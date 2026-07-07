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NYSE:TRV

Travelers Companies (TRV) Stock Price, News & Analysis

Travelers Companies logo
$343.85 +4.68 (+1.38%)
As of 02:37 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
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About Travelers Companies Stock (NYSE:TRV)

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Key Stats

Today's Range
$342.13
$349.35
50-Day Range
$289.28
$341.65
52-Week Range
$249.19
$349.35
Volume
638,766 shs
Average Volume
1.64 million shs
Market Capitalization
$73.12 billion
P/E Ratio
10.23
Dividend Yield
1.45%
Price Target
$318.94
Consensus Rating
Hold

Company Overview

Travelers Companies Stock Analysis - MarketRank™

See Top-Rated MarketRank™ Stocks
89th Percentile Overall Score

TRV MarketRank™: 

Travelers Companies scored higher than 89% of companies evaluated by MarketBeat, and ranked 155th out of 877 stocks in the finance sector. Scores are calculated by averaging available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

  • Consensus Rating

    Travelers Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.39, and is based on 3 strong buy ratings, 6 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings.

  • Downside Risk

    Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $318.94, representing about 7.9% downside from its current price of $346.32.

  • Amount of Analyst Coverage

    Travelers Companies has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

  • Read more about Travelers Companies' stock forecast and price target.

  • Earnings Growth

    Earnings for Travelers Companies are expected to grow by 1.21% in the coming year, from $28.00 to $28.34 per share.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the Market

    The P/E ratio of Travelers Companies is 10.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 40.35.

  • Price to Earnings Ratio vs. Sector

    The P/E ratio of Travelers Companies is 10.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 20.65.

  • Price to Earnings Growth Ratio

    Travelers Companies has a PEG Ratio of 3.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

  • Price to Book Value per Share Ratio

    Travelers Companies has a P/B Ratio of 2.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

  • Read more about Travelers Companies' valuation and earnings.

  • Percentage of Shares Shorted

    2.85% of the float of Travelers Companies has been sold short.

  • Short Interest Ratio / Days to Cover

    Travelers Companies has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 3.86, which is generally considered an acceptable ratio of short interest to trading volume.

  • Change versus previous month

    Short interest in Travelers Companies has recently decreased by 0.55%, indicating that investor sentiment is improving.

  • Dividend Yield

    Travelers Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends.

  • Dividend Growth

    Travelers Companies has been increasing its dividend for 21 years.

  • Dividend Coverage

    The dividend payout ratio of Travelers Companies is 14.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

  • Dividend Sustainability

    Based on earnings estimates, Travelers Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.64% next year. This indicates that Travelers Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

  • Read more about Travelers Companies' dividend.

  • News Sentiment

    Travelers Companies has a news sentiment score of 0.94. This score is calculated as an average of sentiment of articles about the company over the last seven days and ranges from 2 (good news) to -2 (bad news). This is a higher news sentiment than the 0.65 average news sentiment score of Finance companies.

  • News Coverage This Week

    MarketBeat has tracked 24 news articles for Travelers Companies this week, compared to 9 articles on an average week.

  • Search Interest

    8 people have searched for TRV on MarketBeat in the last 30 days. This is an increase of 100% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • MarketBeat Follows

    10 people have added Travelers Companies to their MarketBeat watchlist in the last 30 days. This is an increase of 150% compared to the previous 30 days.

  • Insider Buying vs. Insider Selling

    In the past three months, Travelers Companies insiders have sold more of their company's stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,504,146.00 in company stock.

  • Percentage Held by Insiders

    1.39% of the stock of Travelers Companies is held by insiders.

  • Percentage Held by Institutions

    82.45% of the stock of Travelers Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

  • Read more about Travelers Companies' insider trading history.
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TRV Stock News Headlines

Travelers Publishes Its 2025 Sustainability Report
July 6 at 3:02 PM  |  tmcnet.comhttps://www.tmcnet.com/usubmit/2026/07/06/10410002.htm
Travelers (TRV) Stock May Be 47% Undervalued Despite Its AI Launch
July 5 at 8:24 AM  |  uk.finance.yahoo.comhttps://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/travelers-trv-stock-may-47-090757141.html
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SpaceX just went public - and Whitney Tilson, Harvard MBA and 30-year Wall Street veteran, says buying in could be a costly mistake. He calls it among the most overhyped, overvalued large-cap offerings ever pushed onto everyday investors. Tilson believes a rare economic event is approaching - one with serious consequences for your portfolio this summer. He has prepared a free analysis outlining what he sees and the specific steps he recommends taking now.tc pixel
July 7 at 1:00 AM  |  Stansberry Research (Ad)
Chubb vs. Travelers Companies: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors
July 4 at 12:30 PM  |  finance.yahoo.comhttps://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/chubb-vs-travelers-companies-revenue-160901617.html
Chubb vs. Travelers Companies: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors
July 4 at 11:49 AM  |  fool.comhttps://www.fool.com/coverage/charts/2026/07/04/chubb-vs-travelers-companies-what-their-revenue-trends-tell-investors/
Travelers Is Quietly Trading Near a Record High While Tech Grabs the Headlines. Can the Rally Last?
July 3, 2026  |  fool.comhttps://www.fool.com/investing/2026/07/03/travelers-quietly-trading-record-high-rally/?source=marketbeat&utm_source=marketbeat&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=article&referring_guid=c8cb4c4c-0b5a-46a5-b412-268b41262d2f
Travelers Advances AI Strategy with Award-Winning Insurance-Specific Large Language Model
June 30, 2026  |  tmcnet.comhttps://www.tmcnet.com/usubmit/2026/06/30/10407970.htm
Allstate’s Comeback Is Turning Into a Profit Machine (TRV)
Allstate profits have surged as underwriting, premiums, and investment income improve, but severe weather remains a key risk for investors.
June 7, 2026  |  marketbeat.comhttps://www.marketbeat.com/originals/allstates-comeback-is-turning-into-a-profit-machine/
See More Headlines

TRV Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

Travelers Companies' stock was trading at $290.03 at the start of the year. Since then, TRV shares have increased by 19.4% and is now trading at $346.3150.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April, 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read the conference call transcript.

Travelers Companies' Board of Directors approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 21st 2026, which allows the company to buy back $5,000,000,000 in outstanding shares, according to EventVestor. This means that the company could purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies subsidiaries include these companies: Zensurance Inc., Simply Business Inc., The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company, Ultramar Travel Management, The St. Paul Companies Inc., Aetna Life and Casualty Co, 10762962 Canada Inc., and more.

Top institutional shareholders of Travelers Companies include CX Institutional (0.01%), CoreCap Advisors LLC, Eastern Bank and Versant Capital Management Inc. Insiders that own company stock include Alan D Schnitzer, William H Heyman, Maria Olivo, Avrohom J Kess, Michael Frederick Klein, Daniel S Frey, Gregory C Toczydlowski, Andy F Bessette, David Donnay Rowland, Jeffrey P Klenk, Diane Kurtzman, Paul E Munson and Mojgan M Lefebvre.
View institutional ownership trends.

Shares of TRV stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Vanguard Brokerage Services.

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some other companies that Travelers Companies investors own include Chevron (CVX), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Comcast (CMCSA), Charles Schwab (SCHW), McKesson (MCK), Yum! Brands (YUM) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW).

Company Calendar

Last Earnings
4/16/2026
Record date for 6/30 Dividend
6/10/2026
Ex-Dividend for 6/30 Dividend
6/10/2026
Dividend Payable
6/30/2026
Today
7/07/2026
Next Earnings (Confirmed)
7/17/2026
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2026
Get Stock Alerts

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Sector
Finance
Industry
INS - PROP&CASLTY
Sub-Industry
Property & Casualty Insurance
Current Symbol
NYSE:TRV
CIK
86312
Web
www.travelers.com
Phone
(917) 778-6000
Fax
651-310-8204
Employees
34,000
Year Founded
1864

Price Target and Rating

Average Price Target for Travelers Companies
$318.94
High Price Target
$400.00
Low Price Target
$257.00
Potential Upside/Downside
-7.2%
Consensus Rating
Hold
Rating Score (0-4)
2.39
Research Coverage
23 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Trailing Twelve Months)
$33.61
Trailing P/E Ratio
10.23
Forward P/E Ratio
12.27
P/E Growth
3.09
Net Income
$6.29 billion
Net Margins
15.54%
Pretax Margin
19.30%
Return on Equity
24.06%
Return on Assets
5.33%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
0.29
Current Ratio
0.35
Quick Ratio
0.35

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$48.83 billion
Price / Sales
1.50
Cash Flow
$64.22 per share
Price / Cash Flow
5.35
Book Value
$147.46 per share
Price / Book
2.33

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
212,650,000
Free Float
209,689,000
Market Cap
$73.06 billion
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
0.46

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This page (NYSE:TRV) was last updated on 7/7/2026 by MarketBeat.com Staff.
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