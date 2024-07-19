Free Trial
→ Does this make you sick? (From Allegiance Gold) (Ad)

How to Execute the Wheel Strategy to Generate Options Income

Jea Yu
Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
July 19, 2024
Photo of a businessman running inside a circle made of money symbolic of the wheel options trading strategy.

Key Points

  • The wheel strategy consists of two strategies: selling an OTM cash-secured put and writing an OTM-covered call.
  • The wheel strategy can be used all year long to collect options premium with the potential for stock gains.
  • A revolution of the wheel occurs when your stock gets called out on expiration, which enables you to repeat the cycle by selling another cash-secured put option.
  • 5 stocks we like better than NVIDIA

Combining multiple stock option strategies can be a prudent way to generate income as long as you are familiar with each one. Once you are comfortable with the strategies, the next step is to link them together. In this article, we'll review a strategy called the wheel that can be used year-round to generate income and stock appreciation. 

What Is The Wheel Strategy? 

The wheel is a popular options trading approach that aims to generate income and potentially acquire stocks at a discount. It consists of two options strategies: a cash-secured put and a covered call. The wheel lets you collect premiums on both parts of the strategy, with a payoff at the end if your stock gets called out.  

The strategy is called "the wheel" because it can be repeated in a cyclical manner: selling puts to acquire stock and then selling calls to generate additional income, continuously rolling through these steps. 

How to Execute the Wheel Strategy

The wheel strategy involves two main steps: selling cash-secured puts and then selling covered calls if the stock is assigned (meaning they are sold at the strike price and you are back to flat).

Selling Cash-Secured Puts:

  • You sell put options on a stock you are willing to own.
  • You collect a premium from the sale of these options.
  • If the stock price remains above the strike price at expiration, the put options expire worthless, and you keep the premium.
  • If the stock price falls below the strike price, you are obligated to buy the stock at the strike price, effectively acquiring the stock at a discount (considering the premium received).

Selling Covered Calls:

  • Once you own the stock (either through assignment from the put options or from previous holdings), you sell call options on the stock.
  • You collect a premium from the sale of these options.
  • If the stock price remains below the strike price at expiration, the call options expire worthless, and you keep the premium.
  • If the stock price rises above the strike price, you are obligated to sell the stock at the strike price, potentially capping your profit but you're still benefiting from the premium received.

Example of The Wheel Strategy 

Let's go through each part of this process using a very liquid stock in the computer and technology sector, AI chip leader NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA, as an example.

Photo of a chart explaining the wheel options strategy using NVIDIA as an example.

Step 1: Sell an OTM Cash-Secured Put

The first step is to sell an out-of-the money (OTM) cash secured put at a strike price below the current price that you’re comfortable holding the stock if you get assigned. This will provide the first piece of income by collecting a credit. While seasoned traders might use naked put options, most brokers will likely require you to have cash in your account in case you get assigned the stock.

Photo of a chart explaining how to sell an OTM cash-secured put using NVIDIA as an example.

 

For NVDA, the $120 price level has been a consistent support. You can start the strategy using the $121 put strike price expiring August 2, 2024, which is 17 days away.


The trade would be: Sell 1 NVDA $121 Cash-Secured Put for $3.10

This enables you to collect a $3.10 credit in the account for an income of $310. Keep in mind that you will need to make sure you have $12,100 in your trading account in case you get assigned the stock. On a margin account, you will need at least $6,050, assuming the maintenance margin is 50% for 2:1 overnight leverage. You will also need to confirm you have the options approval level to execute cash-secured puts.

Upon expiration on August 2, 2024, if NVDA stock closes above $121, then you'll keep the full premium, and you can repeat the trade by selling one cash-secured put again to keep racking up premium income. You continue to do this until you actually get assigned the stock.

Let’s assume NVDA closes at $120.50 on expiration. The following Monday, you will have 100 shares of NVDA stock in your account that you paid $121 per share for. 

Step 2: Write an OTM Covered Call

NVDA has been holding resistance at $130, so you can opt to write a covered call expiring August 23, 2024, 37 days away.

The trade would be: Sell 1 NVDA $130 Covered Call for $6.45

Photo of a chart explaining how to write a OTM covered call using NVIDIA as an example.

For the sake of this example, let’s assume you own 100 shares of NVDA from a cash-secured put option that’s already been assigned. This gives you another credit of $6.45 per share or $645. It also gives you the potential for a $4.05 per share gain upside if the stock gets called out.

Upon expiration on August 23, 2024, if NVDA stock closes below $130, then you can repeat the covered call and sell another covered call, rolling the trade forward. However, if NVDA closes above $130, then you keep the additional profit from the gain in the stock, and you have completed a revolution. You can then repeat the cycle, starting with Step 1, by selling another case-secured put to keep the wheel strategy rolling forward.

Can You Lose Money with the Wheel Strategy?

Any investment strategy comes with the risk of financial losses, and the wheel strategy is no exception.

However, the wheel strategy allows you to buffer the initial losses by rolling forward the covered call to continue collecting premium. When you do finally get called out, you can start the process again with Step 1 and keep the wheel moving forward. 

In the above NVIDIA example, you'd collect $3.10 from the cash-secured put and then another $6.30 on the covered call premium. That $9.40 of premium is income but also acts as a buffer in case NVIDIA stock collapses. Since your covered call wouldn't be called out, you can then collect more premiums by writing another covered call. This way, you continue to collect premium, which helps you buffer downside moves on the underlying stock.

The wheel strategy works best for stocks with good liquidity that you're comfortable holding longer-term, preferably in a rising market.

→ [URGENT] Altcoin Winning Picks (From Crypto Swap Profits) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in NVIDIA right now?

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for July 2024. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Jea Yu
About The Author

Jea Yu

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Learn More about Jea Yu
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.7157 of 5 stars
4.72 / 5 stars		$121.09+2.6%0.03%70.81Moderate Buy$129.76
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Get out of cash before the Fed's next meeting
"How I 6X-ed my wife's 401K in 1 year" At the peak of the dot-com boom, a former hedge fund manager put all...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
7 Low Beta Safe and Sound Stocks
If you've been investing for a significant period of time, you've probably heard a stock described as a &ldquo...
MarketBeat
AI’s Biggest Problem
Nvidia's been quietly pivoting to another, potentially lucrative business. Nvidia's own CEO, Jensen Huang, ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsored
7 Dividend Dynamos with a Yield of More Than 7%
Despite signs of a slowing economy, investors continue to climb the wall of worry. And let's face it, many of ...
MarketBeat
374 Student Wins Last Week: Are You Next?
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
10 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk penny stocks. We've all played with them at one time or another, buying shares of a company trading...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks

3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks

Get an exclusive look at our top three stocks to watch for potential splits.

Related Videos

CPI News Breakdown: Key Market Moves to Follow
Inside Pelosi’s Latest Stock Moves
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines