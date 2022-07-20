50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,956.56 (+0.50%)
DOW   31,823.72 (-0.01%)
QQQ   302.70 (+1.48%)
AAPL   153.25 (+1.49%)
MSFT   262.86 (+1.28%)
META   182.30 (+3.71%)
GOOGL   114.03 (+0.19%)
AMZN   122.58 (+3.70%)
TSLA   745.53 (+1.21%)
NVDA   177.58 (+4.51%)
NIO   20.33 (+0.64%)
BABA   103.94 (-0.77%)
AMD   89.11 (+3.76%)
MU   62.97 (+0.91%)
CGC   3.04 (+16.48%)
T   20.55 (-1.20%)
GE   68.09 (+2.02%)
F   12.67 (+0.64%)
DIS   103.73 (+4.14%)
AMC   17.32 (+5.87%)
PFE   50.58 (-1.54%)
PYPL   79.77 (+2.61%)
NFLX   214.91 (+6.59%)
S&P 500   3,956.56 (+0.50%)
DOW   31,823.72 (-0.01%)
QQQ   302.70 (+1.48%)
AAPL   153.25 (+1.49%)
MSFT   262.86 (+1.28%)
META   182.30 (+3.71%)
GOOGL   114.03 (+0.19%)
AMZN   122.58 (+3.70%)
TSLA   745.53 (+1.21%)
NVDA   177.58 (+4.51%)
NIO   20.33 (+0.64%)
BABA   103.94 (-0.77%)
AMD   89.11 (+3.76%)
MU   62.97 (+0.91%)
CGC   3.04 (+16.48%)
T   20.55 (-1.20%)
GE   68.09 (+2.02%)
F   12.67 (+0.64%)
DIS   103.73 (+4.14%)
AMC   17.32 (+5.87%)
PFE   50.58 (-1.54%)
PYPL   79.77 (+2.61%)
NFLX   214.91 (+6.59%)
S&P 500   3,956.56 (+0.50%)
DOW   31,823.72 (-0.01%)
QQQ   302.70 (+1.48%)
AAPL   153.25 (+1.49%)
MSFT   262.86 (+1.28%)
META   182.30 (+3.71%)
GOOGL   114.03 (+0.19%)
AMZN   122.58 (+3.70%)
TSLA   745.53 (+1.21%)
NVDA   177.58 (+4.51%)
NIO   20.33 (+0.64%)
BABA   103.94 (-0.77%)
AMD   89.11 (+3.76%)
MU   62.97 (+0.91%)
CGC   3.04 (+16.48%)
T   20.55 (-1.20%)
GE   68.09 (+2.02%)
F   12.67 (+0.64%)
DIS   103.73 (+4.14%)
AMC   17.32 (+5.87%)
PFE   50.58 (-1.54%)
PYPL   79.77 (+2.61%)
NFLX   214.91 (+6.59%)
S&P 500   3,956.56 (+0.50%)
DOW   31,823.72 (-0.01%)
QQQ   302.70 (+1.48%)
AAPL   153.25 (+1.49%)
MSFT   262.86 (+1.28%)
META   182.30 (+3.71%)
GOOGL   114.03 (+0.19%)
AMZN   122.58 (+3.70%)
TSLA   745.53 (+1.21%)
NVDA   177.58 (+4.51%)
NIO   20.33 (+0.64%)
BABA   103.94 (-0.77%)
AMD   89.11 (+3.76%)
MU   62.97 (+0.91%)
CGC   3.04 (+16.48%)
T   20.55 (-1.20%)
GE   68.09 (+2.02%)
F   12.67 (+0.64%)
DIS   103.73 (+4.14%)
AMC   17.32 (+5.87%)
PFE   50.58 (-1.54%)
PYPL   79.77 (+2.61%)
NFLX   214.91 (+6.59%)

Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) Stock Market Holidays

Regular trading hours for the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) are Monday through Friday from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM ET. The Canadian stock market periodically closes during major national holidays. Learn more about the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Below, you will find a list of TSX and TSXV holidays for 2022 through 2026:

TSX Holidays20222023202420252026
New Year's DayJanuary 3rdJanuary 2ndJanuary 1stJanuary 1stJanuary 1st
Family DayFebruary 21stFebruary 20thFebruary 19thFebruary 17thFebruary 16th
Good FridayApril 15thApril 7thMarch 29thApril 18thApril 3rd
Victoria DayMay 23rdMay 22ndMay 20thMay 19thMay 18th
Canada DayJuly 1stJuly 3rdJuly 1stJuly 1stJuly 1st
Civic HolidayAugust 1stAugust 7thAugust 5thAugust 4thAugust 3rd
Labour DaySeptember 5thSeptember 4thSeptember 2ndSeptember 1stSeptember 7th
Thanksgiving DayOctober 10thOctober 9thOctober 14thOctober 13thOctober 12th
ChristmasDecember 26thDecember 25thDecember 25thDecember 25thDecember 25th
Boxing DayDecember 27thDecember 26thDecember 26thDecember 26thDecember 28th

 

Please note these U.S. Holidays with special settlement for issues trading in USD:

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day
  • Memorial Day
  • Independence Day
  • Thanksgiving Day

This exchange gives investors exposure to the leading Canadian stocks

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is the third largest stock exchange in North America in terms of market capitalization. Only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ are larger. Like the NYSE and NASDAQ, the TXS operates Monday through Friday (except for holidays) between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.  EST. The exchange also offers after hours trading between 4:15 and 5:00 p.m. EST as well as pre-market trading between 7:00 and 9:30 a.m. EST.

In this article we’ll do a deep dive on the Toronto Stock Exchange with a specific eye on helping investors understand how they can trade stocks that they find on the TSX. We’ll also provide an overview of the TSX Index which is a way for fund investors to get exposure to the most influential stocks on the exchange.

A History of the Toronto Stock Exchange

The Toronto Stock Exchange was founded in 1861 with 13 listings. By the time the exchange was incorporated in 1868, the number of listings had grown to 18. By 1977 the TSE, as it was called at the time, grew to include over 300 listings. Today, the Toronto Stock Exchange includes approximately 1,500 companies. The exchange took the name TSX after a rebranding in 2002.

The TSX allows investors to trade stocks, investment trusts, exchange-traded products, bonds, commodities, futures, options, and other derivative products. All transactions on the TSX are executed in Canadian dollars.

At one time, the Toronto Stock Exchange had a trading floor. However, in 1997 the exchange removed its trading floor and all trades became electronic. This makes it similar to the Nasdaq exchange.

What is the TSX Composite Index?

As is the case with every major stock exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange has a benchmark index. In the case of the Toronto Stock Exchange that is the TSX Composite Index. This index gives investors exposure to a basket of stocks representing approximately 250 companies that comprise about 70% of the market capitalization of the exchange. The index is rebalanced quarterly in March, June, September, and December.

The TSX Index replaced the TSE 300 Index which was launched in 1975 with a base level of 1,000. The index closed at an all-time high of 21,768.53 on November 12, 2021, and the intraday record high of 21,796.16 was made just a few days later on November 16, 2021.

Why Should Investors Buy TSX Stocks?

Experienced investors understand the importance of diversification in a portfolio. One way for investors to achieve diversification is to look for stocks outside of their home country. This provides diversification because, at times, foreign stocks will outperform U.S. stocks and vice-versa.

And there are a couple of reasons to choose Canadian stocks in particular. First, as of February 2022, Canadian stocks had a collective value of $3.3 trillion. Although that is only about 10% of the U.S. equity market, the TSX provides exposure to world-class companies in three critical sectors: financials, energy, and materials.

Secondly, when investors limit their selections found on the TSX Composite Index they are getting companies that have solid balance sheets, strong management, and a history of revenue and earnings growth. Investors with even a lower risk tolerance can look for stocks that are trading on the TSX 60 which is comprised of 60 Canadian blue-chip stocks (i.e. the best of the best).

How Can Investors Trade Stocks Found on the TSX?

U.S. investors can’t buy stocks directly on the Toronto Stock Exchange. However, many of the stocks that are part of the TSX Index have a dual listing on either the NYSE or NASDAQ. This means that some stocks trade in Canadian dollars on the TSX as well as in U.S, dollars on its United States equivalent exchange.

One example of a Canadian company with a dual listing is Barrick Gold. The gold mining stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol (TSE:ABX) and the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol (NYSE:GOLD).

Another option is to buy shares of a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF) that provides exposure to companies in the TSX. There is no single fund that provides exposure to the entire TSX like the SPY does for the S&P 500. However, investors can choose a fund such as the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) to get exposure to a basket of Canadian equities. The fund is valued at over $4 billion and has been in existence for over 25 years.

A dual listing on the NYSE or NASDAQ gives the company exposure to the U.S. capital market. It also improves the liquidity of a company’s shares and can raise its public profile.

There are also benefits for investors because companies that elect to be dual listed have to follow the regulatory requirement of the U.S. markets in addition to that of their home country. This is an expense in time, money, and resources for the company. But the trade-off is worth it and usually has no effect on the company’s stock price.

Should You Invest in TSX Stocks?

Investors who are looking for broad diversification should consider Canadian stocks. One concern about the TSX is the composition is heavily weighted towards cyclical stocks. For example as of February 2022 financials (33.5%), energy (14.8%) and industrials (11.7%) made up nearly 60% of the index. That may be too much for some investors particularly because those sectors all tend to correlate roughly the same way as the economic cycle. But as a long-term play, TSX stocks are worth considering with a small part of your portfolio.

 

More Holiday Calendars from MarketBeat

Stock Market Holidays:
Bond Market Holidays:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.