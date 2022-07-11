U.S. Stock Market Holidays (2022 - 2025)

If you are an investor or trader with a position in foreign stock, remember that all countries have their own stock market holiday schedule. A foreign stock exchange may be open on days when the U.S. stock market is closed and vice versa.

Depending on the country, the same type of holiday may fall on different dates or the holiday may be entirely different.For example, Thanksgiving in the United States and Canada falls on different dates.In the United States, it falls on the fourth Thursday in November, but in Canada, it falls on the second Monday in October.

Although a Canadian civic holiday works similarly to a U.S. federal holiday, there are important differences. While both are public holidays, a Canadian civic holiday isn't statutory. Most employees take the day off, but some go to work. Canada also has federal holidays. For instance, Victoria Day to honor Queen Victoria's birthday is a federal public holiday. Learn more about Canadian market holidays

When planning your trading strategies, adhere to stock market holiday dates by country.