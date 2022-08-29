S&P 500   4,055.70 (-0.05%)
Top NASDAQ Stocks

This is a current list of the top 250 companies by market capitalization on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange (NASDAQ). Learn more.

CompanySectorCurrent PriceP/E RatioMarket CapConsensus Analyst RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple Inc. stock logo
AAPL
Apple
Computer and Technology$161.83
-1.1%		26.70$2.60 trillionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.73)		$181.38
(12.1% Upside)
Microsoft Co. stock logo
MSFT
Microsoft
Computer and Technology$265.72
-0.9%		27.56$1.98 trillionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.94)		$334.31
(25.8% Upside)
Alphabet Inc. stock logo
GOOG
Alphabet
Computer and Technology$110.78
-0.5%		20.61$1.46 trillionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.95)		$158.40
(43.0% Upside)
Alphabet Inc. stock logo
GOOGL
Alphabet
Computer and Technology$109.86
-0.4%		20.44$1.45 trillionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.92)		$146.81
(33.6% Upside)
Amazon.com, Inc. stock logo
AMZN
Amazon.com
Retail/Wholesale$130.28
-0.4%		116.79$1.33 trillionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.88)		$177.99
(36.6% Upside)
Tesla, Inc. stock logo
TSLA
Tesla
Auto/Tires/Trucks$285.75
-0.8%		34.43$895.39 billionHold
(Score: 2.29)		$277.38
(-2.9% Downside)
Meta Platforms, Inc. stock logo
META
Meta Platforms
Computer and Technology$160.37
-0.9%		13.29$431.00 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.69)		$254.82
(58.9% Upside)
NVIDIA Co. stock logo
NVDA
NVIDIA
Computer and Technology$159.18
-2.1%		52.19$397.95 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.78)		$224.50
(41.0% Upside)
PepsiCo, Inc. stock logo
PEP
PepsiCo
Consumer Staples$174.66
-0.2%		26.30$241.01 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.55)		$182.00
(4.2% Upside)
Costco Wholesale Co. stock logo
COST
Costco Wholesale
Retail/Wholesale$533.24
+0.3%		41.99$236.21 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.84)		$576.68
(8.1% Upside)
Broadcom Inc. stock logo
AVGO
Broadcom
Computer and Technology$518.09
-0.5%		25.69$209.21 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.85)		$680.46
(31.3% Upside)
ASML Holding stock logo
ASML
ASML
Computer and Technology$504.05
-1.2%		28.99$206.55 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.73)		$747.91
(48.4% Upside)
AstraZeneca PLC stock logo
AZN
AstraZeneca
Medical$66.16
-0.2%		-161.36$205.02 billionHold
(Score: 2.45)		$62.00
(-6.3% Downside)
Cisco Systems, Inc. stock logo
CSCO
Cisco Systems
Computer and Technology$45.87
0.0%		16.27$189.95 billionHold
(Score: 2.40)		$55.59
(21.2% Upside)
T-Mobile US, Inc. stock logo
TMUS
T-Mobile US
Computer and Technology$145.90
+2.0%		106.50$182.96 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.88)		$169.09
(15.9% Upside)
Adobe Inc. stock logo
ADBE
Adobe
Computer and Technology$377.03
-1.0%		36.82$176.45 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.78)		$489.31
(29.8% Upside)
Invesco QQQ Trust stock logo
QQQ
Invesco QQQ Trust
Finance$305.86
-0.5%		0.00$169.03 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Comcast Co. stock logo
CMCSA
Comcast
Consumer Discretionary$36.67
-0.4%		11.98$161.83 billionHold
(Score: 2.36)		$52.17
(42.3% Upside)
QUALCOMM Incorporated stock logo
QCOM
QUALCOMM
Computer and Technology$138.28
-0.1%		12.25$155.29 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$191.04
(38.2% Upside)
Texas Instruments Incorporated stock logo
TXN
Texas Instruments
Computer and Technology$169.76
+0.2%		18.57$155.11 billionHold
(Score: 2.30)		$182.19
(7.3% Upside)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock logo
AMD
Advanced Micro Devices
Computer and Technology$89.10
-2.3%		37.44$143.84 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.79)		$125.93
(41.3% Upside)
Intel Co. stock logo
INTC
Intel
Computer and Technology$33.07
-0.9%		7.08$135.79 billionHold
(Score: 1.78)		$43.83
(32.5% Upside)
Honeywell International Inc. stock logo
HON
Honeywell International
Multi-Sector Conglomerates$193.14
+0.0%		26.35$130.12 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$210.08
(8.8% Upside)
Amgen Inc. stock logo
AMGN
Amgen
Medical$240.30
-0.1%		20.36$128.54 billionHold
(Score: 2.13)		$245.14
(2.0% Upside)
Intuit Inc. stock logo
INTU
Intuit
Computer and Technology$440.14
-1.9%		60.71$124.15 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$575.44
(30.7% Upside)
PayPal Holdings, Inc. stock logo
PYPL
PayPal
Computer and Technology$92.88
+0.2%		53.38$107.41 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.70)		$138.84
(49.5% Upside)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. stock logo
ADP
Automatic Data Processing
Business Services$250.17
-0.1%		35.69$103.95 billionHold
(Score: 2.20)		$235.92
(-5.7% Downside)
Sanofi stock logo
SNY
Sanofi
Medical$40.92
+0.2%		13.59$103.56 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.60)		$108.38
(164.8% Upside)
Netflix, Inc. stock logo
NFLX
Netflix
Consumer Discretionary$226.21
+1.3%		20.11$100.60 billionHold
(Score: 2.10)		$310.79
(37.4% Upside)
Starbucks Co. stock logo
SBUX
Starbucks
Retail/Wholesale$84.29
+0.3%		23.74$96.71 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$103.35
(22.6% Upside)
Mondelez International, Inc. stock logo
MDLZ
Mondelez International
Consumer Staples$62.48
-0.4%		22.72$85.63 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$73.18
(17.1% Upside)
JD.com, Inc. stock logo
JD
JD.com
Retail/Wholesale$63.41
-0.1%		-91.90$85.46 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.85)		$87.64
(38.2% Upside)
Applied Materials, Inc. stock logo
AMAT
Applied Materials
Computer and Technology$97.39
-1.4%		13.02$84.72 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.68)		$142.62
(46.4% Upside)
Pinduoduo Inc. stock logo
PDD
Pinduoduo
Retail/Wholesale$67.09
+16.5%		45.64$83.10 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$60.00
(-10.6% Downside)
Analog Devices, Inc. stock logo
ADI
Analog Devices
Computer and Technology$155.92
-1.7%		43.07$80.20 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.72)		$196.61
(26.1% Upside)
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock logo
BND
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund
$74.85
-0.5%		0.00$79.36 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Gilead Sciences, Inc. stock logo
GILD
Gilead Sciences
Medical$62.49
+0.2%		19.05$78.32 billionHold
(Score: 2.21)		$72.40
(15.9% Upside)
Booking Holdings Inc. stock logo
BKNG
Booking
Retail/Wholesale$1,911.39
+0.0%		50.96$75.89 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.77)		$2,557.20
(33.8% Upside)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. stock logo
ISRG
Intuitive Surgical
Medical$208.85
-1.1%		53.14$74.58 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$268.67
(28.6% Upside)
Airbnb, Inc. stock logo
ABNB
Airbnb
Computer and Technology$114.59
+1.6%		62.62$74.33 billionHold
(Score: 2.42)		$159.15
(38.9% Upside)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock logo
VRTX
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Medical$284.00
+0.8%		22.96$72.83 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.65)		$291.65
(2.7% Upside)
CME Group Inc. stock logo
CME
CME Group
Finance$196.36
+0.0%		24.36$70.58 billionHold
(Score: 2.25)		$231.20
(17.7% Upside)
CSX Co. stock logo
CSX
CSX
Transportation$32.90
+0.8%		18.48$70.45 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.64)		$36.52
(11.0% Upside)
Charter Communications, Inc. stock logo
CHTR
Charter Communications
Consumer Discretionary$421.76
-0.9%		13.55$67.76 billionHold
(Score: 2.15)		$623.42
(47.8% Upside)
Fiserv, Inc. stock logo
FISV
Fiserv
Business Services$103.58
-0.2%		33.63$66.25 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$124.25
(20.0% Upside)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock logo
REGN
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Medical$595.98
0.0%		11.90$64.97 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$696.84
(16.9% Upside)
Micron Technology, Inc. stock logo
MU
Micron Technology
Computer and Technology$57.31
-0.6%		6.53$63.22 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.74)		$86.54
(51.0% Upside)
Lam Research Co. stock logo
LRCX
Lam Research
Computer and Technology$449.70
-0.8%		13.73$62.38 billionHold
(Score: 2.42)		$613.32
(36.4% Upside)
Activision Blizzard, Inc. stock logo
ATVI
Activision Blizzard
Consumer Discretionary$78.92
+0.4%		32.88$61.74 billionHold
(Score: 2.35)		$94.05
(19.2% Upside)
Equinix, Inc. stock logo
EQIX
Equinix
Finance$666.76
-0.6%		94.85$60.73 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.76)		$818.75
(22.8% Upside)
NetEase, Inc. stock logo
NTES
NetEase
Computer and Technology$88.28
-2.0%		20.48$57.80 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$129.38
(46.6% Upside)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stock logo
PANW
Palo Alto Networks
Computer and Technology$564.19
+0.6%		-207.42$56.21 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.91)		$654.88
(16.1% Upside)
Moderna, Inc. stock logo
MRNA
Moderna
Medical$138.92
+1.6%		4.23$55.26 billionHold
(Score: 2.18)		$226.92
(63.3% Upside)
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock logo
KDP
Keurig Dr Pepper
Consumer Staples$38.85
+0.6%		25.56$55.01 billionHold
(Score: 2.40)		$40.17
(3.4% Upside)
Synopsys, Inc. stock logo
SNPS
Synopsys
Computer and Technology$351.32
-1.0%		53.31$53.72 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$401.73
(14.3% Upside)
American Electric Power Company, Inc. stock logo
AEP
American Electric Power
Utilities$103.03
+1.2%		20.24$52.93 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$105.71
(2.6% Upside)
Baidu, Inc. stock logo
BIDU
Baidu
Computer and Technology$148.44
+0.5%		-19.84$51.29 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$217.62
(46.6% Upside)
Marriott International, Inc. stock logo
MAR
Marriott International
Consumer Discretionary$155.80
-0.6%		29.45$50.57 billionHold
(Score: 2.45)		$177.15
(13.7% Upside)
KLA Co. stock logo
KLAC
KLA
Computer and Technology$356.32
-0.8%		16.27$50.53 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.72)		$425.16
(19.3% Upside)
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. stock logo
CDNS
Cadence Design Systems
Computer and Technology$176.43
-0.8%		63.24$48.32 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.64)		$191.18
(8.4% Upside)
Monster Beverage Co. stock logo
MNST
Monster Beverage
Consumer Staples$89.02
-0.1%		38.87$46.90 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.56)		$101.40
(13.9% Upside)
The Kraft Heinz Company stock logo
KHC
Kraft Heinz
Consumer Staples$38.08
-0.1%		31.21$46.66 billionHold
(Score: 2.25)		$40.44
(6.2% Upside)
Paychex, Inc. stock logo
PAYX
Paychex
Business Services$128.02
-0.6%		33.34$46.22 billionHold
(Score: 2.25)		$130.75
(2.1% Upside)
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund stock logo
VXUS
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
$51.84
-0.1%		0.00$45.65 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stock logo
CRWD
CrowdStrike
Computer and Technology$193.79
-0.4%		-245.30$44.97 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$248.39
(28.2% Upside)
Autodesk, Inc. stock logo
ADSK
Autodesk
Computer and Technology$206.64
-0.5%		93.93$44.90 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.70)		$266.20
(28.8% Upside)
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. stock logo
ORLY
O'Reilly Automotive
Retail/Wholesale$705.66
+1.0%		22.29$44.68 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.71)		$758.43
(7.5% Upside)
MercadoLibre, Inc. stock logo
MELI
MercadoLibre
Retail/Wholesale$880.82
+0.3%		186.22$44.34 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.91)		$1,388.18
(57.6% Upside)
Exelon Co. stock logo
EXC
Exelon
Utilities$45.21
+1.1%		16.68$44.33 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.54)		$48.15
(6.5% Upside)
NXP Semiconductors stock logo
NXPI
NXP Semiconductors
Computer and Technology$167.35
-0.5%		18.27$43.95 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.56)		$204.95
(22.5% Upside)
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund stock logo
BNDX
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund
$49.37
-0.6%		0.00$43.58 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Stellantis stock logo
STLA
Stellantis
Auto/Tires/Trucks$13.84
+1.7%		0.00$43.36 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.58)		$21.50
(55.3% Upside)
Marvell Technology, Inc. stock logo
MRVL
Marvell Technology
Business Services$49.79
-0.8%		-81.62$42.32 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.87)		$81.93
(64.5% Upside)
Cintas Co. stock logo
CTAS
Cintas
Industrial Products$417.74
-0.5%		35.86$42.27 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$435.89
(4.3% Upside)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock logo
VCIT
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
$80.30
-0.6%		0.00$41.72 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Xcel Energy Inc. stock logo
XEL
Xcel Energy
Utilities$75.73
+1.1%		25.16$41.42 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$74.40
(-1.8% Downside)
Workday, Inc. stock logo
WDAY
Workday
Computer and Technology$162.84
-2.2%		-1,357.00$41.36 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$246.97
(51.7% Upside)
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock logo
VCSH
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
$76.30
-0.2%		0.00$40.42 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock logo
LULU
Lululemon Athletica
Consumer Discretionary$310.63
-0.2%		39.47$39.65 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.68)		$402.61
(29.6% Upside)
Enphase Energy, Inc. stock logo
ENPH
Enphase Energy
Oils/Energy$286.71
-0.7%		200.50$38.84 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.84)		$271.52
(-5.3% Downside)
Fortinet, Inc. stock logo
FTNT
Fortinet
Computer and Technology$49.00
-1.1%		60.49$38.64 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$72.16
(47.3% Upside)
Vodafone Group Public Limited stock logo
VOD
Vodafone Group Public
Computer and Technology$13.64
+0.7%		0.00$38.12 billionHold
(Score: 2.33)		$146.00
(970.4% Upside)
Atlassian Co. Plc stock logo
TEAM
Atlassian
Computer and Technology$252.42
-1.8%		-103.88$36.57 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$317.83
(25.9% Upside)
Microchip Technology Incorporated stock logo
MCHP
Microchip Technology
Computer and Technology$65.67
-0.4%		24.14$36.28 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.86)		$89.73
(36.6% Upside)
Electronic Arts Inc. stock logo
EA
Electronic Arts
Consumer Discretionary$129.99
-1.6%		41.14$36.14 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.79)		$153.91
(18.4% Upside)
SBA Communications Co. stock logo
SBAC
SBA Communications
Finance$334.16
+1.2%		103.46$36.03 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.92)		$384.33
(15.0% Upside)
BioNTech SE stock logo
BNTX
BioNTech
Medical$145.12
+1.8%		2.80$35.22 billionHold
(Score: 2.43)		$231.43
(59.5% Upside)
Datadog, Inc. stock logo
DDOG
Datadog
Computer and Technology$106.46
-0.3%		10,656.66$33.69 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$152.30
(43.1% Upside)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. stock logo
CTSH
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Computer and Technology$64.72
+0.0%		15.02$33.51 billionHold
(Score: 2.18)		$84.40
(30.4% Upside)
DexCom, Inc. stock logo
DXCM
DexCom
Medical$83.85
-0.8%		174.69$32.92 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.93)		$112.30
(33.9% Upside)
Illumina, Inc. stock logo
ILMN
Illumina
Medical$207.99
+1.3%		-3,465.92$32.68 billionHold
(Score: 2.25)		$257.27
(23.7% Upside)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. stock logo
WBD
Warner Bros. Discovery
Consumer Discretionary$13.25
+0.7%		-27.04$32.16 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$23.63
(78.3% Upside)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock logo
GFS
GLOBALFOUNDRIES
Computer and Technology$59.95
-1.2%		66.61$31.88 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.93)		$74.60
(24.4% Upside)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. stock logo
ODFL
Old Dominion Freight Line
Transportation$282.80
-1.0%		26.23$31.61 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		$292.13
(3.3% Upside)
Dollar Tree, Inc. stock logo
DLTR
Dollar Tree
Retail/Wholesale$139.79
+0.8%		21.28$31.39 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.65)		$165.06
(18.1% Upside)
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. stock logo
WBA
Walgreens Boots Alliance
Retail/Wholesale$36.09
+0.3%		5.82$31.19 billionHold
(Score: 1.89)		$46.25
(28.2% Upside)
PACCAR Inc stock logo
PCAR
PACCAR
Auto/Tires/Trucks$89.27
-0.8%		14.08$31.04 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$95.21
(6.7% Upside)
Ross Stores, Inc. stock logo
ROST
Ross Stores
Retail/Wholesale$87.79
+0.6%		20.85$30.72 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.65)		$102.61
(16.9% Upside)
The Trade Desk, Inc. stock logo
TTD
Trade Desk
Computer and Technology$63.15
-0.4%		902.27$30.62 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.74)		$83.75
(32.6% Upside)
ON Semiconductor Corp stock logo
ON
ON Semiconductor
Computer and Technology$70.50
-1.5%		18.26$30.54 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$73.30
(4.0% Upside)
Li Auto Inc. stock logo
LI
Li Auto
Auto/Tires/Trucks$29.14
-3.8%		-582.68$30.10 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$43.24
(48.4% Upside)
Verisk Analytics, Inc. stock logo
VRSK
Verisk Analytics
Business Services$189.20
-0.4%		29.20$29.70 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.55)		$216.18
(14.3% Upside)
Rivian Automotive, Inc. stock logo
RIVN
Rivian Automotive
Auto/Tires/Trucks32.37
+0.8%		-1.56$29.66 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.62)		65.89
(103.5% Upside)
Fastenal stock logo
FAST
Fastenal
Retail/Wholesale$51.20
+0.5%		28.60$29.42 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		$52.00
(1.6% Upside)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. stock logo
IDXX
IDEXX Laboratories
Medical$349.47
-0.1%		45.09$29.09 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$483.57
(38.4% Upside)
Copart, Inc. stock logo
CPRT
Copart
Business Services$121.31
-0.9%		27.02$28.83 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$157.75
(30.0% Upside)
Seagen Inc. stock logo
SGEN
Seagen
Medical$155.69
+0.4%		-38.63$28.71 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$179.79
(15.5% Upside)
Biogen Inc. stock logo
BIIB
Biogen
Medical$197.80
-0.4%		14.11$28.70 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.52)		$252.44
(27.6% Upside)
Cerner Co. stock logo
CERN
Cerner
Medical$94.92
47.70$27.92 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		$89.20
(-6.0% Downside)
CoStar Group, Inc. stock logo
CSGP
CoStar Group
Computer and Technology$70.28
-0.1%		83.67$27.83 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$83.38
(18.6% Upside)
Lucid Group, Inc. stock logo
LCID
Lucid Group
Auto/Tires/Trucks16.20
-0.2%		-11.17$27.10 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		32.83
(102.7% Upside)
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock logo
IXUS
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
Manufacturing$57.39
-0.1%		0.00$27.08 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. stock logo
TROW
T. Rowe Price Group
Finance$119.45
-0.2%		11.53$26.96 billionHold
(Score: 1.60)		$132.30
(10.8% Upside)
Ferguson plc stock logo
FERG
Ferguson
Industrial Products$118.85
+0.7%		0.00$26.75 billionHold
(Score: 2.31)		$144.00
(21.2% Upside)
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock logo
SHY
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Manufacturing$82.37
0.0%		0.00$26.00 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Royalty Pharma plc stock logo
RPRX
Royalty Pharma
Finance$42.49
-1.3%		55.18$25.80 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$53.43
(25.7% Upside)
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. stock logo
IBKR
Interactive Brokers Group
Finance$61.33
-0.5%		23.96$25.65 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$95.50
(55.7% Upside)
Paramount Global stock logo
PARAP
Paramount Global
Information$39.50
-1.5%		0.00$25.57 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock logo
ALNY
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Medical$211.45
+0.2%		-25.88$25.38 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.71)		$227.29
(7.5% Upside)
eBay Inc. stock logo
EBAY
eBay
Retail/Wholesale$44.60
+0.2%		106.19$24.50 billionHold
(Score: 2.28)		$60.24
(35.1% Upside)
Diamondback Energy, Inc. stock logo
FANG
Diamondback Energy
Oils/Energy$140.89
+5.2%		6.59$24.44 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.94)		$168.32
(19.5% Upside)
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. stock logo
ZM
Zoom Video Communications
Computer and Technology$81.70
+0.4%		25.29$24.38 billionHold
(Score: 2.41)		$139.58
(70.8% Upside)
CDW Co. stock logo
CDW
CDW
Computer and Technology$178.64
-0.6%		24.30$24.14 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$213.00
(19.2% Upside)
SVB Financial Group stock logo
SIVB
SVB Financial Group
Finance$408.17
-0.6%		15.71$24.12 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.70)		$574.73
(40.8% Upside)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock logo
SIRI
Sirius XM
Consumer Discretionary$6.18
+0.2%		19.94$24.07 billionHold
(Score: 1.86)		$6.94
(12.3% Upside)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock logo
ERIC
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Computer and Technology$7.16
-0.6%		9.30$23.84 billionHold
(Score: 2.38)		$29.80
(316.2% Upside)
Fifth Third Bancorp stock logo
FITB
Fifth Third Bancorp
Finance$34.65
-0.9%		10.47$23.78 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.69)		$45.56
(31.5% Upside)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock logo
TLT
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
$112.20
-1.2%		0.00$23.34 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Genmab A/S stock logo
GMAB
Genmab A/S
Medical$35.27
+0.4%		39.19$23.20 billionHold
(Score: 2.09)		$38.96
(10.4% Upside)
MongoDB, Inc. stock logo
MDB
MongoDB
Computer and Technology$335.79
-5.0%		-69.38$22.87 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.88)		$406.24
(21.0% Upside)
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited stock logo
WTW
Willis Towers Watson Public
Finance$207.55
-0.1%		7.37$22.82 billionHold
(Score: 1.83)		$235.00
(13.2% Upside)
Zscaler, Inc. stock logo
ZS
Zscaler
Computer and Technology$160.03
-0.7%		-59.94$22.70 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$241.58
(51.0% Upside)
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock logo
ESGU
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
Manufacturing$90.09
-0.4%		0.00$22.66 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock logo
DVY
iShares Select Dividend ETF
$123.43
+0.1%		0.00$22.11 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
ANSYS, Inc. stock logo
ANSS
ANSYS
Computer and Technology$252.76
-0.6%		48.51$22.01 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		$277.55
(9.8% Upside)
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. stock logo
MPWR
Monolithic Power Systems
Computer and Technology$467.71
-1.9%		67.10$21.88 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$569.70
(21.8% Upside)
Ulta Beauty, Inc. stock logo
ULTA
Ulta Beauty
Retail/Wholesale$419.39
+1.9%		20.75$21.73 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$477.83
(13.9% Upside)
Tractor Supply stock logo
TSCO
Tractor Supply
Retail/Wholesale$192.33
+0.7%		21.23$21.35 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.79)		$240.79
(25.2% Upside)
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock logo
IGSB
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Manufacturing$50.56
-0.1%		0.00$21.31 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
argenx SE stock logo
ARGX
argenx
Medical$385.82
+0.4%		-22.26$21.24 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$397.50
(3.0% Upside)
iShares MBS ETF stock logo
MBB
iShares MBS ETF
$97.04
-0.5%		0.00$21.24 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock logo
IEF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
$101.35
-0.6%		0.00$20.74 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund stock logo
VTIP
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund
Manufacturing$49.94
-0.1%		0.00$20.73 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock logo
SHV
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
$110.11
0.0%		0.00$20.00 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
VeriSign, Inc. stock logo
VRSN
VeriSign
Computer and Technology$185.38
-1.1%		25.26$19.89 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		$210.00
(13.3% Upside)
Northern Trust Co. stock logo
NTRS
Northern Trust
Finance$95.06
-0.4%		12.95$19.81 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.57)		$120.19
(26.4% Upside)
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock logo
HBAN
Huntington Bancshares
Finance$13.51
-1.0%		12.06$19.48 billionHold
(Score: 2.21)		$15.11
(11.8% Upside)
Align Technology, Inc. stock logo
ALGN
Align Technology
Medical$248.85
-1.4%		31.82$19.44 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.78)		$361.67
(45.3% Upside)
Principal Financial Group, Inc. stock logo
PFG
Principal Financial Group
Finance$75.94
-0.9%		4.62$18.93 billionHold
(Score: 1.80)		$72.00
(-5.2% Downside)
Fox Co. stock logo
FOXA
FOX
Consumer Discretionary$34.39
+0.4%		16.30$18.88 billionHold
(Score: 2.40)		$40.90
(18.9% Upside)
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock logo
ZI
ZoomInfo Technologies
Computer and Technology$46.11
+0.0%		170.78$18.60 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$68.41
(48.4% Upside)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock logo
JBHT
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Transportation$177.23
-2.9%		19.98$18.40 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.70)		$203.63
(14.9% Upside)
Insulet Co. stock logo
PODD
Insulet
Medical$263.28
-1.5%		526.56$18.27 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$292.33
(11.0% Upside)
ViacomCBS Inc. stock logo
VIACA
ViacomCBS
Consumer Discretionary$28.02
-3.6%		5.48$18.14 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Paramount Global stock logo
PARAA
Paramount Global
Consumer Discretionary27.65
-1.3%		5.35$17.95 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stock logo
LPLA
LPL Financial
Finance$224.41
-0.8%		36.25$17.90 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$235.83
(5.1% Upside)
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock logo
ACWI
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Manufacturing$87.71
-0.2%		0.00$17.73 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
BeiGene, Ltd. stock logo
BGNE
BeiGene
Medical$170.28
-6.0%		-8.34$17.62 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$299.25
(75.7% Upside)
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. stock logo
EXPD
Expeditors International of Washington
Transportation$104.58
-0.3%		11.53$17.54 billionHold
(Score: 1.63)		$108.38
(3.6% Upside)
Fox Co. stock logo
FOX
FOX
Consumer Discretionary$31.86
+0.4%		15.10$17.49 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		$38.75
(21.6% Upside)
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock logo
IUSB
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
Manufacturing$46.71
-0.4%		0.00$17.32 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
ICON Public Limited stock logo
ICLR
ICON Public
Medical$210.67
-1.3%		83.60$17.15 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.73)		$280.40
(33.1% Upside)
Arch Capital Group Ltd. stock logo
ACGL
Arch Capital Group
Finance$46.36
-0.3%		11.36$17.11 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.88)		$53.38
(15.1% Upside)
Liberty Broadband Co. stock logo
LBRDK
Liberty Broadband
Consumer Discretionary$103.97
-0.8%		12.93$16.92 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$172.25
(65.7% Upside)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stock logo
BMRN
BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Medical$90.89
-0.1%		349.59$16.86 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$110.93
(22.1% Upside)
Liberty Broadband Co. stock logo
LBRDA
Liberty Broadband
Consumer Discretionary$103.56
-0.8%		12.88$16.86 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$178.00
(71.9% Upside)
Hologic, Inc. stock logo
HOLX
Hologic
Medical$67.49
-0.3%		11.38$16.85 billionHold
(Score: 2.30)		$76.71
(13.7% Upside)
Plug Power Inc. stock logo
PLUG
Plug Power
Industrial Products$28.83
-0.4%		-26.45$16.68 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$34.23
(18.7% Upside)
Icahn Enterprises L.P. stock logo
IEP
Icahn Enterprises
Multi-Sector Conglomerates$51.67
-0.2%		-31.89$16.68 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Match Group, Inc. stock logo
MTCH
Match Group
Retail/Wholesale$58.05
+0.3%		181.41$16.58 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$98.81
(70.2% Upside)
Trip.com Group Limited stock logo
TCOM
Trip.com Group
Consumer Discretionary$27.46
-4.9%		-34.33$16.47 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.82)		$31.38
(14.3% Upside)
Expedia Group, Inc. stock logo
EXPE
Expedia Group
Retail/Wholesale$104.09
+0.7%		51.79$16.35 billionHold
(Score: 2.44)		$169.69
(63.0% Upside)
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stock logo
SWKS
Skyworks Solutions
Computer and Technology$101.72
-0.7%		12.93$16.32 billionHold
(Score: 2.35)		$142.45
(40.0% Upside)
NetApp, Inc. stock logo
NTAP
NetApp
Computer and Technology$74.07
-1.2%		17.72$16.28 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.56)		$91.72
(23.8% Upside)
Trimble Inc. stock logo
TRMB
Trimble
Computer and Technology$65.30
-1.1%		31.85$16.17 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$76.80
(17.6% Upside)
Cincinnati Financial Co. stock logo
CINF
Cincinnati Financial
Finance$100.89
+0.1%		31.33$16.06 billionHold
(Score: 2.00)		$130.00
(28.9% Upside)
Zebra Technologies Co. stock logo
ZBRA
Zebra Technologies
Industrial Products$309.17
+0.3%		23.89$16.01 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$453.33
(46.6% Upside)
Ryanair Holdings plc stock logo
RYAAY
Ryanair
Transportation$70.37
+0.9%		65.16$15.98 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.92)		$49.78
