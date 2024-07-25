Free Trial
→ J.P. Morgan’s DIRE Warning (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)

ASML Stock Nearing Bottom: Is Now the Time to Buy?

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 25, 2024
ASML modern urban tower downtown offices corporation stocks market editorial — Stock Editorial Photography

Key Points

  • ASML had a decent quarter with sequential growth, but the outlook for the second quarter was tepid. 
  • Despite the weakness, the company inflected in Q1 and is on track to resume sequential and YoY growth. 
  • Analysts view this stock as a deep value, suggesting the correction is overblown and near its bottom. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than ASML

Despite solid fundamentals, semiconductor equipment stocks like ASML NASDAQ: ASML are correcting and on the verge of a deeper correction. The correction is partly due to tepid Q3 guidance but more so because of sector rotation and the political risks from both sides of the aisle. Risks include tariffs on Chinese imports, export curbs, and the impact of US elections on Taiwan. 

ASML Today

ASML Holding stock logo
ASMLASML 90-day performance
ASML
$888.39
+25.76 (+2.99%)
(As of 07/26/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$563.99
$1,110.09
Dividend Yield
0.72%
P/E Ratio
45.37
Price Target
$1,147.80
Add to Watchlist

The opportunity is that the correction is overblown and will soon lead to a solid Buy signal. The sell-off is overblown because neither sector rotation nor political risk alters the robust demand outlook for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. An outlook supported by end-market normalization in memory and compute chip markets, the rise of AI, and semiconductor manufacturing reshoring efforts. Because ASML has a unique position and moat within the industry, it is well-positioned to lead its peers when the rebound begins. ASML is the only manufacturer that is making extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines to produce the tiniest chip technologies at scale. 

ASML Hits Trough, Reaffirms Guidance for Transitional 2nd Half

ASML produced another quarter of YoY decline. However, details within the report, including sequential growth, a double-digit increase in bookings, and guidance, suggest the business is on track to exit the contraction and return to YoY growth soon. The company reported $6.73 billion (converted from euros) in net revenue, down 16% from last year but up 9% sequentially, with strength expected in the back half. Revenue was driven by a 35% increase in new units sold, compounded by a 200% increase in old units, offset by decreased services. 

Margin news is also good. The company widened its gross margin while controlling costs, resulting in leveraged sequential gross and net income growth. Gross profits increased by 19% and net income by 29%, leaving the GAAP EPS at $4.35, which was up 29% and better than forecast, although down from last year. 


The guidance is the only hiccup in the report, but it affirms the outlook for sequential improvement and a return to YoY growth. The Q2 outlook is shy of consensus but offset by reaffirmed full-year guidance, the 55% increase in net bookings driven by EUV sales, and management's expectation for sustained improvement on the back of AI. 

Analysts Lead ASML’s Price Target Higher; Value Deepens 

ASML MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
3.96 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Buy
Upside/Downside
29.2% Upside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Weak
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
0.49mentions of ASML in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
N/A
Projected Earnings Growth
56.16%
See Full Details

The analysts' response to ASML’s Q2 release and guidance is the opposite of what you expect after seeing the price action. Numerous analysts tracked by MarketBeat have reiterated bullish ratings and raised their price targets, implying that a deep value exists because the lowest target offers more than a 10% upside. The consensus, rising after the report, implies closer to a 30% upside. 

The takeaway from the analysts' chatter is that near-term headwinds are present, but AI is still expected to drive a significant boost in spending next year. Citi analyst Atif Malik is looking ahead to the $120 billion of expected semiconductor spending next year, focusing on the newest technologies such as ASMLs EUV systems. Those are critical to making the most advanced chips, including AI accelerators. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya points to seasonally expected underperformance in the SOXX as one factor for today’s lower share prices. 

ASML’s Correction Nears the Bottom

Shares of ASML fell more than 17% the week of the earnings release and may remain under pressure for the summer. The market moved below the 150-day EMA which is a critical support target and trigger point for bearish trades, however, the downside potential may be limited. The next critical support target is near $880, about 2% below recent action, and may be reached soon. 

The $880 level may provide unbreakable support because it is consistent with the spring lows, which confirmed support at a previous resistance point. Assuming the market reconfirms support at that level, the rebound in share prices could begin by late summer or early fall. The rebound could be strong because of the outlook for sequential improvements, return to growth, and the unknown impact of AI-related semiconductor equipment spending. The risk for investors is that volatility may persist because of macroeconomics, including US election uncertainty, which creates whipsaws and traps. 

ASML stock chart

→ AI’s “Dot Com” moment (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in ASML right now?

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
ASML (ASML)
3.9618 of 5 stars
3.96 / 5 stars		$888.39+3.0%0.72%45.37Buy$1,147.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
625,000% Gain
Imagine swapping your daily coffee expense for a future free of financial worries. It might seem far-fetche...
Crypto Swap Profits | Sponsored
20 Stocks to Sell Now
Most people know that Wall Street analyst recommendations are overstated because of pressure from public compa...
MarketBeat
“Generational Bull Run” Incoming
LIVE Cash Flow Workshop Event / Hosted Virtually Weds @ 7PM EST Everyone who attends will also receive 3 sp...
Unstoppable Prosperity | Sponsored
7 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
A highlight of every earnings season is the announcement of share buybacks. A share buyback is a corporate fin...
MarketBeat
J.P. Morgan’s DIRE Warning
When the largest bank in the U.S. says a crisis is coming - you NEED to listen. The Wall Street Journal war...
Behind the Markets | Sponsored
7 Low Beta Safe and Sound Stocks
If you've been investing for a significant period of time, you've probably heard a stock described as a &ldquo...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

What Does a ’Buy’ Rating Mean for Investors?
Tesla Stock Dip: A Buyer’s Alert
Robotics Stock Rockets on NVIDIA Investment

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines