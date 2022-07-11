U.S. Stock Market Holidays (2022 - 2025)

NASDAQ, an acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, founded by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD), headquartered in New York, NY, offered the first electronic exchange in the world when it launched on February 8, 1971, allowing investors to use computers to quickly and transparently buy and sell stocks, obviating the need for a trading floor.
However, when traders talk about the NASDAQ, they are not always referring to the exchange itself, but to the NASDAQ Composite Index, a statistical measure of a part of the market.You can infer their meaning by the context of a statement. For instance, an online discussion about whether the NASDAQ is up or down for the day refers to the NASDAQ Composite Index.
NASDAQ owns NASDAQ BX(previously called the Boston Exchange), and NASDAQ PSX(previously called the Philadelphia Stock Exchange).In 2007, NASDAQ also acquired the Boston Stock Exchange(BSE) which includes the Boston Equities Exchange(BEX) and the Boston Options Exchange(BOX).