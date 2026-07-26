Stock Market News

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Live Earnings Calls

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CBIZ logo
CBZ NYSE
CBIZ
Scheduled for 8AM ET
$54.90 +8.21 (+17.57%)
Closing price 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$55.30 +0.40 (+0.73%)
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LXP Industrial Trust logo
LXP NYSE
LXP Industrial Trust
Scheduled for 9:30AM ET
$60.67 -0.18 (-0.30%)
Closing price 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$60.70 +0.04 (+0.06%)
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Starbucks logo
SBUX NASDAQ
Starbucks
Live Event - 29m ago
$104.14 +1.04 (+1.01%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$111.24 +7.10 (+6.82%)
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FormFactor logo
FORM NASDAQ
FormFactor
Live Event - 19m ago
$83.45 -4.78 (-5.42%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$97.94 +14.49 (+17.36%)
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Meta Platforms logo
META NASDAQ
Meta Platforms
Live Event - 14m ago
$585.61 -7.80 (-1.31%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$548.09 -37.52 (-6.41%)
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Fortinet logo
FTNT NASDAQ
Fortinet
Live Event - 14m ago
$153.22 +3.24 (+2.16%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$174.34 +21.12 (+13.79%)
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Canadian Pacific Kansas City logo
CP NYSE
Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Live Event - 14m ago
$91.35 -0.35 (-0.38%)
Closing price 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$90.62 -0.72 (-0.79%)
As of 04:30 PM Eastern Learn more about this fair market value price provided by Massive
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Chipotle Mexican Grill logo
CMG NYSE
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Live Event - 14m ago
$34.32 +0.81 (+2.42%)
Closing price 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$36.34 +2.02 (+5.87%)
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Align Technology logo
ALGN NASDAQ
Align Technology
Live Event - 14m ago
$180.08 +4.48 (+2.55%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$166.92 -13.16 (-7.31%)
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Glaukos logo
GKOS NYSE
Glaukos
Live Event - 14m ago
$161.97 +10.64 (+7.03%)
Closing price 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$177.44 +15.47 (+9.55%)
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Waystar logo
WAY NASDAQ
Waystar
Live Event - 14m ago
$24.52 +0.83 (+3.50%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$22.75 -1.77 (-7.21%)
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Boot Barn logo
BOOT NYSE
Boot Barn
Live Event - 14m ago
$151.03 -7.59 (-4.78%)
Closing price 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$149.43 -1.60 (-1.06%)
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Viking Therapeutics logo
VKTX NASDAQ
Viking Therapeutics
Live Event - 14m ago
$33.43 -0.43 (-1.27%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$33.70 +0.27 (+0.81%)
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Adaptive Biotechnologies logo
ADPT NASDAQ
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Live Event - 14m ago
$22.56 +0.04 (+0.18%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$22.48 -0.08 (-0.35%)
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Tenable logo
TENB NASDAQ
Tenable
Live Event - 14m ago
$31.48 +0.11 (+0.35%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$29.83 -1.65 (-5.24%)
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PC Connection logo
CNXN NASDAQ
PC Connection
Live Event - 14m ago
$82.97 -0.13 (-0.16%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$83.16 +0.19 (+0.22%)
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Sonos logo
SONO NASDAQ
Sonos
Live Event - 14m ago
$17.52 +0.72 (+4.29%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$17.75 +0.23 (+1.31%)
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CONMED logo
CNMD NYSE
CONMED
Live Event - 14m ago
$43.18 -1.07 (-2.42%)
Closing price 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$47.00 +3.82 (+8.85%)
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EFOR
EFOR NYSE
ASGN
Live Event - 14m ago
$23.45 +0.20 (+0.86%)
As of 03:58 PM Eastern
View Earnings Report
MiMedx Group logo
MDXG NASDAQ
MiMedx Group
Live Event - 14m ago
$4.23 -0.13 (-3.05%)
Closing price 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$4.03 -0.20 (-4.66%)
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Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. logo
RGR NYSE
Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
Live Event - 14m ago
$37.87 -0.47 (-1.23%)
Closing price 03:59 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$39.26 +1.40 (+3.69%)
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LendingTree logo
TREE NASDAQ
LendingTree
Live Event - 14m ago
$39.46 -1.54 (-3.76%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$36.59 -2.87 (-7.27%)
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Pulmonx logo
LUNG NASDAQ
Pulmonx
Live Event - 14m ago
$1.25 0.00 (0.00%)
Closing price 04:00 PM Eastern
Extended Trading
$1.35 +0.10 (+7.76%)
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SK hynix logo above a robotic arm placing memory chips on a wafer in a server data center.
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
| July 29, 2026 2:20PM
Seagate logo centered within a swirling data storage disk graphic, set against a server room background.
Seagate Technology Stock Surges as Earnings Beat Silences AI Doubters
Illuminated Alphabet sign on a glass walkway in a data center lined with server racks.
Alphabet Is Down 18% From Its High After a Stellar Quarter—Overdone, or More Downside Ahead?
Bloom Energy logo displayed beside a row of fuel cell units and a large industrial building under a cloudy sky.
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Modern office building with Meta logo and abstract digital technology visuals.
Meta’s AI Spending Problem Just Found a BlackRock Solution

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A Patriot missile launcher and soldier on an airbase tarmac as an F-35 fighter jet flies overhead at sunset.
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
| July 26, 2026 12:15PM
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AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers

Stock Ideas

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Broadcom AI semiconductor chip inside data center servers, symbolizing buybacks amid AI infrastructure boom.
Broadcom’s $200 Billion Samsung Deal Shows How Costly the AI Memory Race Has Become
| July 29, 2026 11:25AM
3 Refiners Benefiting From Oil Volatility and Tight Fuel Supply
3 Unique AI Software Plays With Strong Analyst Support
Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy: The AI Trade Is Getting More Interesting
Hasbro’s Earnings Beat Shows Why This Is No Longer Just a Toy Story
Chips & Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

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MarketBeat TV

All Videos
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
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A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
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Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
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This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
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This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
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Most Followed Stocks

CompanyPrice
AAPL
Apple Inc.
$338.19
-0.56%
MSFT
Microsoft Corporation
$390.54
-0.71%
META
Meta Platforms, Inc.
$585.61
-1.31%
GOOGL
Alphabet Inc.
$336.71
0.90%
AMZN
Amazon.com, Inc.
$226.27
-1.99%
NVDA
NVIDIA Corporation
$190.01
-3.55%
TSLA
Tesla, Inc.
$298.32
-2.97%
AMD
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
$429.75
-5.47%
NIO
NIO Inc.
$4.75
1.39%
BABA
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
$114.94
-0.22%
MU
Micron Technology, Inc.
$737.91
-10.07%
F
Ford Motor Company
$15.24
1.86%
T
AT&T Inc.
$23.96
-2.82%
PLTR
Palantir Technologies Inc.
$123.00
-0.43%
Follow Stocks

Today's
Top Gainers

CompanyPrice
GRMN
Garmin
$294.84
16.24%
E
ENI
$53.83
7.16%
EQNR
Equinor ASA
$40.98
7.07%
INTU
Intuit
$333.13
6.43%
ADBE
Adobe
$263.43
5.72%
DDOG
Datadog
$264.07
5.26%
CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources
$46.49
5.21%
ACN
Accenture
$173.23
5.20%
CVE
Cenovus Energy
$29.07
5.08%
AMT
American Tower
$179.89
4.89%
SNOW
Snowflake
$283.55
4.88%
APH
Amphenol
$150.66
4.74%
FANG
Diamondback Energy
$199.13
4.64%
NOW
ServiceNow
$115.71
4.60%
See More Top Gainers

Today's Top Losers

CompanyPrice
VRT
Vertiv
$223.03
-17.26%
KLAC
KLA
$170.19
-10.80%
MU
Micron Technology
$739.00
-9.94%
AMAT
Applied Materials
$436.45
-8.40%
ARM
ARM
$224.89
-8.11%
SNDK
Sandisk
$1,015.89
-7.32%
ANET
Arista Networks
$157.75
-7.05%
NXPI
NXP Semiconductors
$240.98
-7.00%
CAT
Caterpillar
$782.32
-6.96%
FIX
Comfort Systems USA
$1,516.21
-6.77%
ASX
ASE Technology
$31.63
-6.77%
LRCX
Lam Research
$252.35
-6.40%
MRVL
Marvell Technology
$163.40
-6.34%
ETN
Eaton
$361.91
-6.31%
See More Top Losers