QQQ   309.51 (-0.48%)
AAPL   126.85 (-1.44%)
MSFT   217.44 (-0.90%)
FB   271.62 (-1.04%)
GOOGL   1,719.05 (-1.23%)
AMZN   3,183.81 (-1.62%)
TSLA   675.66 (+3.01%)
NVDA   528.68 (-0.93%)
BABA   259.59 (-1.83%)
CGC   25.99 (-0.88%)
GE   10.87 (-0.09%)
MU   72.44 (+0.25%)
AMD   97.49 (+0.67%)
T   29.31 (-1.05%)
NIO   47.46 (+3.17%)
F   8.98 (-1.10%)
ACB   9.58 (-1.54%)
BA   219.46 (-0.80%)
NFLX   529.22 (-0.69%)
GILD   58.67 (-0.68%)
DIS   174.59 (+0.60%)
Oil Stocks

An oil stock is publicly-traded company involved in the exploration, drilling and refinement. What is an oil stock?

CompanyPE RatioMarket CapCurrent PricePrice ChangeVolumeAverage VolumeIndicator(s)
Exxon Mobil logo
XOM
Exxon Mobil
25.41$183.84 billion$42.69-1.8%562,21529.00 millionAnalyst Upgrade
Chevron logo
CVX
Chevron
N/A$166.88 billion$86.78-1.8%309,05110.05 millionAnalyst Downgrade
(RDS.A) logo
RDS.A
(RDS.A)
N/A$148.73 billion$38.10+0.7%3.41 million6.89 million
(RDS.A) logo
RDS.A
(RDS.A)
N/A$148.73 billion$38.10+0.7%3.41 million7.10 millionAnalyst Upgrade
(RDS.B) logo
RDS.B
(RDS.B)
N/A$143.07 billion$36.65+0.8%7.84 million3.72 million
Total logo
TOT
Total
N/A$117.35 billion$43.64-1.3%27,8363.01 million
ServiceNow logo
NOW
ServiceNow
158.37$106.33 billion$559.05+0.9%67,1931.87 millionAnalyst Report
Insider Selling
Analyst Revision
The Estée Lauder Companies logo
EL
The Estée Lauder Companies
159.23$95.40 billion$261.14-1.0%49,6811.66 millionAnalyst Report
L'Air Liquide logo
AIQUY
L'Air Liquide
30.97$78.39 billion$33.14+0.7%103,748143,439
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras logo
PBR
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
9.59$74.16 billion$11.32-0.4%693,98226.65 millionAnalyst Upgrade
BP logo
BP
BP
N/A$73.94 billion$21.73-0.8%595,98914.83 millionAnalyst Report
PETROLEO BRASIL/S logo
PBR.A
PETROLEO BRASIL/S
5.80$72.59 billion$11.13+0.4%5.40 million7.08 millionHeavy News Reporting
Enbridge logo
ENB
Enbridge
46.42$67.12 billion$32.96-0.5%187,0454.29 million
Ecolab logo
ECL
Ecolab
N/A$62.97 billion$218.54-0.9%20,5742.05 millionInsider Selling
ABB logo
ABB
ABB
10.43$59.15 billion$27.330.0%67,1271.77 millionAnalyst Report
PetroChina logo
PTR
PetroChina
N/A$56.43 billion$31.04+0.6%1,704155,125Analyst Downgrade
Equinor ASA logo
EQNR
Equinor ASA
N/A$56.36 billion$16.73-0.9%103,3764.38 million
BHP Group logo
BBL
BHP Group
14.87$55.81 billion$53.22-1.2%111,8961.11 million
China Petroleum & Chemical logo
SNP
China Petroleum & Chemical
111.88$53.97 billion$44.75+0.4%4,789210,481
Pjsc Lukoil logo
LUKOY
Pjsc Lukoil
29.62$49.25 billion$71.08+1.9%54,86992,444Heavy News Reporting
Waste Management logo
WM
Waste Management
31.17$49.06 billion$117.82+0.3%23,4322.12 millionBuyback Announcement
Emerson Electric logo
EMR
Emerson Electric
24.94$48.50 billion$80.79-0.5%90,2593.53 million
Glencore logo
GLNCY
Glencore
20.39$47.58 billion$6.53+0.4%310,520330,040Analyst Upgrade
Eaton logo
ETN
Eaton
34.04$45.99 billion$115.72+0.4%37,2952.36 millionAnalyst Report
ConocoPhillips logo
COP
ConocoPhillips
N/A$45.91 billion$40.92-2.5%533,20913.02 millionAnalyst Report
Heavy News Reporting
Enterprise Products Partners logo
EPD
Enterprise Products Partners
9.95$45.86 billion$20.49-1.4%237,5799.05 millionAnalyst Upgrade
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S logo
AMKBY
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
29.30$44.61 billion$11.14-1.9%127,705152,058
TC Energy logo
TRP
TC Energy
12.72$40.96 billion$43.13-1.0%87,1131.80 million
CNOOC logo
CEO
CNOOC
4.69$39.87 billion$92.22+2.4%17,593442,531
ENI logo
E
ENI
N/A$38.92 billion$21.05-1.7%14,368411,246
TE Connectivity logo
TEL
TE Connectivity
N/A$38.42 billion$116.77+0.5%40,5451.93 millionAnalyst Downgrade
Insider Selling
Freeport-McMoRan logo
FCX
Freeport-McMoRan
N/A$35.91 billion$24.84+0.5%357,65623.58 millionAnalyst Report
IHS Markit logo
INFO
IHS Markit
38.17$34.93 billion$87.40-0.3%206,2772.47 million
Manulife Financial logo
MFC
Manulife Financial
8.85$34.26 billion$17.44-1.2%73,7482.91 millionUnusual Options Activity
Cummins logo
CMI
Cummins
20.96$33.16 billion$222.16-0.6%17,4351.20 millionAnalyst Report
O'Reilly Automotive logo
ORLY
O'Reilly Automotive
22.16$32.96 billion$452.04+0.0%10,869680,594
TransDigm Group logo
TDG
TransDigm Group
49.47$32.85 billion$601.54+0.5%8,319579,984
Kinder Morgan logo
KMI
Kinder Morgan
284.20$32.37 billion$14.21-0.6%517,36516.11 millionAnalyst Downgrade
Schlumberger logo
SLB
Schlumberger
N/A$31.92 billion$22.41-2.3%298,20615.93 millionAnalyst Report
Sandvik logo
SDVKY
Sandvik
46.29$30.78 billion$24.540.0%116,15872,438
EOG Resources logo
EOG
EOG Resources
N/A$30.74 billion$51.35-1.5%176,7735.55 millionDividend Announcement
Analyst Downgrade
LyondellBasell Industries logo
LYB
LyondellBasell Industries
25.95$30.09 billion$91.34+1.4%29,1842.57 million
Canadian Natural Resources logo
CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources
N/A$29.80 billion$24.21-1.6%187,5083.61 millionAnalyst Upgrade
Phillips 66 logo
PSX
Phillips 66
N/A$29.34 billion$66.54-0.9%90,0973.81 millionAnalyst Report
Stanley Black & Decker logo
SWK
Stanley Black & Decker
34.41$29.18 billion$180.67-0.8%15,5201.45 million
Rockwell Automation logo
ROK
Rockwell Automation
37.38$28.55 billion$246.35-0.3%12,042871,703
Ecopetrol logo
EC
Ecopetrol
17.42$28.53 billion$13.76-0.9%18,7571.11 millionAnalyst Downgrade
Fastenal logo
FAST
Fastenal
33.64$28.46 billion$49.12-0.9%68,8084.29 millionAnalyst Downgrade
Insider Selling
Kuehne + Nagel International logo
KHNGY
Kuehne + Nagel International
33.87$27.37 billion$45.73+0.2%6,0489,087Heavy News Reporting
AutoZone logo
AZO
AutoZone
15.50$27.33 billion$1,182.73+0.2%7,968293,490
AMETEK logo
AME
AMETEK
31.23$27.10 billion$118.04+0.3%11,125902,202Insider Selling
Waste Connections logo
WCN
Waste Connections
130.13$26.93 billion$101.50-0.9%52,177967,764
Suncor Energy logo
SU
Suncor Energy
N/A$26.80 billion$17.38-1.1%243,4477.27 millionAnalyst Downgrade
D.R. Horton logo
DHI
D.R. Horton
11.41$26.77 billion$73.24-0.3%110,0544.12 millionAnalyst Report
Heavy News Reporting
The Williams Companies logo
WMB
The Williams Companies
192.93$26.46 billion$21.22-2.7%314,12511.75 millionAnalyst Upgrade
Heavy News Reporting
Marathon Petroleum logo
MPC
Marathon Petroleum
N/A$26.40 billion$40.14-1.1%169,9468.79 millionHeavy News Reporting
AKZOD
Akzo Nobel
19.12$24.28 billion$35.56+1.8%26,25569,955
Mplx logo
MPLX
Mplx
N/A$23.90 billion$22.72-1.1%81,8903.75 million
FLEETCOR Technologies logo
FLT
FLEETCOR Technologies
33.74$23.33 billion$279.74-0.8%7,544891,939Analyst Upgrade
Valero Energy logo
VLO
Valero Energy
21.20$23.21 billion$54.91-2.5%148,0245.03 million
KKR & Co. Inc. logo
KKR
KKR & Co. Inc.
24.61$23.01 billion$40.12-0.7%92,2593.71 million
BKR
Baker Hughes
N/A$22.79 billion$21.26-1.1%146,5777.23 millionAnalyst Downgrade
Valaris logo
VAL
Valaris
N/A$22.53 billion$0.33-99.7%235,00013.81 million
SGS logo
SGSOY
SGS
33.36$22.46 billion$29.69+0.5%318,44635,338
Baker Hughes A GE logo
BHGE
Baker Hughes A GE
32.58$22.32 billion$21.50flat4.77 million5.32 million
GZPFY
Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft
12.04$20.89 billion$22.03-2.4%2883,781
CGI logo
GIB
CGI
25.41$20.66 billion$79.52-0.4%17,431243,134Analyst Upgrade
Akzo Nobel logo
AKZOY
Akzo Nobel
33.24$20.64 billion$35.56+1.8%26,25536,621
Wilmar International logo
WLMIY
Wilmar International
15.66$20.22 billion$31.95flat461,831Upcoming Earnings
Rollins logo
ROL
Rollins
61.69$19.77 billion$40.10-0.3%30,1341.99 million
Pioneer Natural Resources logo
PXD
Pioneer Natural Resources
44.94$19.22 billion$113.25-1.0%35,7092.22 millionInsider Selling
ET
Energy Transfer
N/A$18.56 billion$6.80-1.2%543,24327.26 million
ONEOK logo
OKE
ONEOK
27.75$18.10 billion$40.23-1.2%76,9185.45 million
Occidental Petroleum logo
OXY
Occidental Petroleum
N/A$17.86 billion$18.56-3.2%644,84530.94 millionAnalyst Upgrade
Halliburton logo
HAL
Halliburton
N/A$17.75 billion$19.80-1.4%244,28419.60 millionAnalyst Upgrade
Hess logo
HES
Hess
N/A$17.40 billion$55.88-1.4%60,0432.99 millionAnalyst Report
SGTZY
Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock
N/A$17.15 billion$4.74-1.2%5449,682
Repsol logo
REPYY
Repsol
N/A$15.93 billion$10.17-0.7%37,798248,499Heavy News Reporting
XNGSY
ENN Energy
19.16$15.67 billion$55.94+0.7%4,39214,876
Citizens Financial Group logo
CFG
Citizens Financial Group
15.43$15.07 billion$34.26-1.5%124,1163.15 millionAnalyst Revision
Albemarle logo
ALB
Albemarle
38.55$14.68 billion$138.00+0.4%43,1231.14 million
Jacobs Engineering Group logo
JEC
Jacobs Engineering Group
21.19$14.26 billion$107.00+0.7%565,4941.08 million
UPM-Kymmene logo
UPMKY
UPM-Kymmene
9.98$14.12 billion$26.45+3.3%6,60046,511Heavy News Reporting
IMO
Imperial Oil
N/A$14.07 billion$19.04-0.7%14,123710,006
IMO
Imperial Oil
N/A$14.07 billion$19.04-0.7%14,531710,006Analyst Report
Pembina Pipeline logo
PBA
Pembina Pipeline
19.19$13.99 billion$25.14-1.1%26,9811.35 millionAnalyst Downgrade
Analyst Revision
Genuine Parts logo
GPC
Genuine Parts
N/A$13.92 billion$97.32+0.4%13,482904,435Heavy News Reporting
DEN
Denbury
40.94$13.59 billion$26.61-0.7%33,030325,995Upcoming Earnings
Insider Selling
Heavy News Reporting
Oasis Petroleum logo
OAS
Oasis Petroleum
149.88$12.39 billion$38.97+1.0%6,105239,437
Brenntag logo
BNTGY
Brenntag
23.25$12.21 billion$15.81+2.3%47,77824,022Upcoming Earnings
BVRDF
Bureau Veritas
23.85$12.15 billion$27.19flat44161Analyst Report
Heavy News Reporting
CenterPoint Energy logo
CNP
CenterPoint Energy
N/A$12.12 billion$21.94+0.3%145,3435.73 million
NPSCY
Nippon Steel
N/A$12.12 billion$12.75flat1292,207
Concho Resources logo
CXO
Concho Resources
N/A$12.09 billion$59.57-2.5%56,4282.68 million
Graco logo
GGG
Graco
41.37$11.96 billion$71.98+0.9%9,978764,244
AB SKF (publ) logo
SKFRY
AB SKF (publ)
28.82$11.81 billion$25.94+0.3%3,87420,164
MARUY
Marubeni
N/A$11.52 billion$66.31flat4,1135,195Upcoming Earnings
LKQ logo
LKQ
LKQ
18.67$11.30 billion$36.59-1.4%24,4462.54 million
Apollo Global Management logo
APO
Apollo Global Management
N/A$11.22 billion$48.20-1.7%28,9371.20 millionAnalyst Report
Advance Auto Parts logo
AAP
Advance Auto Parts
23.21$10.88 billion$159.67-0.4%30,155992,326
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks

For a long time having exposure to oil was a no-brainer for any investor. From air travel and commuting to heating our homes and powering factories, oil truly powered the world.

And oil and its derivative products (e.g. gasoline) still does to a great extent. However, the fallout of the novel coronavirus may have begun a process in which the impact of oil on global markets is becoming less and less. That’s because renewable energy sources were already becoming cost-competitive with oil, and that price gap is lessening as time goes on.

Nevertheless, the world will still be using fossil fuels for the near future. And that means that oil stocks belong in your portfolio. Oil stocks contain less risk than trying to buy and sell oil on the options or futures markets. And most oil stocks pay a dividend which gives investors a predictable income stream that can make up for the volatility that is inherent in these stocks.

Introduction

The most important thing to remember about investing in oil stocks is that your investment is fundamentally driven by supply and demand. Simply put when demand for crude oil is high, prices go up. Conversely when demand decreases, so do prices.

For decades, particularly since World War II, the demand for oil was high. Many nations were building a new infrastructure of roads and bridges. Air travel was making the world smaller and businesses became truly international. And powering all of it was oil.

You can invest in oil by trading the commodity directly by trading options in the futures market. Some investors will also choose to invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that is tied to the price of oil or includes a basket of companies with exposure to the oil sector.

However, a more indirect (and slightly less risky) way to play the oil market is to buy oil stocks. An oil stock can cover many areas of oil production. In this article, we’ll review why you should consider investing in oil; we’ll review your investment options, and more directly the different types of oil companies that you can invest in.   

Why should you invest in oil today?

The pandemic brought on by the novel coronavirus has been devastating for the oil and gas sector. As we mentioned above, this is a supply and demand business. And the first hint that the virus was worse than we thought was when oil futures began falling in February.

This is an important thing to know about investing in oil. Oil has been a reliable indicator of economic activity. When analysts and institutional investors forecast decreasing demand for oil, they bid down the price of crude oil. This in turn affects oil stocks which as we said tend to move with the market.

Due to the severe demand restriction during the pandemic, several oil companies have gone bankrupt. And the share price of most oil stocks has fallen dramatically. And when the notion of a “V-shaped” recovery did not materialize, it has put further pressure on oil prices.

Nevertheless, despite several near-term headwinds, oil will remain a worthwhile investment. And oil stocks can be a way for risk-averse investors to have exposure to the oil sector without dabbling in the commodities market.

The basics of oil production

Oil is expensive to bring to market. It’s more than just the cost of extracting it from the ground. Oil has to be transported, stored, and in many cases refined into gasoline or other products. And those costs are usually fixed.

This is a double-edged sword for the oil companies. When a barrel of oil sells for more than the sum of all these costs, oil companies turn a profit. And stocks of oil companies will go up as well.

However, the opposite is also true. When oil sells for less than, many of these companies will lose money. During these times, stocks of oil companies will go down.

Why buy oil stocks?

Although oil stocks generally move in concert with the price of a barrel of crude, the correlation is not always exact. For example, many oil companies will talk of a “break-even” point. This can allow the price of crude to fall a little while these companies can still be profitable. This makes oil stocks a slightly less risky option than trading oil in the options or futures market.

But perhaps the most important reason to own oil stocks is that many oil stocks pay a dividend. For example, prior to the pandemic some oil companies had increased their dividends for decades. These companies know that preserving its dividends has to be a priority because of the volatility associated with the underlying price of oil.

However, it’s important that you focus less on a company’s dividend yield (which can move up or down with the share price), but also on how the yield compares to the company’s free cash flow (FCF). In general, investors want to find companies that can pay their entire dividend obligation out of its FCF. This “payout ratio” should be at least 1.1.

Different types of oil stocks

Investing in oil stocks would be easier if all oil companies were affected in the same way by rising or falling crude prices. But, in fact, the oil sector is very diverse and each sector may be affected slightly differently by rising or falling oil prices.

Here is a brief description of different kinds of oil stocks:

  • Upstream companies – These are the companies investors most frequently think about as an oil stock. These companies are involved in exploration and production. As the name implies, this means these companies explore locations looking for oil. When they find a promising location, they drill wells to extract the oil. However as you might imagine, these companies are affected most by changes in the price of crude oil. The largest upstream company in the United States is ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

  • Midstream companies – These companies transport crude oil through pipelines that is then stored in terminals that they own. The oil stays there until it is sent to be refined or exported. Some of these companies will even transport the newly refined company through its own pipeline networks. Midstream companies are slightly more insulated from oil price fluctuations because they usually operate on long-term contracts with fixed terms. One of the leading midstream companies is Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). A unique aspect of EPD stock is that the company is a master limited partnership. This has tax advantages for individual shareholders but can increase the risk of larger losses.

  • Downstream companies – These companies refine oil into other products such as gasoline and petrochemicals. In many cases, these companies are also part of selling this refined product to consumers. Two examples of downstream companies are gas station operators and refinery operators. Although these companies are not directly affected by a drop in crude prices, their stock still tend to fall when oil prices fall. One of the major downstream companies is Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

  • Integrated companies – These companies do business in more than one of the fields mentioned above. When you hear a reference to “Big Oil” companies, it is a reference to companies such as ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) that have large upstream and downstream operations with some midstream business.

  • Oilfield services companies – Another way to invest in oil stocks is through the companies that provide equipment, operational support, and logistics to other oil companies, typically upstream companies. Oilfield services companies are hurt when oil prices fall because one of the first things upstream companies will do is cut their service costs.

ETFs are a different way to play oil stocks

The easiest and more popular way to invest in oil stocks is to buy stocks of individual companies. However, investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart way to manage the risk of this sector. An oil ETF allows investors to invest in one or more of the sectors listed above at one time. For example, the SPDR Oil and Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA: XOP) tracks the upstream sector.

The final word about investing in oil stocks

Oil stocks have been battered in 2020. But the near-term outlook for oil makes oil stocks an attractive investment opportunity. The fortunes of oil companies are impacted to a greater or lesser extend to the price of crude oil. And that’s why it’s important for investors to understand what subsector of the oil industry the company they are interested in investing in is engaged in.

However the benefit of having multiple options is that investors have many options including buying shares of ETFs that add even more diversity.



