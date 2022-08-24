NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options 

S&P 500   4,149.94 (+0.51%)
DOW   33,042.60 (+0.40%)
QQQ   315.11 (+0.32%)
AAPL   166.64 (-0.35%)
MSFT   275.63 (-0.29%)
META   163.57 (+1.53%)
GOOGL   114.24 (+0.33%)
AMZN   134.23 (+0.46%)
TSLA   903.69 (+1.61%)
NVDA   171.90 (+0.05%)
NIO   19.17 (+4.81%)
BABA   93.65 (+4.25%)
AMD   92.65 (+0.17%)
T   17.91 (-0.83%)
MU   58.14 (+0.48%)
CGC   3.83 (+11.34%)
F   15.58 (+1.70%)
GE   76.57 (+0.62%)
DIS   116.23 (+1.19%)
AMC   9.32 (-2.51%)
PYPL   95.23 (+2.18%)
PFE   47.81 (-0.42%)
NFLX   232.05 (+3.34%)
Top NYSE Stocks

This is a current list of the top 250 companies by market capitalization on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Learn more.

CompanySectorCurrent PriceP/E RatioMarket CapConsensus Analyst RatingConsensus Price Target
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock logo
UNH
UnitedHealth Group
Medical$537.67
-1.3%		28.08$502.93 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.90)		$585.00
(8.8% Upside)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock logo
TSM
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Computer and Technology$85.66
-0.4%		16.54$444.26 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$120.14
(40.3% Upside)
Johnson & Johnson stock logo
JNJ
Johnson & Johnson
Medical$165.35
-0.5%		24.07$434.73 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.56)		$189.89
(14.8% Upside)
Exxon Mobil Co. stock logo
XOM
Exxon Mobil
Oils/Energy$98.58
+0.6%		10.79$410.85 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$96.40
(-2.2% Downside)
Visa Inc. stock logo
V
Visa
Business Services$207.18
+0.2%		30.56$391.66 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$257.64
(24.4% Upside)
Walmart Inc. stock logo
WMT
Walmart
Retail/Wholesale$134.39
+0.3%		26.82$368.38 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.60)		$151.93
(13.1% Upside)
The Procter & Gamble Company stock logo
PG
Procter & Gamble
Consumer Staples$146.44
-1.9%		25.20$349.93 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$162.93
(11.3% Upside)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock logo
JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Finance$115.41
-0.1%		9.26$338.45 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$145.95
(26.5% Upside)
Mastercard Incorporated stock logo
MA
Mastercard
Business Services$339.95
-0.3%		34.44$328.52 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$414.09
(21.8% Upside)
Chevron Co. stock logo
CVX
Chevron
Oils/Energy$161.93
0.0%		10.80$318.16 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$169.00
(4.4% Upside)
The Home Depot, Inc. stock logo
HD
Home Depot
Retail/Wholesale$307.80
+0.3%		18.92$316.34 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$365.95
(18.9% Upside)
Eli Lilly and Company stock logo
LLY
Eli Lilly and
Medical$317.86
+0.9%		50.70$302.02 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.82)		$317.00
(-0.3% Downside)
The Coca-Cola Company stock logo
KO
Coca-Cola
Consumer Staples$64.39
+0.2%		29.14$278.46 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$69.35
(7.7% Upside)
Bank of America Co. stock logo
BAC
Bank of America
Finance$34.38
-0.1%		10.74$276.25 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.72)		$46.66
(35.7% Upside)
Pfizer Inc. stock logo
PFE
Pfizer
Medical$47.83
-0.4%		9.36$268.44 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$57.50
(20.2% Upside)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock logo
BABA
Alibaba Group
Retail/Wholesale$93.36
+3.9%		51.87$247.23 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.87)		$166.53
(78.4% Upside)
Novo Nordisk A/S stock logo
NVO
Novo Nordisk A/S
Medical$109.18
+2.4%		32.59$247.07 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$682.43
(525.0% Upside)
AbbVie Inc. stock logo
ABBV
AbbVie
Medical$138.39
-0.5%		19.60$244.69 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$159.63
(15.3% Upside)
Merck & Co., Inc. stock logo
MRK
Merck & Co., Inc.
Medical$89.81
-0.4%		13.75$227.51 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.61)		$97.44
(8.5% Upside)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock logo
TMO
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Medical$571.99
-0.2%		30.44$224.10 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.86)		$661.08
(15.6% Upside)
Toyota Motor Co. stock logo
TM
Toyota Motor
Auto/Tires/Trucks$154.60
+0.2%		9.31$216.13 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.60)		$178.71
(15.6% Upside)
The Walt Disney Company stock logo
DIS
Walt Disney
Consumer Discretionary$116.31
+1.3%		67.62$212.04 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$151.48
(30.2% Upside)
Shell plc stock logo
SHEL
Shell
Oils/Energy$54.52
-1.0%		5.74$208.54 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$67.00
(22.9% Upside)
Danaher Co. stock logo
DHR
Danaher
Multi-Sector Conglomerates$283.60
-0.8%		33.40$206.30 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.92)		$326.50
(15.1% Upside)
Oracle Co. stock logo
ORCL
Oracle
Computer and Technology$76.26
-0.2%		31.78$203.23 billionHold
(Score: 2.28)		$89.77
(17.7% Upside)
Accenture plc stock logo
ACN
Accenture
Business Services$305.97
-1.3%		29.68$193.54 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.58)		$360.11
(17.7% Upside)
McDonald's Co. stock logo
MCD
McDonald's
Retail/Wholesale$260.71
-0.9%		32.11$191.81 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.79)		$284.74
(9.2% Upside)
Novartis AG stock logo
NVS
Novartis
Medical$83.62
+0.2%		8.17$185.02 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		$87.33
(4.4% Upside)
Abbott Laboratories stock logo
ABT
Abbott Laboratories
Medical$105.55
-0.4%		22.04$184.84 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.71)		$132.46
(25.5% Upside)
Verizon Communications Inc. stock logo
VZ
Verizon Communications
Computer and Technology$43.42
-0.1%		8.70$182.35 billionHold
(Score: 2.10)		$55.68
(28.2% Upside)
Salesforce, Inc. stock logo
CRM
Salesforce
Computer and Technology$179.38
+1.9%		174.16$178.48 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.90)		$268.26
(49.5% Upside)
United Parcel Service, Inc. stock logo
UPS
United Parcel Service
Transportation$204.29
-0.5%		16.41$177.46 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$215.82
(5.6% Upside)
NIKE, Inc. stock logo
NKE
NIKE
Consumer Discretionary$111.35
+0.6%		29.61$174.66 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$137.46
(23.4% Upside)
NextEra Energy, Inc. stock logo
NEE
NextEra Energy
Utilities$88.35
+0.4%		67.44$173.59 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.56)		$90.44
(2.4% Upside)
Wells Fargo & Company stock logo
WFC
Wells Fargo & Company
Finance$44.35
0.0%		10.64$168.22 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.76)		$55.31
(24.7% Upside)
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock logo
BMY
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Medical$72.60
-0.2%		24.12$155.02 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$75.57
(4.1% Upside)
Morgan Stanley stock logo
MS
Morgan Stanley
Finance$88.61
+0.4%		11.97$152.13 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$100.75
(13.7% Upside)
Philip Morris International Inc. stock logo
PM
Philip Morris International
Consumer Staples$97.34
-0.5%		16.73$150.89 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$109.13
(12.1% Upside)
Union Pacific Co. stock logo
UNP
Union Pacific
Transportation$237.97
+0.2%		22.18$148.61 billionHold
(Score: 2.44)		$248.36
(4.4% Upside)
Linde plc stock logo
LIN
Linde
Oils/Energy$294.28
+0.0%		42.65$146.66 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.72)		$367.60
(24.9% Upside)
ConocoPhillips stock logo
COP
ConocoPhillips
Oils/Energy$109.82
+1.3%		9.07$142.05 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.94)		$119.84
(9.1% Upside)
TotalEnergies SE stock logo
TTE
TotalEnergies
Oils/Energy$53.85
-1.6%		6.83$140.36 billionHold
(Score: 2.46)		$62.63
(16.3% Upside)
Raytheon Technologies Co. stock logo
RTX
Raytheon Technologies
Aerospace$92.89
+0.5%		31.07$137.15 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.71)		$114.10
(22.8% Upside)
Equinor ASA stock logo
EQNR
Equinor ASA
Oils/Energy$41.78
+2.1%		8.29$135.63 billionHold
(Score: 2.05)		$195.19
(367.2% Upside)
Lowe's Companies, Inc. stock logo
LOW
Lowe's Companies
Retail/Wholesale$209.05
+0.8%		16.47$133.61 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.65)		$243.32
(16.4% Upside)
The Charles Schwab Co. stock logo
SCHW
Charles Schwab
Finance$73.29
+0.7%		24.11$133.23 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$92.83
(26.7% Upside)
Honeywell International Inc. stock logo
HON
Honeywell International
Industrials$197.21
-0.2%		0.00$132.86 billion
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Royal Bank of Canada stock logo
RY
Royal Bank of Canada
Finance$94.81
-3.1%		10.37$132.22 billionHold
(Score: 2.43)		$140.64
(48.3% Upside)
CVS Health Co. stock logo
CVS
CVS Health
Retail/Wholesale$100.54
-0.6%		16.35$131.99 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$118.00
(17.4% Upside)
AT&T Inc. stock logo
T
AT&T
Computer and Technology$17.90
-0.9%		6.58$127.56 billionHold
(Score: 2.39)		$23.78
(32.8% Upside)
HSBC Holdings plc stock logo
HSBC
HSBC
Finance$30.88
-1.7%		9.22$125.45 billionHold
(Score: 2.45)		N/A
S&P Global Inc. stock logo
SPGI
S&P Global
Business Services$374.83
-0.4%		27.93$125.01 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.93)		$422.00
(12.6% Upside)
American Tower Co. stock logo
AMT
American Tower
Finance$265.09
-1.7%		43.60$123.42 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.71)		$291.13
(9.8% Upside)
International Business Machines Co. stock logo
IBM
International Business Machines
Computer and Technology$133.76
-0.7%		21.71$120.81 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$146.80
(9.7% Upside)
Unilever PLC stock logo
UL
Unilever
Consumer Staples$47.09
+1.1%		0.00$120.02 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		N/A
The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock logo
TD
Toronto-Dominion Bank
Finance$66.00
-0.3%		10.28$119.25 billionHold
(Score: 2.18)		$100.07
(51.6% Upside)
American Express stock logo
AXP
American Express
Finance$158.67
+0.9%		16.27$118.96 billionHold
(Score: 2.39)		$181.53
(14.4% Upside)
Medtronic plc stock logo
MDT
Medtronic
Medical$89.43
-0.9%		23.98$118.91 billionHold
(Score: 2.41)		$116.09
(29.8% Upside)
Elevance Health Inc. stock logo
ELV
Elevance Health
Medical$491.45
-3.1%		19.71$117.95 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.89)		$562.80
(14.5% Upside)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stock logo
GS
The Goldman Sachs Group
Finance$341.56
+0.4%		7.72$116.59 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.62)		$413.92
(21.2% Upside)
Anthem Inc stock logo
ANTM
Anthem
Health Services$482.58
+2.7%		0.00$116.34 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Deere & Company stock logo
DE
Deere & Company
Industrial Products$379.86
+1.3%		18.98$116.10 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$402.28
(5.9% Upside)
Diageo plc stock logo
DEO
Diageo
Consumer Staples$185.43
-0.1%		0.00$115.79 billionHold
(Score: 2.33)		N/A
HDFC Bank Limited stock logo
HDB
HDFC Bank
Finance$62.91
+1.1%		22.23$115.60 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Lockheed Martin Co. stock logo
LMT
Lockheed Martin
Aerospace$431.80
-0.3%		24.99$114.49 billionHold
(Score: 2.45)		$448.00
(3.8% Upside)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. stock logo
KOF
Coca-Cola FEMSA
Consumer Staples$63.11
+2.1%		16.10$106.07 billionHold
(Score: 2.40)		$61.00
(-3.3% Downside)
BlackRock, Inc. stock logo
BLK
BlackRock
Finance$698.95
+0.6%		18.43$105.89 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$804.46
(15.1% Upside)
Sony Group Co. stock logo
SONY
Sony Group
Consumer Discretionary$84.26
+0.3%		13.79$104.23 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$125.00
(48.4% Upside)
BP p.l.c. stock logo
BP
BP
Oils/Energy$32.27
-0.9%		-9.22$104.01 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$32.39
(0.4% Upside)
Caterpillar Inc. stock logo
CAT
Caterpillar
Industrial Products$196.68
-0.3%		15.73$103.83 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.60)		$223.38
(13.6% Upside)
SAP SE stock logo
SAP
SAP
Computer and Technology$87.77
+0.5%		22.92$103.53 billionHold
(Score: 2.33)		$106.00
(20.8% Upside)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock logo
BUD
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Consumer Staples$52.25
+1.4%		26.93$103.46 billionHold
(Score: 2.36)		$65.16
(24.7% Upside)
Citigroup Inc. stock logo
C
Citigroup
Finance$50.96
+0.0%		6.52$98.69 billionHold
(Score: 2.41)		$62.95
(23.5% Upside)
Prologis, Inc. stock logo
PLD
Prologis
Finance$130.67
+1.7%		26.13$96.75 billionBuy
(Score: 3.22)		$171.17
(31.0% Upside)
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras stock logo
PBR
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras
Oils/Energy$14.82
+1.4%		3.10$96.66 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$13.10
(-11.6% Downside)
The Boeing Company stock logo
BA
Boeing
Aerospace$162.76
+1.7%		-18.19$96.65 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$219.56
(34.9% Upside)
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. stock logo
EL
Estée Lauder Companies
Consumer Staples$266.45
+0.3%		40.87$95.22 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.89)		$330.33
(24.0% Upside)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock logo
BTI
British American Tobacco
Consumer Staples$40.89
0.0%		0.00$93.73 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		N/A
ServiceNow, Inc. stock logo
NOW
ServiceNow
Computer and Technology$458.60
-0.2%		503.96$92.64 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.81)		$594.97
(29.7% Upside)
Enbridge Inc. stock logo
ENB
Enbridge
Oils/Energy$44.12
+0.9%		23.22$89.33 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.57)		$58.46
(32.5% Upside)
Cigna Co. stock logo
CI
Cigna
Finance$287.20
-1.5%		17.13$87.63 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$308.82
(7.5% Upside)
BHP Group Limited stock logo
BHP
BHP Group
Basic Materials$58.31
-0.8%		0.00$86.01 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		$56.40
(-3.3% Downside)
Canadian National Railway stock logo
CNI
Canadian National Railway
Transportation$124.88
+0.1%		21.72$85.48 billionHold
(Score: 2.39)		$142.24
(13.9% Upside)
Duke Energy Co. stock logo
DUK
Duke Energy
Utilities$110.68
-0.3%		22.40$85.21 billionHold
(Score: 2.33)		$113.10
(2.2% Upside)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock logo
BAM
Brookfield Asset Management
Finance$51.31
+0.4%		22.50$84.23 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$66.80
(30.2% Upside)
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. stock logo
MMC
Marsh & McLennan Companies
Finance$167.56
-0.4%		25.27$84.10 billionHold
(Score: 2.30)		$177.60
(6.0% Upside)
General Electric stock logo
GE
General Electric
Multi-Sector Conglomerates$76.57
+0.6%		-18.06$83.96 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$99.15
(29.5% Upside)
The Southern Company stock logo
SO
Southern
Utilities$78.50
-0.4%		27.64$83.45 billionHold
(Score: 2.15)		$74.64
(-4.9% Downside)
PetroChina Company Limited stock logo
PTR
PetroChina
Oils/Energy$45.48
+4.1%		5.20$83.24 billionHold
(Score: 2.20)		N/A
Altria Group, Inc. stock logo
MO
Altria Group
Consumer Staples$45.67
+0.3%		47.08$82.24 billionHold
(Score: 2.11)		$47.00
(2.9% Upside)
Chubb Limited stock logo
CB
Chubb
Finance$195.70
-0.7%		11.80$81.73 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.91)		$230.83
(18.0% Upside)
Infosys Limited stock logo
INFY
Infosys
Computer and Technology$19.31
-1.1%		27.99$81.23 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.71)		$25.92
(34.2% Upside)
Stryker Co. stock logo
SYK
Stryker
Medical$211.92
-0.2%		39.03$80.14 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$256.00
(20.8% Upside)
3M stock logo
MMM
3M
Multi-Sector Conglomerates$140.65
-0.8%		19.64$80.11 billionHold
(Score: 1.77)		$150.46
(7.0% Upside)
ICICI Bank Limited stock logo
IBN
ICICI Bank
Finance$21.96
+1.2%		22.64$76.37 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Zoetis Inc. stock logo
ZTS
Zoetis
Medical$162.87
+0.3%		36.93$76.25 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.88)		$224.14
(37.6% Upside)
Target Co. stock logo
TGT
Target
Retail/Wholesale$163.16
+0.7%		18.54$75.66 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.73)		$193.42
(18.5% Upside)
Crown Castle International Corp. stock logo
CCI
Crown Castle International
Finance$174.12
+0.6%		48.91$75.40 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$196.06
(12.6% Upside)
The TJX Companies, Inc. stock logo
TJX
TJX Companies
Retail/Wholesale$64.23
+0.5%		22.94$75.25 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.71)		$74.72
(16.3% Upside)
Northrop Grumman Co. stock logo
NOC
Northrop Grumman
Aerospace$485.05
+0.2%		13.50$75.04 billionHold
(Score: 2.45)		$468.18
(-3.5% Downside)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stock logo
CP
Canadian Pacific Railway
Transportation$80.29
-0.5%		35.06$74.66 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$90.13
(12.2% Upside)
Rio Tinto Group stock logo
RIO
Rio Tinto Group
Basic Materials$59.39
-2.8%		0.00$74.58 billionHold
(Score: 2.25)		$78.00
(31.3% Upside)
Becton, Dickinson and Company stock logo
BDX
Becton, Dickinson and
Medical$259.50
-0.5%		44.74$74.01 billionHold
(Score: 2.29)		$277.63
(7.0% Upside)
The Progressive Co. stock logo
PGR
Progressive
Finance$124.48
-1.2%		88.91$72.81 billionHold
(Score: 1.93)		$117.31
(-5.8% Downside)
EOG Resources, Inc. stock logo
EOG
EOG Resources
Oils/Energy$123.87
+1.7%		12.70$72.59 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.89)		$141.47
(14.2% Upside)
Blackstone Inc. stock logo
BX
Blackstone
Finance$102.93
+0.6%		18.78$72.22 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.58)		$132.36
(28.6% Upside)
Waste Management, Inc. stock logo
WM
Waste Management
Business Services$173.17
-0.6%		33.82$71.58 billionHold
(Score: 2.20)		$164.86
(-4.8% Downside)
Occidental Petroleum Co. stock logo
OXY
Occidental Petroleum
Oils/Energy$75.22
+1.9%		7.42$70.50 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$70.58
(-6.2% Downside)
U.S. Bancorp stock logo
USB
U.S. Bancorp
Finance$47.04
-1.2%		10.81$69.89 billionHold
(Score: 2.27)		$58.47
(24.3% Upside)
Dominion Energy, Inc. stock logo
D
Dominion Energy
Utilities$83.92
0.0%		31.43$69.86 billionHold
(Score: 2.29)		$86.29
(2.8% Upside)
The Bank of Nova Scotia stock logo
BNS
Bank of Nova Scotia
Finance$58.21
-1.5%		8.85$69.44 billionHold
(Score: 2.40)		$93.36
(60.4% Upside)
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. stock logo
PNC
The PNC Financial Services Group
Finance$166.82
+0.2%		13.05$68.42 billionHold
(Score: 2.36)		$197.63
(18.5% Upside)
Vale S.A. stock logo
VALE
Vale
Basic Materials$13.63
-0.9%		3.34$68.14 billionHold
(Score: 2.14)		$17.21
(26.3% Upside)
GSK plc stock logo
GSK
GSK
Medical$33.47
-0.8%		11.08$68.07 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		N/A
Bank of Montreal stock logo
BMO
Bank of Montreal
Finance$100.13
-1.1%		6.92$67.54 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.82)		$157.08
(56.9% Upside)
Colgate-Palmolive stock logo
CL
Colgate-Palmolive
Consumer Staples$80.89
-1.3%		35.02$67.47 billionHold
(Score: 2.20)		$84.57
(4.6% Upside)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. stock logo
MUFG
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Finance$5.30
+1.0%		8.98$66.85 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		N/A
Truist Financial Co. stock logo
TFC
Truist Financial
Finance$49.23
-0.2%		11.16$65.30 billionHold
(Score: 2.23)		$57.39
(16.6% Upside)
General Dynamics Co. stock logo
GD
General Dynamics
Aerospace$233.74
-0.3%		19.77$64.10 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$253.71
(8.5% Upside)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock logo
CNQ
Canadian Natural Resources
Oils/Energy$56.66
+0.9%		7.44$63.66 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$86.79
(53.2% Upside)
Illinois Tool Works Inc. stock logo
ITW
Illinois Tool Works
Industrial Products$204.82
-0.8%		24.30$63.42 billionHold
(Score: 1.91)		$203.92
(-0.4% Downside)
Humana Inc. stock logo
HUM
Humana
Medical$495.45
-1.1%		20.22$62.70 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.71)		$510.63
(3.1% Upside)
Ford Motor stock logo
F
Ford Motor
Auto/Tires/Trucks$15.55
+1.5%		5.44$62.51 billionHold
(Score: 2.16)		$17.74
(14.1% Upside)
The Sherwin-Williams Company stock logo
SHW
Sherwin-Williams
Construction$239.77
-0.7%		36.06$62.14 billionHold
(Score: 2.42)		$314.79
(31.3% Upside)
Pioneer Natural Resources stock logo
PXD
Pioneer Natural Resources
Oils/Energy$253.71
+0.8%		10.49$61.39 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.70)		$286.88
(13.1% Upside)
Norfolk Southern Co. stock logo
NSC
Norfolk Southern
Transportation$260.45
+1.4%		20.74$61.17 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$283.10
(8.7% Upside)
Aon plc stock logo
AON
AON
Finance$287.46
-1.8%		41.24$60.63 billionHold
(Score: 1.90)		$303.70
(5.6% Upside)
Public Storage stock logo
PSA
Public Storage
Finance$345.18
-0.3%		29.40$60.57 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.58)		$367.33
(6.4% Upside)
HCA Healthcare, Inc. stock logo
HCA
HCA Healthcare
Medical$210.68
-0.8%		10.13$60.47 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.70)		$236.81
(12.4% Upside)
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. stock logo
AMX
América Móvil
Computer and Technology$18.81
-1.4%		6.42$60.40 billionHold
(Score: 2.33)		$20.80
(10.6% Upside)
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stock logo
ICE
Intercontinental Exchange
Finance$106.66
-1.1%		17.87$59.57 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.82)		$136.75
(28.2% Upside)
Boston Scientific Co. stock logo
BSX
Boston Scientific
Medical$41.15
-0.3%		70.95$58.83 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$46.55
(13.1% Upside)
Edwards Lifesciences Co. stock logo
EW
Edwards Lifesciences
Medical$94.85
-1.1%		41.06$58.80 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.85)		$125.90
(32.7% Upside)
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock logo
EPD
Enterprise Products Partners
Oils/Energy$26.96
+0.0%		12.14$58.75 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.82)		$30.00
(11.3% Upside)
FedEx Co. stock logo
FDX
FedEx
Transportation$225.85
+0.3%		15.79$58.70 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$297.50
(31.7% Upside)
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. stock logo
APD
Air Products and Chemicals
Basic Materials$262.64
+0.7%		25.60$58.25 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$292.56
(11.4% Upside)
Eaton Co. plc stock logo
ETN
Eaton
Industrial Products$145.71
-0.7%		25.25$58.04 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.60)		$159.64
(9.6% Upside)
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stock logo
FIS
Fidelity National Information Services
Business Services$95.42
-2.1%		69.15$58.01 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.88)		$129.74
(36.0% Upside)
General Motors stock logo
GM
General Motors
Auto/Tires/Trucks$39.22
+1.7%		7.44$57.18 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$54.94
(40.1% Upside)
Uber Technologies, Inc. stock logo
UBER
Uber Technologies
Computer and Technology$28.86
+3.8%		-5.54$57.14 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.96)		$49.45
(71.4% Upside)
Constellation Brands, Inc. stock logo
STZ.B
Constellation Brands
Consumer Staples$308.00
46.53$56.92 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Dollar General Co. stock logo
DG
Dollar General
Retail/Wholesale$248.77
+0.5%		25.51$56.47 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.79)		$257.08
(3.3% Upside)
Schlumberger Limited stock logo
SLB
Schlumberger
Oils/Energy$39.86
+1.3%		21.66$56.38 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$47.01
(17.9% Upside)
ABB Ltd stock logo
ABB
ABB
Industrial Products$28.62
+0.3%		13.25$56.23 billionHold
(Score: 2.29)		$33.03
(15.4% Upside)
China Petroleum & Chemical Co. stock logo
SNP
China Petroleum & Chemical
Oils/Energy$46.37
-0.2%		4.77$56.14 billionReduce
(Score: 1.00)		$41.09
(-11.4% Downside)
Thomson Reuters Co. stock logo
TRI
Thomson Reuters
Business Services$113.78
-0.9%		117.30$55.19 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.64)		$131.14
(15.3% Upside)
Moody's Co. stock logo
MCO
Moody's
Finance$300.37
-1.3%		32.44$55.12 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.54)		$325.92
(8.5% Upside)
UBS Group AG stock logo
UBS
UBS Group
Finance$15.81
-0.3%		7.09$55.02 billionHold
(Score: 2.33)		$19.18
(21.3% Upside)
Centene Co. stock logo
CNC
Centene
Medical$95.32
-1.5%		30.26$54.48 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.78)		$98.05
(2.9% Upside)
Relx Plc stock logo
RELX
Relx
Computer and Technology$28.05
+0.0%		0.00$53.93 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		N/A
National Grid plc stock logo
NGG
National Grid
Utilities$68.74
-0.8%		0.00$53.67 billionHold
(Score: 2.23)		N/A
MetLife, Inc. stock logo
MET
MetLife
Finance$65.61
-0.5%		16.32$53.35 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$76.91
(17.2% Upside)
Nutrien Ltd. stock logo
NTR
Nutrien
Basic Materials$97.73
+1.4%		7.91$53.00 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.71)		$107.24
(9.7% Upside)
Sempra stock logo
SRE
Sempra
Utilities$168.26
+0.1%		47.13$52.89 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.89)		$166.22
(-1.2% Downside)
McKesson Co. stock logo
MCK
McKesson
Medical$362.72
-1.5%		38.34$52.13 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$340.15
(-6.2% Downside)
Marathon Petroleum Co. stock logo
MPC
Marathon Petroleum
Oils/Energy$104.49
+1.0%		7.06$52.10 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.91)		$115.50
(10.5% Upside)
TC Energy Co. stock logo
TRP
TC Energy
Oils/Energy$51.08
+2.4%		20.19$51.69 billionHold
(Score: 2.08)		$68.77
(34.6% Upside)
Emerson Electric Co. stock logo
EMR
Emerson Electric
Industrial Products$86.75
+0.6%		16.43$51.30 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.57)		$98.77
(13.9% Upside)
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. stock logo
ITUB
Itaú Unibanco
Finance$5.17
+1.0%		9.94$50.67 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$4.75
(-8.1% Downside)
VMware, Inc. stock logo
VMW
VMware
Computer and Technology$119.14
+0.9%		30.79$50.21 billionHold
(Score: 2.43)		$139.91
(17.4% Upside)
Snowflake Inc. stock logo
SNOW
Snowflake
Computer and Technology$159.44
+4.2%		-75.56$50.16 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.61)		$212.03
(33.0% Upside)
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock logo
ADM
Archer-Daniels-Midland
Consumer Staples$88.82
+0.9%		13.99$49.79 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$88.42
(-0.5% Downside)
Ambev S.A. stock logo
ABEV
Ambev
Consumer Staples$3.07
+3.0%		19.19$48.31 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$3.50
(14.0% Upside)
Valero Energy Co. stock logo
VLO
Valero Energy
Oils/Energy$122.56
+0.4%		7.06$48.28 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.91)		$131.62
(7.4% Upside)
Ecolab Inc. stock logo
ECL
Ecolab
Basic Materials$168.84
+0.8%		43.97$48.12 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$194.12
(15.0% Upside)
The Hershey Company stock logo
HSY
Hershey
Consumer Staples$233.87
+1.1%		29.75$47.94 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.57)		$219.64
(-6.1% Downside)
Suncor Energy Inc. stock logo
SU
Suncor Energy
Oils/Energy$34.64
+0.9%		6.70$47.81 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$51.38
(48.3% Upside)
Constellation Brands, Inc. stock logo
STZ
Constellation Brands
Consumer Staples$256.92
+1.1%		38.81$47.48 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$272.19
(5.9% Upside)
Devon Energy Co. stock logo
DVN
Devon Energy
Oils/Energy$71.98
+1.6%		9.13$47.13 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.64)		$75.41
(4.8% Upside)
General Mills, Inc. stock logo
GIS
General Mills
Consumer Staples$78.24
+0.5%		17.70$46.61 billionHold
(Score: 2.18)		$72.73
(-7.0% Downside)
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. stock logo
HMC
Honda Motor
Auto/Tires/Trucks$27.07
+1.7%		8.54$46.31 billionHold
(Score: 2.33)		$31.51
(16.4% Upside)
Republic Services, Inc. stock logo
RSG
Republic Services
Business Services$145.78
-0.4%		33.44$46.06 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.88)		$148.33
(1.8% Upside)
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock logo
CM
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Finance$50.90
-0.6%		9.06$45.99 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.55)		$82.92
(62.9% Upside)
Amphenol Co. stock logo
APH
Amphenol
Computer and Technology$77.16
-0.3%		26.98$45.90 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$82.89
(7.4% Upside)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. stock logo
CMG
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Retail/Wholesale$1,648.99
+0.6%		61.74$45.78 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.81)		$1,831.75
(11.1% Upside)
KKR & Co. Inc. stock logo
KKR
KKR & Co. Inc.
Finance$53.21
+0.5%		41.57$45.75 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$75.04
(41.0% Upside)
BCE Inc. stock logo
BCE
BCE
Utilities$50.06
