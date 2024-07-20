Free Trial
→ top AI stock (it’s not MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN or AAPL) (From Traders Agency) (Ad)

Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 20, 2024
Person holding mobile phone with logo of American software company Palantir Technologies Inc. on screen in front of web page

Key Points

  • Palantir stock is up at a time when the great tech rotation has started.
  • Institutions missed this latest run-up and may be trying to catch up.
  • A top analyst just increased his price target for PLTR stock. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies

There’s a rotation away from technology stocks, but that message hasn’t dampened the optimism for retail investors in Palantir Technologies Inc. NYSE: PLTR. Shares of the AI and big data company are up 67% in 2024 and 11% in the 30 days ending July 19, 2024.  

Palantir Technologies Today

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock logo
PLTRPLTR 90-day performance
Palantir Technologies
$28.57
-0.07 (-0.24%)
(As of 07/19/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$13.68
$29.83
P/E Ratio
238.10
Price Target
$21.32
Add to Watchlist

But the question is why? The answer could simply be a case of FOMO by institutions (more on that later). It could also be the realization that if interest rates come down, it will reduce concerns about corporate spending on AI going down.  

That would be bullish for PLTR stock, not because Palantir has a debt problem but because it greases the wheels of the global economy. Here are three other reasons to consider PLTR stock. 

Institutions May Be Playing Catch-Up  

The price movement in PLTR stock over the past few years is still primarily coming from a committed (some would say fanatical) base of retail investors. Only 45% of the stock’s float is owned by institutions.  

However, institutions mostly ignored the stock when it was trading under $10 per share just two years ago. I say mostly because, in the second quarter of 2023, institutions were heavy buyers of PLTR. That also corresponded with the stock moving sharply above $10 per share.  

Palantir Technologies MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
1.90 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Reduce
Upside/Downside
25.4% Downside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
0.67mentions of Palantir Technologies in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Projected Earnings Growth
37.50%
See Full Details

However, institutions were mostly on the sidelines for this recent run-up, preferring other SaaS companies such as Snowflake Inc. NYSE: SNOW. Now that PLTR has soared to over $28 per share, many of those same institutions say that PLTR stock is overvalued.  

It may be by many fundamental metrics. Future earnings reports will show if the company can grow into that valuation. But in many cases, institutions just hope to shake out some loose hands to grab shares at a better price. 

While they wait, they may find out that, much like NVIDIA Corporation NASDAQ: NVDA, they have to fish where the fish are at a certain point. And with PLTR stock being relatively unaffected by the shift from tech, Palantir is a big fish in that pond.  


This Analyst Just Raised His Price Target for PLTR Stock 

Dan Ives of Wedbush is one of the biggest Palantir bulls. Earlier this year, he referred to the company as the Lionel Messi of AI. That’s a big claim, but Ives recently doubled down on his bullish outlook for PLTR stock. 

On July 18, Ives raised his bull case target price for Palantir to $50 from $35. Posting on X, Ives remarked, “With AI spending taking up more spending in IT budgets as more organizations learn how to properly implement this tech, we believe the Messi of AI Palantir is in a prime spot to continue expanding its pipeline as AIP is front and center...” 

Inclusion in the S&P 500 Would Cement PLTR Stock’s Bonafides 

In June, the S&P 500 Index opted not to include Palantir in its quarterly rotation. But the feeling then and now is that including Palantir is a matter of when not if. When that happens, many institutions that are still on the sidelines will jump in. 

When they do, if Ives is correct, and if institutions buy in, it’s go time. Investors may want to start a position before the company reports earnings on August 5.  

Altcoin Winning Picks (From Crypto Swap Profits) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market Cover
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Chris Markoch
About The Editor

Chris Markoch

Editor & Contributing Author

Retirement, Individual Investing

Learn More about Chris Markoch
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
1.8992 of 5 stars
1.90 / 5 stars		$28.57-0.2%N/A238.10Reduce$21.32
Snowflake (SNOW)
4.4661 of 5 stars
4.47 / 5 stars		$129.84flatN/A-46.37Moderate Buy$197.31
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9206 of 5 stars
4.92 / 5 stars		$117.93-2.6%0.03%68.97Moderate Buy$129.76
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
he’s your competitor in trading
Want a preview of how elite traders think?! For a limited time, you can claim AI SMS alerts from TradeAlgo ...
TradeAlgo | Sponsored
7 Low Beta Safe and Sound Stocks
If you've been investing for a significant period of time, you've probably heard a stock described as a &ldquo...
MarketBeat
This student turned $1,300 into $45,000 in just 4 Months!
With the help of S.A.M. (my new AI-powered scanner) it's now easier than ever to find these unique trades... ...
Monument Traders Alliance | Sponsored
7 Defense Stocks That Don’t Need the Election to Move Higher
The defense sector is a good place for investors who are looking for both growth and value. While it's not one...
MarketBeat
Why we just sold half of our stocks
Don't Buy Another Stock Until You See This We face a widespread collapse unlike anything we've seen in our ...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Opportunities Arise as Stock Market Rotates from Big Tech
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
How to Navigate Stock Downgrades

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines