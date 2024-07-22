Top 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

As market volatility and uncertainty increase and the likelihood of a September rate hike looms, some investors are paying attention to high-yield dividend stocks. These stocks provide steady income and offer the potential for capital appreciation.

Here's a look at four top-rated, high-dividend-yielding stocks that could be attractive in the current market environment.

Get VICI Properties alerts: Sign Up

VICI Properties: Bullish Analyst Sentiment and Growth Potential

VICI Properties Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 5.49% Annual Dividend $1.66 Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth 13.58% Dividend Payout Ratio 65.61% Recent Dividend Payment Jul. 3 See Full Details

VICI Properties Inc. is a prominent real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in owning, acquiring, and developing gaming, hospitality, and entertainment properties. With a market capitalization of $31 billion, VICI offers an impressive 5.49% dividend yield and has an attractively low P/E ratio of 11.96.

Analysts are bullish on VICI, giving it a consensus Moderate Buy rating based on nine analyst ratings and a consensus price target of $33.44, which suggests a potential upside of 10.56%. Despite being down nearly 5% year-to-date, the stock has risen over 7% this month and recently broke out of a consolidation phase, indicating a possible shift in momentum. VICI has significant institutional ownership of almost 98% and has seen total institutional inflows over the previous twelve months of $3.94 billion compared to $2.3 billion in outflows.

Energy Transfer: An Attractive Value and Income Play

Energy Transfer Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 7.78% Annual Dividend $1.27 Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth 4.98% Dividend Payout Ratio 116.51% Recent Dividend Payment May. 20 See Full Details

Energy Transfer LP operates midstream energy assets in the US, focusing on natural gas, crude oil, and their derivatives. With a dividend yield of 7.75%, an annual dividend of $1.27, and a P/E ratio of 15.04, ET is highly regarded among dividend stocks and remains an attractive value and income play.

Eight Wall Street analysts gave ET a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, with one hold rating and seven buy ratings, forecasting a 17.4% upside. Year-to-date, the stock has performed well, up 18.4% and trading at its 52-week highs. Energy Transfer is set to report its next earnings on August 7, following a previous quarter where it reported $0.32 EPS, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36, but with revenue up 13.9% year-over-year to $21.63 billion. The company has projected earnings growth of 13.01% for the full year.

Value and Income Play: British American Tobacco's Investment Appeal

British American Tobacco Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 8.77% Annual Dividend $2.93 Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth 1.45% Next Dividend Payment Aug. 7 See Full Details

British American Tobacco p.l.c., one of the world's largest tobacco manufacturers, offers an 8.83% dividend yield and a forward P/E ratio of 6.63, making it a desirable value and income play based on those metrics alone.

Year-to-date, the stock is up over 13%, maintaining a steady uptrend and currently about 3% away from its 52-week high. Based on ratings from three analysts, BTI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, with one hold rating and two buy ratings. Notably, British American Tobacco's non-combustible segment, which includes e-cigarettes and tobacco heating products, contributed 16.5% of the company's revenue last year, highlighting its successful business transformation. The company is expected to grow earnings by 7.10% for the full year, from $4.65 to $4.98 per share.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Global Reach and Diversification

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 5.33% Annual Dividend $1.62 Dividend Increase Track Record 17 Years Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth 4.82% Dividend Payout Ratio 522.58% Recent Dividend Payment Jun. 28 See Full Details

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The stock is top-rated among dividend stocks, offering a 5.33% dividend yield.

Ten Wall Street analysts have given BIP a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, with a price target forecasting a 25.5% upside. This diversified infrastructure company is well-positioned to benefit from global growth in infrastructure spending. The company has been growing despite higher interest rates, and its attractive valuation and dividend yield make it a compelling investment. With expected interest rate cuts later this year, the stock could begin to gain its footing and stage a rally in the latter part of the year.

High-Yield Dividend Stocks: Stability and Income in Uncertain Markets

High-yield dividend stocks can provide stability and income in an uncertain market environment. VICI Properties, Energy Transfer, British American Tobacco, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are four top-rated dividend stocks that offer attractive dividends and potential for capital appreciation. While each stock has its unique strengths and risks, they all might present compelling opportunities for income-focused investors.

Before you consider VICI Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and VICI Properties wasn't on the list.

While VICI Properties currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here