-0.2%		20.10$45.65 billionHold
(Score: 2.14)		$66.00
(31.8% Upside)
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock logo
FCX
Freeport-McMoRan
Basic Materials$31.46
-1.0%		9.56$45.59 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$42.00
(33.5% Upside)
Kimberly-Clark Co. stock logo
KMB
Kimberly-Clark
Consumer Staples$134.03
-1.6%		25.34$45.25 billionHold
(Score: 1.85)		$131.14
(-2.2% Downside)
Corteva, Inc. stock logo
CTVA
Corteva
Consumer Staples$62.02
+0.4%		26.17$44.88 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.93)		$66.60
(7.4% Upside)
Eni S.p.A. stock logo
E
ENI
Oils/Energy$24.69
-0.9%		3.20$44.51 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.58)		$15.76
(-36.2% Downside)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. stock logo
LHX
L3Harris Technologies
Aerospace$232.26
+0.5%		23.92$44.44 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.56)		$266.20
(14.6% Upside)
Roper Technologies, Inc. stock logo
ROP
Roper Technologies
Computer and Technology$418.79
-0.8%		15.59$44.40 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$492.90
(17.7% Upside)
Phillips 66 stock logo
PSX
Phillips 66
Oils/Energy$91.97
+0.6%		7.92$44.24 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.77)		$108.29
(17.7% Upside)
Sysco Co. stock logo
SYY
Sysco
Consumer Staples$85.48
+0.7%		32.38$43.55 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$94.13
(10.1% Upside)
AutoZone, Inc. stock logo
AZO
AutoZone
Retail/Wholesale$2,233.07
-3.4%		19.81$43.52 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.72)		$2,169.41
(-2.9% Downside)
The Williams Companies, Inc. stock logo
WMB
Williams Companies
Oils/Energy$35.49
+1.1%		27.73$43.25 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.79)		$36.31
(2.3% Upside)
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock logo
TAK
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Medical$13.89
-0.2%		26.21$43.07 billionHold
(Score: 2.40)		$24.00
(72.8% Upside)
IQVIA Holdings Inc. stock logo
IQV
IQVIA
Business Services$230.46
-0.5%		38.47$42.98 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.94)		$273.50
(18.7% Upside)
Kinder Morgan, Inc. stock logo
KMI
Kinder Morgan
Oils/Energy$19.04
+0.8%		17.79$42.90 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		$21.29
(11.8% Upside)
Block, Inc. stock logo
SQ
Block
Business Services$73.77
+4.0%		-81.07$42.79 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.88)		$152.34
(106.5% Upside)
Realty Income Co. stock logo
O
Realty Income
Finance$70.81
+0.3%		66.80$42.60 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$77.14
(8.9% Upside)
Cheniere Energy, Inc. stock logo
LNG
Cheniere Energy
Oils/Energy$170.33
-0.4%		-17.03$42.55 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$177.33
(4.1% Upside)
Capital One Financial Co. stock logo
COF
Capital One Financial
Finance$110.70
+0.8%		4.86$42.49 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.56)		$156.93
(41.8% Upside)
Shopify Inc. stock logo
SHOP
Shopify
Computer and Technology$33.72
+3.8%		-22.26$42.45 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$72.49
(115.0% Upside)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. stock logo
SMFG
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Finance$6.15
+1.2%		6.61$42.15 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		N/A
Motorola Solutions, Inc. stock logo
MSI
Motorola Solutions
Computer and Technology$247.62
-0.4%		35.73$41.43 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.88)		$287.11
(15.9% Upside)
TE Connectivity Ltd. stock logo
TEL
TE Connectivity
Computer and Technology$129.26
-0.4%		16.87$41.34 billionHold
(Score: 2.38)		$148.00
(14.5% Upside)
American International Group, Inc. stock logo
AIG
American International Group
Finance$54.35
+0.6%		3.57$41.33 billionHold
(Score: 2.33)		$66.17
(21.7% Upside)
Banco Santander, S.A. stock logo
SAN
Banco Santander
Finance$2.46
-0.8%		4.24$41.31 billionHold
(Score: 2.46)		$3.78
(53.8% Upside)
Banco Bradesco S.A. stock logo
BBD
Banco Bradesco
Finance$3.80
+0.8%		9.19$40.50 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$4.27
(12.4% Upside)
The Travelers Companies, Inc. stock logo
TRV
Travelers Companies
Finance$168.18
-0.6%		11.67$39.91 billionHold
(Score: 2.07)		$174.60
(3.8% Upside)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. stock logo
A
Agilent Technologies
Computer and Technology$133.45
-0.4%		30.40$39.86 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$150.18
(12.5% Upside)
Dow Inc. stock logo
DOW
DOW
Basic Materials$55.11
-0.9%		6.18$39.58 billionHold
(Score: 2.06)		$64.83
(17.6% Upside)
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock logo
AJG
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Finance$187.55
-0.7%		37.89$39.45 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.89)		$200.44
(6.9% Upside)
Aflac Incorporated stock logo
AFL
Aflac
Finance$61.54
-0.1%		9.28$38.89 billionHold
(Score: 2.20)		$62.17
(1.0% Upside)
Energy Transfer LP stock logo
ET
Energy Transfer
Oils/Energy$12.44
+2.1%		9.95$38.40 billionBuy
(Score: 3.11)		$14.63
(17.6% Upside)
Arista Networks, Inc. stock logo
ANET
Arista Networks
Computer and Technology$126.09
-0.8%		38.89$38.37 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.65)		$157.53
(24.9% Upside)
Johnson Controls International plc stock logo
JCI
Johnson Controls International
Industrial Products$55.48
+0.1%		37.23$38.22 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$67.64
(21.9% Upside)
Southern Copper Co. stock logo
SCCO
Southern Copper
Basic Materials$49.04
-0.7%		12.97$37.91 billionReduce
(Score: 1.40)		$53.80
(9.7% Upside)
MSCI Inc. stock logo
MSCI
MSCI
Computer and Technology$469.74
-0.7%		48.33$37.81 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$517.25
(10.1% Upside)
Ferrari stock logo
RACE
Ferrari
Auto/Tires/Trucks$204.60
+1.3%		36.93$37.80 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$237.00
(15.8% Upside)
Hess Co. stock logo
HES
Hess
Oils/Energy$122.03
+5.0%		25.91$37.78 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$133.92
(9.7% Upside)
Cenovus Energy Inc. stock logo
CVE
Cenovus Energy
Oils/Energy$19.37
+1.4%		12.11$37.41 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$26.13
(34.9% Upside)
Sea Limited stock logo
SE
SEA
Computer and Technology$67.02
+5.7%		-13.71$37.38 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$184.25
(174.9% Upside)
Prudential Financial, Inc. stock logo
PRU
Prudential Financial
Finance$99.44
+0.3%		18.41$36.99 billionHold
(Score: 1.82)		$106.00
(6.6% Upside)
Parker-Hannifin Co. stock logo
PH
Parker-Hannifin
Industrial Products$286.18
+0.4%		28.39$36.74 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.79)		$330.46
(15.5% Upside)
Simon Property Group, Inc. stock logo
SPG
Simon Property Group
Finance$107.06
+0.2%		16.70$36.71 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.57)		$144.73
(35.2% Upside)
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock logo
HLT
Hilton Worldwide
Consumer Discretionary$133.61
+1.5%		38.73$36.65 billionHold
(Score: 2.38)		$151.00
(13.0% Upside)
Trane Technologies plc stock logo
TT
Trane Technologies
Business Services$157.90
-1.1%		25.22$36.59 billionHold
(Score: 2.40)		$171.38
(8.5% Upside)
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. stock logo
DLR
Digital Realty Trust
Finance$126.59
0.0%		27.76$36.38 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.77)		$162.14
(28.1% Upside)
Waste Connections, Inc. stock logo
WCN
Waste Connections
Business Services$141.02
-0.4%		53.42$36.27 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$148.25
(5.1% Upside)
Nucor Co. stock logo
NUE
Nucor
Basic Materials$137.30
+1.4%		4.21$35.94 billionHold
(Score: 2.22)		$133.50
(-2.8% Downside)
Global Payments Inc. stock logo
GPN
Global Payments
Business Services$128.83
-0.9%		715.76$35.71 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.81)		$173.29
(34.5% Upside)
Lloyds Banking Group plc stock logo
LYG
Lloyds Banking Group
Finance$2.07
6.47$35.44 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.64)		N/A
Newmont Co. stock logo
NEM
Newmont
Basic Materials$44.62
+0.2%		45.07$35.41 billionHold
(Score: 2.33)		$70.97
(59.0% Upside)
The Kroger Co. stock logo
KR
Kroger
Retail/Wholesale$49.39
-0.4%		17.03$35.34 billionHold
(Score: 1.94)		$52.22
(5.7% Upside)
Welltower Inc. stock logo
WELL
Welltower
Finance$77.71
+0.7%		87.32$35.28 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.93)		$96.27
(23.9% Upside)
ING Groep stock logo
ING
ING Groep
Finance$8.98
-0.1%		7.74$35.03 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$12.71
(41.6% Upside)
Carrier Global Co. stock logo
CARR
Carrier Global
Computer and Technology$41.55
-0.2%		13.23$34.97 billionHold
(Score: 2.40)		$47.93
(15.4% Upside)
TransDigm Group Incorporated stock logo
TDG
TransDigm Group
Aerospace$643.25
+1.9%		49.33$34.89 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$722.92
(12.4% Upside)
The Bank of New York Mellon Co. stock logo
BK
Bank of New York Mellon
Finance$43.12
+0.3%		10.94$34.85 billionHold
(Score: 2.17)		$50.73
(17.7% Upside)
Consolidated Edison, Inc. stock logo
ED
Consolidated Edison
Utilities$98.24
-1.2%		21.50$34.83 billionHold
(Score: 1.64)		$86.00
(-12.5% Downside)
Dell Technologies Inc. stock logo
DELL
Dell Technologies
Computer and Technology$46.91
-0.1%		6.43$34.69 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.64)		$70.36
(50.0% Upside)
HP Inc. stock logo
HPQ
HP
Computer and Technology$33.21
-0.6%		5.97$34.34 billionHold
(Score: 1.91)		$37.08
(11.7% Upside)
Alcon Inc. stock logo
ALC
Alcon
Medical$69.89
+3.2%		75.97$34.25 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.58)		$85.16
(21.8% Upside)
The Allstate Co. stock logo
ALL
Allstate
Finance$126.57
+0.8%		44.10$34.21 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.58)		$142.00
(12.2% Upside)
Manulife Financial Co. stock logo
MFC
Manulife Financial
Finance$17.94
+1.1%		5.86$34.20 billionHold
(Score: 2.20)		$29.75
(65.8% Upside)
Apollo Global Management, Inc. stock logo
APO
Apollo Global Management
Finance$58.78
+3.0%		-18.90$33.77 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$78.69
(33.9% Upside)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock logo
PEG
Public Service Enterprise Group
Utilities$67.26
-0.2%		-34.32$33.55 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.64)		$69.64
(3.5% Upside)
Mplx Lp stock logo
MPLX
Mplx
Oils/Energy$33.11
+0.5%		10.58$33.52 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.71)		$38.14
(15.2% Upside)
Banco Bradesco S.A. stock logo
BBDO
Banco Bradesco
Finance$3.14
+1.6%		7.59$33.47 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Veeva Systems Inc. stock logo
VEEV
Veeva Systems
Computer and Technology$215.81
+0.8%		84.96$33.42 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.68)		$242.26
(12.3% Upside)
Albemarle Co. stock logo
ALB
Albemarle
Basic Materials$284.67
+1.3%		128.23$33.34 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.56)		$279.05
(-2.0% Downside)
WEC Energy Group, Inc. stock logo
WEC
WEC Energy Group
Utilities$105.50
-1.2%		24.36$33.28 billionHold
(Score: 2.27)		$102.50
(-2.8% Downside)
M&T Bank Co. stock logo
MTB
M&T Bank
Finance$184.86
+0.4%		17.18$33.17 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$198.71
(7.5% Upside)
VICI Properties Inc. stock logo
VICI
VICI Properties
Finance$34.18
+1.5%		33.84$32.92 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$35.82
(4.8% Upside)
ResMed Inc. stock logo
RMD
ResMed
Medical$224.72
-2.0%		42.32$32.91 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.56)		$266.40
(18.5% Upside)
AMTD Digital Inc. stock logo
HKD
AMTD Digital
Business Services$177.00
-4.3%		0.00$32.75 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Barclays PLC stock logo
BCS
Barclays
Finance$7.83
-0.4%		5.12$32.73 billionHold
(Score: 2.46)		N/A

(Last Updated: 8/24/2022)

NYSE Composite Stock Chart


Real-time charts and quotes provided by Trading View.
NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options 

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is one of the largest, and most recognizable, stock exchanges in the world. The NYSE is in New York City, New York at 11 Wall Street. The NYSE has been in existence since the earliest days of the United States becoming a nation, in 1792 and is primarily made up of blue-chip companies with large market capitalizations. In fact, many of the stocks that make up the Dow Jones Composite Index (i.e. The Dow) are listed on the NYSE.  

This article gives a brief history of the New York Stock Exchange. In addition, it covers topics such as what kind of stocks trade on the exchange, what are the listing requirements, how trading is performed, and what the daily price movement of the NYSE tells investors about investor sentiment. 

What Were the Origins of the NYSE? 

Today, the New York Stock Exchange is known as the center of the financial universe. However, the exchange’s origin is far more humble. On May 17, 1792, 24 stockbrokers signed the Buttonwood Agreement creating a centralized exchange to help provide order to the securities market in what was still a young nation. The "Buttonwood Agreement” comes from the tree of the same name under which the founders signed the agreement. 

An initial benefit of the exchange was how it removed the need for auctioneers when trading commodities like wheat and tobacco and to set a commission rate. The exchange initially focused on government bonds.  

However, the exchange had no formal home. Business was usually conducted informally in the local coffeehouses. In 1817, the exchange changed its name to the New York Stock & Exchange Board which later became the New York Stock Exchange. At this time, the exchange adopted a constitution that set the rules for trading. A group of stockbrokers met twice a day at 40 Wall Street to trade 30 stocks and bonds.  

Over time, the exchange moved became the financial hub of the country and moved to its current location in 1865.  

What Kind of Stocks Trade on the NYSE? 

As of June 2022, the NYSE includes approximately 2,400 companies with a market capitalization of over $28.2 trillion. Although the NYSE trades stocks of all market capitalizations, it’s best known for trading the stocks of large cap companies. These have the benefit of being mature companies in mature industries. And many of these companies reward shareholders with dividends. 

However, that also means that many of these companies are better suited for value investors as opposed to growth investors. In bear markets this stability can be a benefit for investors as these stocks tend to perform “less bad” than more volatile stocks. But in a bull market, these stocks are not likely to provide investors with the growth that they look for. 

An interesting fact about how the NYSE and NASDAQ operate is that the companies with the five largest market caps on the NYSE are also listed on the NASDAQ exchange.  

What Are the Listing Requirements For the NYSE? 

The NYSE has strict guidelines that govern the types of companies that can list on the exchange. Here are the major requirements that all companies must meet:  

The company must have at least 2,200 shareholders 

The company must trade over 100,000 shares per month  

The company must have a market valuation of over $100 million 

The company must generate more than $75 million in annual revenue 

However, there is at least one advantage of having such stringent requirements. That is the companies that meet the requirements generally find it easier to get more investors funds when they hold their initial public offering (IPO).  

Once a company begins trading on the NYSE, it must continue to meet these requirements. If it doesn’t it can be delisted. In addition to these requirements, the stock must continue to trade above $1. If the price of a stock drops below $1 for more than 29 consecutive trading days, the stock receives an Initial Price Violation Notice.  

At that point, the company has 10 days to provide the exchange with a plan for bringing their shares above $1.  

How are Trades Executed on the NYSE? 

For over a century, the floor of the NYSE was the place for investors to be. This meant trades were conducted by traders who ran buy and sell orders across the trading floor looking to broker a deal for their clients. But with the birth of the NASDAQ exchange in 1971, the New York Stock Exchange began conducting electronic trading. 

However, the NYSE continues to conduct trades in an auction style. Brokers purchase stocks on behalf of their clients or firms. Every order features a broker who will enter the order electronically and a specialist who serves as the market maker for that stock. The specialist posts bid and ask prices and manages the actual execution of the trades. And there are still a handful of stockbrokers who still traffic buy and sell orders physically on the floor of the exchange.  

How Does the NYSE Signal Investor Sentiment? 

Like its counterpart, the NASDAQ, the NYSE measures the risk appetite of investors. When the NYSE is moving higher over a length of time, it signals that a “risk on” environment. Conversely when the NYSE moves lower over a significant period, it signals that investors are moving to a “risk off” position.  

Some Final Thoughts on the NYSE 

Financial news networks plan their programming schedule around the opening and closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange. It’s still considered a distinguished honor when individuals or groups are invited to ring the opening bell. In fact, Warren Buffett is attributed with saying that in the short term, the stock market acts like a voting machine. A fact that many U.S. presidents will attest to.  

The NYSE is the oldest and most recognizable of all the stock exchanges. It also has the most stringent requirements for inclusion. And those requirements must be maintained even after a stock begins publicly trading on the exchange.  

Although the NYSE still has a small in-person Trading Floor, much of the trading is done electronically to provide traders with the speed to execute trades.  

