4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
April 1, 2024
metallic pfizer logo mounted on wall

Key Points

  • The overall market (SPY) surged by nearly 10% in the first quarter, led by the semiconductor sector's 28% gains amid continued AI optimism.
  • Near the end of Q1, a shift toward more defensive sectors, like Utilities, Financials, Industrials, and Consumer Staples, began to take place.
  • With this shift occurring, dividend aristocrats like Pfizer (PFE), Altria Group (MO), Ford (F), and AT&T (T) offer stability and income, positioned at fair values or discounts for investors seeking reliable income streams amidst market volatility.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Ford Motor

The first quarter of the year was a success for investors. The overall market NYSE: SPY surged nearly 10%, fueled by robust economic indicators, optimism, and hype surrounding AI. The semiconductor sector led the charge, riding a wave of demand spurred by the AI revolution, with gains nearing 28%

However, as the quarter progressed, attention shifted towards traditionally defensive sectors like Utilities, Financials, Industrials, and Consumer Staples. Surprisingly, these sectors caught up with the broader market, and some even outperformed it, signaling a subtle yet significant move towards risk-off assets.

Against this backdrop, dividend aristocrats—companies with a history of consistently increasing dividends—emerge as potential havens for stability and income. As market sentiment hints toward defensive stances, identifying undervalued stocks with attractive dividend yields becomes beneficial.

So, let's explore four dividend aristocrats positioned at fair values or discounts. They are poised to withstand market volatility while offering investors a reliable income stream. 

Four Dividend Aristocrats Trading Near Fair Value

Pfizer NYSE: PFE

Pfizer, a prominent U.S.-based multinational biotech corporation valued at $157 billion, boasts a remarkable record of increasing dividends for fourteen consecutive years. With a current dividend yield of 6.05%, significantly surpassing the average, and a three-year annualized dividend growth rate of 12.89%, Pfizer stands out as an attractive option for income-oriented investors. 


Despite experiencing a modest 3% decline year-to-date, the stock is trading close to significant multi-year support levels. Recent price action indicates a potential bottom near $27, suggesting a critical juncture for the stock's short-term trajectory. Analysts have placed a consensus rating on Pfizer as a Hold, with a target price of $36.88, signaling a notable upside potential of 32.88% from current levels. 

Altria Group NYSE: MO

MO is a cornerstone of the U.S. tobacco industry and one of its leading players. It boasts a fifty-five-year track record of dividend increases. Altria is an attractive choice for income-seeking investors, with an impressive dividend yield of 8.99% and a solid three-year annualized dividend growth rate of 4.14%. 

The tobacco giant's shares have demonstrated resilience, posting a year-to-date gain of over 8%, mirroring the broader market's performance. Noteworthy is Altria's appealing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.54, coupled with a projected earnings growth rate of 4.13% for the full year. Analyst sentiment on Altria remains balanced, with a Hold rating based on four analyst ratings. The consensus price target of $46.82 suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from current levels, highlighting the stock's appeal to investors eyeing income and modest capital appreciation.

Ford NYSE: F

Ford, the renowned U.S. automotive behemoth established in 1903, commands a market capitalization of $52 billion and currently sports a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.29. With an impressive dividend yield of 4.52%, Ford remains an attractive option for income-oriented investors. Bolstering its appeal is a commendable three-year annualized dividend growth rate of 58%.

Despite enduring a volatile market environment, Ford has demonstrated resilience, posting a year-to-date increase of almost 9%, closely tracking the broader market's performance. Based on thirteen analyst evaluations, the stock has a Hold rating, with a consensus price target forecasting nearly 4% upside potential.

AT&T NYSE: T

T, recognized as the world's largest telecommunications company, boasts a substantial market capitalization of $125 billion. With an impressive dividend yield of 6.3% and an annual dividend payment of $1.11, AT&T stands out as a reliable income generator in a competitive market landscape. 

Notably, the stock presents an attractive proposition for value investors, with a modest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.98. Despite a relatively modest year-to-date gain of 4.98%, analysts remain bullish on AT&T's prospects. Garnering positive sentiment from fifteen analyst ratings, the stock holds a moderate buy rating, with a consensus price target projecting a promising 22% upside potential. As investors seek stability and income in an evolving market environment, AT&T's robust dividend yield and favorable valuation make it an appealing choice for those looking to balance income and growth in their portfolios.

