors who own shares of dividend stocks that provide monthly dividends will appreciate the rapidity with which their portfolio generates cash though they will need to pay income tax on those dividends.

If you’re looking to become one of the dividend aristocrats whose income stream is augmented by dividend payers, look no further than this list. This list of dividend stocks to buy among the markets monthly dividend paying companies and ETFs will help you build a strong dividend portfolio and allow you to see which ones have the best current yields and prospects for growing your portfolio.