(-29.3% Downside)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. stock logo
SEDG
SolarEdge Technologies
Oils/Energy$288.14
+0.1%		112.56$15.96 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$360.29
(25.0% Upside)
Paramount Global stock logo
PARA
Paramount Global
Consumer Discretionary$24.56
-1.4%		4.75$15.94 billionHold
(Score: 1.58)		$25.20
(2.6% Upside)
Steel Dynamics, Inc. stock logo
STLD
Steel Dynamics
Basic Materials$87.08
+0.2%		3.87$15.90 billionHold
(Score: 2.20)		$91.00
(4.5% Upside)
Incyte Co. stock logo
INCY
Incyte
Medical$71.03
-0.6%		16.71$15.80 billionHold
(Score: 2.30)		$84.92
(19.6% Upside)
Alliant Energy Co. stock logo
LNT
Alliant Energy
Utilities$62.68
+0.7%		22.63$15.73 billionHold
(Score: 2.40)		$67.60
(7.8% Upside)
Formula One Group stock logo
FWONK
Formula One Group
Consumer Discretionary$67.97
-0.7%		-102.98$15.71 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.60)		$73.20
(7.7% Upside)
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock logo
PFF
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
$33.67
0.00$15.51 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock logo
STX
Seagate Technology
Business Services$73.70
-1.2%		10.04$15.39 billionHold
(Score: 2.30)		$88.60
(20.2% Upside)
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock logo
CHKP
Check Point Software Technologies
Computer and Technology$122.20
+0.4%		20.23$15.33 billionHold
(Score: 2.06)		$138.00
(12.9% Upside)
Splunk Inc. stock logo
SPLK
Splunk
Computer and Technology$95.24
+0.9%		-15.31$15.32 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.72)		$137.25
(44.1% Upside)
Coinbase Global, Inc. stock logo
COIN
Coinbase Global
Finance$68.42
+2.5%		-33.87$15.02 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.59)		$158.45
(131.6% Upside)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock logo
EMB
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
$86.13
-0.5%		0.00$14.97 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
LKQ Co. stock logo
LKQ
LKQ
Auto/Tires/Trucks$53.80
-0.4%		12.78$14.76 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$66.75
(24.1% Upside)
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund stock logo
VGSH
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund
$58.58
-0.1%		0.00$14.72 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Akamai Technologies, Inc. stock logo
AKAM
Akamai Technologies
Computer and Technology$92.21
+0.2%		26.20$14.66 billionHold
(Score: 2.38)		$118.21
(28.2% Upside)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. stock logo
SSNC
SS&C Technologies
Computer and Technology$57.28
+0.2%		21.29$14.61 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$79.50
(38.8% Upside)
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund stock logo
VMBS
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund
$47.71
-0.5%		0.00$14.60 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Entegris, Inc. stock logo
ENTG
Entegris
Computer and Technology$97.70
-2.4%		28.91$14.55 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.91)		$146.10
(49.5% Upside)
Tradeweb Markets Inc. stock logo
TW
Tradeweb Markets
Finance$69.84
-0.9%		57.25$14.51 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$94.25
(35.0% Upside)
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stock logo
TTWO
Take-Two Interactive Software
Consumer Discretionary$124.40
-2.4%		81.84$14.41 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$168.32
(35.3% Upside)
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. stock logo
JKHY
Jack Henry & Associates
Computer and Technology$197.61
+0.1%		40.00$14.40 billionHold
(Score: 2.13)		$184.00
(-6.9% Downside)
Formula One Group stock logo
FWONA
Formula One Group
Consumer Discretionary$62.19
-0.5%		-94.23$14.37 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.60)		$62.80
(1.0% Upside)
Okta, Inc. stock logo
OKTA
Okta
Computer and Technology$90.95
-2.7%		-14.23$14.35 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.63)		$165.74
(82.2% Upside)
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. stock logo
CHRW
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
Transportation$115.66
+0.3%		13.92$14.33 billionHold
(Score: 2.22)		$110.81
(-4.2% Downside)
Western Digital Co. stock logo
WDC
Western Digital
Computer and Technology$45.36
-0.3%		9.55$14.21 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.56)		$62.90
(38.7% Upside)
DraftKings Inc. stock logo
DKNG
DraftKings
Consumer Discretionary$16.75
+1.3%		-4.42$14.10 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.52)		$30.65
(83.0% Upside)
Warner Music Group Corp. stock logo
WMG
Warner Music Group
Consumer Discretionary$27.36
-0.1%		32.96$14.09 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.57)		$40.38
(47.6% Upside)
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock logo
LSXMA
The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Computer and Technology$42.29
-0.2%		14.68$14.06 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$61.33
(45.0% Upside)
Aspen Technology, Inc. stock logo
AZPN
Aspen Technology
Computer and Technology$215.02
-0.5%		57.34$13.94 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.50)		$207.20
(-3.6% Downside)
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited stock logo
HZNP
Horizon Therapeutics Public
Medical$60.40
-1.0%		18.64$13.92 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$117.22
(94.1% Upside)
Teradyne, Inc. stock logo
TER
Teradyne
Computer and Technology$88.61
-1.7%		18.54$13.89 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.56)		$124.55
(40.6% Upside)
Pool Co. stock logo
POOL
Pool
Consumer Discretionary$349.84
-0.8%		18.19$13.85 billionHold
(Score: 2.45)		$446.80
(27.7% Upside)
APA Co. stock logo
APA
APA
Oils/Energy$42.09
+4.8%		4.73$13.74 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.87)		$50.44
(19.8% Upside)
NICE Ltd. stock logo
NICE
NICE
Computer and Technology$214.55
+0.7%		64.62$13.62 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$265.22
(23.6% Upside)
PTC Inc. stock logo
PTC
PTC
Computer and Technology$114.67
+0.1%		27.24$13.47 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$139.56
(21.7% Upside)
Paylocity Holding Co. stock logo
PCTY
Paylocity
Computer and Technology$243.32
-1.0%		151.13$13.41 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.86)		$267.19
(9.8% Upside)
Etsy, Inc. stock logo
ETSY
Etsy
Computer and Technology$105.44
+1.1%		37.13$13.35 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.55)		$129.35
(22.7% Upside)
Nordson Co. stock logo
NDSN
Nordson
Industrial Products$232.07
-0.3%		28.10$13.35 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.60)		$270.20
(16.4% Upside)
Bio-Techne Co. stock logo
TECH
Bio-Techne
Medical$335.11
-1.1%		50.62$13.15 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.60)		$475.00
(41.7% Upside)
First Solar, Inc. stock logo
FSLR
First Solar
Oils/Energy$123.12
+1.1%		69.95$13.12 billionHold
(Score: 2.36)		$108.00
(-12.3% Downside)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. stock logo
FCNCA
First Citizens BancShares
Finance$816.38
+0.3%		14.63$13.06 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$950.00
(16.4% Upside)
NortonLifeLock Inc. stock logo
NLOK
NortonLifeLock
Industrial Products$22.85
+0.7%		15.98$13.06 billionHold
(Score: 2.33)		$27.40
(19.9% Upside)
Citrix Systems, Inc. stock logo
CTXS
Citrix Systems
Computer and Technology$102.30
-0.1%		39.50$12.98 billionReduce
(Score: 1.43)		$89.80
(-12.2% Downside)
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. stock logo
GLPI
Gaming and Leisure Properties
Finance$50.44
+0.2%		22.72$12.89 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.67)		$55.33
(9.7% Upside)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. stock logo
HST
Host Hotels & Resorts
Finance$18.00
-1.3%		22.50$12.87 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.60)		$21.83
(21.3% Upside)
ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock logo
TQQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ
$29.71
-1.8%		0.00$12.79 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
H World Group Limited stock logo
HTHT
H World Group
Consumer Discretionary$39.60
-1.8%		-90.00$12.74 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$53.25
(34.5% Upside)
Chesapeake Energy Co. stock logo
CHK
Chesapeake Energy
Oils/Energy$104.42
+0.7%		10.91$12.62 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.93)		$103.08
(-1.3% Downside)
New Fortress Energy Inc. stock logo
NFE
New Fortress Energy
Oils/Energy$60.37
+0.5%		60.98$12.49 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$61.14
(1.3% Upside)
Repligen Co. stock logo
RGEN
Repligen
Medical$223.62
-1.6%		80.73$12.41 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$276.00
(23.4% Upside)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock logo
IEI
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
$118.19
-0.3%		0.00$12.10 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
The Carlyle Group Inc. stock logo
CG
The Carlyle Group
Finance$33.08
0.0%		6.05$11.95 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.62)		$48.00
(45.1% Upside)
Viatris Inc. stock logo
VTRS
Viatris
Medical$9.82
-0.6%		15.59$11.91 billionHold
(Score: 1.60)		$12.40
(26.3% Upside)
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock logo
IUSV
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
Manufacturing$70.51
+0.0%		0.00$11.88 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. stock logo
UAL
United Airlines
Transportation$36.35
-0.6%		-9.59$11.88 billionHold
(Score: 2.33)		$53.47
(47.1% Upside)
Abiomed, Inc. stock logo
ABMD
Abiomed
Medical$258.09
0.0%		54.45$11.78 billionHold
(Score: 1.67)		$311.25
(20.6% Upside)
DocuSign, Inc. stock logo
DOCU
DocuSign
Business Services$58.57
+0.9%		-130.15$11.71 billionHold
(Score: 1.94)		$130.20
(122.3% Upside)
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock logo
IUSG
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
Manufacturing$91.37
-0.7%		0.00$11.49 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Grab Holdings Limited stock logo
GRAB
Grab
Business Services$3.03
-0.7%		0.00$11.34 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.60)		$5.55
(83.3% Upside)
Amdocs Limited stock logo
DOX
Amdocs
Computer and Technology$86.33
19.80$11.32 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.75)		$93.33
(8.1% Upside)
Hasbro, Inc. stock logo
HAS
Hasbro
Consumer Discretionary$80.40
0.0%		20.72$11.10 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.57)		$104.82
(30.4% Upside)
ShockWave Medical, Inc. stock logo
SWAV
ShockWave Medical
Medical$308.07
+1.2%		211.01$11.03 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.86)		$248.17
(-19.4% Downside)
Signature Bank stock logo
SBNY
Signature Bank
Finance$179.45
-0.9%		9.56$10.88 billionBuy
(Score: 3.07)		$298.69
(66.4% Upside)
AMERCO stock logo
UHAL
AMERCO
Transportation$551.25
-0.4%		9.72$10.81 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Regency Centers Co. stock logo
REG
Regency Centers
Finance$62.60
-0.4%		22.12$10.79 billionHold
(Score: 2.44)		$69.50
(11.0% Upside)
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock logo
SCZ
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
$55.17
-0.2%		0.00$10.41 billionN/A
(Score: 0.00)		N/A
Liberty Global plc stock logo
LBTYK
Liberty Global
Consumer Discretionary$21.46
+0.3%		2.37$10.40 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		$35.00
(63.1% Upside)
East West Bancorp, Inc. stock logo
EWBC
East West Bancorp
Finance$73.65
-0.4%		11.23$10.38 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.80)		$89.00
(20.8% Upside)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated stock logo
BSY
Bentley Systems
Computer and Technology$37.15
-0.4%		119.84$10.28 billionModerate Buy
(Score: 2.83)		$47.63
(28.2% Upside)
News Co. stock logo
NWS
News
Consumer Discretionary$17.68
-0.2%		16.68$10.28 billionBuy
(Score: 3.00)		N/A
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. stock logo
NBIX
Neurocrine Biosciences
Medical$106.05
+1.1%		964.18$10.14 billionHold
(Score: 2.47)		$113.60
(7.1% Upside)
Henry Schein, Inc. stock logo
HSIC
Henry Schein
Medical$74.24
+1.2%		15.93$10.11 billionHold
(Score: 2.25)		$85.89
(15.7% Upside)

(Last Updated: 8/29/2022)

NASDAQ 1000 Stock Chart (QQQ)


Real-time charts and quotes provided by Trading View.

NASDAQ is an acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. The NASDAQ stock exchange is owned by Nasdaq, Inc. and serves as an international electronic marketplace where investors can buy and sell securities. It is the second largest stock exchange in the world.

The NASDAQ exchange lists stocks from virtually every sector of the economy. Although they are heavily weighted in technology, you will also see them as a leader in fields such as healthcare and biotech, energy and industrials and financial services.

And the NASDAQ is also an index which is referred to as the NASDAQ Composite. When you hear that the “NASDAQ” was up or down, they are referring to the index.

This index measures over 3,000 stocks listed on the NASDAQ exchange and includes the world’s leading tech stocks including the FAANG stocks. The index is a mathematical average of the stocks that are listed. The NASDAQ index can’t be traded. However, investors can purchase an index fund that is similar to a mutual fund or an ETF and is made up of the stocks in the index.

The purpose of this article is to provide a brief history of the NASDAQ, explain how it’s different from the NYSE and the Dow Jones Index, and why the NASDAQ is important to investors.

What Were the Origins of the NASDAQ?

The NASDAQ started trading on February 8, 1971. It was created as an alternative to the NYSE so as to give new, emerging companies a way into the stock market. Since the NYSE is made up of primarily blue-chip companies with a large market capitalization, many financially sound companies with modest assets had to look for alternate means to raise capital.

At first, the NASDAQ only provided quotations and matched buyers and sellers with dealers. As it started trading, it became a source for speculative, over-the-counter (OTC) stocks to raise capital. However, when it became the first U.S. stock market to conduct online trading, it soon became the go-to exchange for technology stocks that saw it as a more modern way to list their stocks. In a way, it reflected the innovation that those companies represented.

What Are the Listing Requirements for the NASDAQ?

For starters, the NASDAQ is a company. So every company that wishes to be listed on the NASDAQ has to pay an initial listing fee. This fee can be between $50,000 and $75,000. In addition, there is an annual fee to remain as a member. This fee can be as lows as $42,000 or as high as $155,000 depending on the company’s size.

But being part of an exchange is not just a matter of paying dues. To be listed, a company must meet a set of requirements. These include but are not limited to:

  • Quantitative financial requirements (earnings, market cap, and assets)
  • Corporate governance standards that give clear guidance about issues like shareholder rights and annual meetings

Once a stock is listed, they must continue to meet regulatory requirements by making financial information about the company and the stock available to the public. And, the companies listed on the NASDAQ must meet SEC requirements, including the filing of financial reports. All of this is done to provide transparency to investors. For this reason, as the NASDAQ has “grown up” it is no longer the domain of speculative over-the-counter stocks.

How is the NASDAQ Different from the NYSE?

Initially, the primary difference between the NYSE and NASDAQ was in the way trades were conducted. The NYSE is an auction market. As the word auction implies, trades occur between buyers who offer a bid price for a stock and sellers who have an ask price. The highest bidding price is matched with the lowest asking price. The NASDAQ, by contrast, started as a dealer’s market where these dealers served as middlemen between buyers and sellers.

With the advent of trading technology, the difference in methodology between the two exchanges is more subtle. The NASDAQ now automatically matches buyers and sellers similar to an auction system. And the NYSE relies heavily on computers to facilitate their trades. One of the differences remains the presence of human “brokers” who still man the trading floor of the NYSE.

Another subtle difference comes with how the exchanges ensure liquidity and security. On the NYSE, each security has a Designated Market Maker (DMM) who serves as an auctioneer of sorts. Unlike the NYSE, each security on the NASDAQ has multiple Market Makers to help ensure liquidity. Apple, for example, has 54 registered Market Makers.

Yet another difference can be found in the size and profile of the companies listed with each exchange. As of June 2022, the NYSE includes approximately 2,400 companies with a market capitalization of over $28.2 trillion. The NASDAQ has over 3,300 listings with a total market capitalization of $11 trillion dollars. Why is this significant? The NYSE has been around since 1792 making it the oldest stock exchange and for almost 200 years the only game in town. As a result, it is home to many of what are seen as the blue-chip companies. The NASDAQ, by comparison, generally consists of stocks that are more volatile and growth oriented. In recent years, it is for housing the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google/Alphabet).

How is the NASDAQ Different from the Dow?

Both the Dow and the NASDAQ are predictive indicators of the market direction. In the case of the Dow, the stocks can be listed on the NYSE or the NASDAQ exchanges.

The Dow Jones (also known as “The Dow”) is an index of what are considered the 30 biggest companies in terms of scale and firm returns. When stock reports are given you usually hear reference to “The Dow was up X number of points” or “The Dow was down X number of points”. This is referring to the average of these 30 stocks. It is considered to be a broad view of the market in general. You may also hear the phrase “advancers versus decliners”. This refers to how many stocks in the Dow 30 made gains for the day (advancers) and how many had losses (decliners).

The companies in the Dow 30 make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). Some investors may buy an index fund which contains only the securities that make up the Dow 30.

The NASDAQ is also an index, but it is also an exchange that is made up of over 3,400 individual securities. Many of these securities are in the technology sector. Some of these securities may be part of the “Dow 30”, but the index as a whole is separate from the Dow. Like the Dow, many investors choose to invest in index funds that are tailored to stocks in the NASDAQ. The USAA NASDAQ 100 Index Fund (USNQX) is one such fund. This fund includes the 100 biggest stocks (non-financial) that are listed on the NASDAQ exchange.

What Does the NASDAQ Say About Investor Sentiment?

The NASDAQ offers growth investors a cue to how much risk the market is willing to absorb at a given moment. For example, when you hear that the Dow is up (which usually means the NYSE is up), it typically signals a time of where investors may be less inclined to take risks. But when the NASDAQ is up and the Dow is down or trailing, it usually signifies that investors are more confident about the overall economy and are willing to assume more risk.

And as we stated earlier, the NASDAQ still plays a critical role in how many young companies go public. There were 34 initial public offerings (IPOs) posted on the NYSE in 2016. This was just three percent of the total volume of IPOs worldwide.  By contrast, in that same year, the NASDAQ held 77 IPOs which was seven percent of global IPOs, more than double that of the NYSE.

Some Final Thoughts on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange

The arrival of the NASDAQ stock exchange in the 1970s created a choice for investors that meant more than just choosing Coke or Pepsi. By offering a lower cost of entry and welcoming start-ups with a focus on innovation, the NASDAQ gave these companies a stock exchange that looked like them.

Today, the NASDAQ is the largest electronic stock market with over 3,000 companies listed. And ironically, the five largest companies in terms of market cap are listed on the NASDAQ. However, although this stock exchange has grown up a bit, it still retains its rebellious cache. With its focus on technology stocks, many of the world’s most nimble and innovative companies look to get listed on the NASDAQ as a way to raise capital. It is almost synonymous with technology and serves as a predictor of the broader markets appetite for risk.

