The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine. It also offers industry-specific solutions for sectors such as construction, energy, financial institutions and technology. For individual consumers, Travelers markets homeowners, renters, condominium, automobile and umbrella liability policies, along with endorsements and optional coverages tailored to customer needs. The company supports its insurance products with risk control consulting, loss prevention services and claims-handling capabilities.

Travelers conducts the bulk of its business in the United States and maintains operations in Canada and selected international markets through its specialty and commercial operations. The organization is the successor to long-established insurance businesses and has been a major participant in the U.S. property/casualty market for many years. It distributes insurance through independent agents and brokers as well as other distribution channels, and emphasizes underwriting discipline and service consistency across its product lines.

As a publicly traded company, Travelers focuses on underwriting performance, claims management and client service to maintain its competitive position. The company’s executive leadership includes Alan D. Schnitzer, who serves as chairman and chief executive officer. Travelers continues to develop product offerings and risk solutions aimed at addressing evolving exposures such as cyber risk and professional liability while supporting traditional property and casualty needs for consumers and businesses.

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