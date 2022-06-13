×
QQQ   275.41 (-4.65%)
AAPL   131.88 (-3.83%)
MSFT   242.26 (-4.24%)
META   164.26 (-6.44%)
GOOGL   2,127.85 (-4.29%)
AMZN   103.67 (-5.45%)
TSLA   647.21 (-7.10%)
NVDA   156.47 (-7.82%)
NIO   15.99 (-11.85%)
BABA   98.52 (-10.31%)
AMD   86.99 (-8.26%)
MU   58.84 (-6.04%)
CGC   3.28 (-10.14%)
T   19.76 (-4.49%)
GE   67.72 (-4.93%)
F   11.81 (-7.37%)
DIS   95.71 (-3.71%)
AMC   11.48 (-7.64%)
PFE   47.91 (-4.12%)
PYPL   73.72 (-7.04%)
NFLX   169.69 (-7.24%)
High Dividend REITs

Below you will find a list of real estate investment trusts (REITs) that offer dividend yields of 4% or higher that trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ. Please note that the listed annual payout and dividend yield is based on the previous 12 months of dividend payments. If a REIT has cut their dividend in the last 12 months, the indicated annual payout and dividend yield may not represent what the company plans to pay out in dividends moving forward. Learn more about high-yield REITs.

CompanyCurrent PriceDividend YieldAnnual Payout3-Year Dividend GrowthPayout RatioEx-Dividend DateIndicator(s)
IVR
Invesco Mortgage Capital
$12.06
-18.1%		29.85%$3.60-40.16%96.00%N/AStock Split
Short Interest ↓
Gap Down
High Trading Volume
ORC
Orchid Island Capital
$2.77
-10.1%		19.49%$0.54-10.00%75.00%N/AShort Interest ↑
Negative News
ARR
ARMOUR Residential REIT
$6.86
-8.4%		17.49%$1.20-19.26%110.09%6/14/2022Short Interest ↓
Positive News
High Trading Volume
CHMI
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
$6.32
-7.9%		17.09%$1.08-20.01%91.53%N/A
NYMT
New York Mortgage Trust
$2.59
-12.8%		15.44%$0.40-20.63%129.03%N/APositive News
Gap Down
MFA
MFA Financial
$11.50
-13.2%		15.30%$1.76-21.63%93.62%N/AHigh Trading Volume
CIM
Chimera Investment
$8.64
-10.0%		15.28%$1.32-13.60%97.78%6/29/2022Gap Down
High Trading Volume
NLY
Annaly Capital Management
$6.02
-7.8%		14.62%$0.88-9.82%93.62%6/29/2022Dividend Announcement
Short Interest ↓
TWO
Two Harbors Investment
$4.70
-9.4%		14.47%$0.68-28.75%87.18%N/AShort Interest ↓
Gap Down
SQFT
Presidio Property Trust
$3.01
-7.1%		13.95%$0.42N/AN/AN/AAnalyst Revision
News Coverage
Gap Down
High Trading Volume
RC
Ready Capital
$12.26
-9.5%		13.70%$1.681.88%94.38%N/AHigh Trading Volume
EARN
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
$7.07
-11.4%		13.58%$0.96-6.64%90.57%6/29/2022Dividend Announcement
Positive News
High Trading Volume
PMT
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
$13.86
-12.2%		13.56%$1.88N/A111.90%7/13/2022Positive News
Gap Down
High Trading Volume
WMC
Western Asset Mortgage Capital
$1.18
-7.1%		13.56%$0.16-42.16%57.14%N/AAnalyst Upgrade
Short Interest ↓
ARI
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
$10.48
-11.4%		13.36%$1.40-8.71%97.90%N/A
AGNC
AGNC Investment
$11.02
-7.8%		13.07%$1.44-12.64%69.23%6/29/2022Dividend Announcement
High Trading Volume
BRMK
Broadmark Realty Capital
$6.44
-7.5%		13.04%$0.84N/A113.51%N/AShort Interest ↑
RWT
Redwood Trust
$7.51
-13.0%		12.25%$0.92-12.89%63.01%6/22/2022Dividend Announcement
Short Interest ↓
High Trading Volume
RTL
Necessity Retail REIT
$6.97
-5.4%		12.20%$0.85N/AN/AN/A
GNL
Global Net Lease
$13.28
-5.7%		12.05%$1.600.05%941.18%N/AGap Down
MITT
AG Mortgage Investment Trust
$7.20
-12.3%		11.67%$0.84-51.65%74.34%N/AGap Down
NRZ
New Residential Investment
$9.05
-16.7%		11.05%$1.00-23.37%61.73%N/AAnalyst Downgrade
Positive News
Gap Down
High Trading Volume
ABR
Arbor Realty Trust
$13.96
-8.1%		10.89%$1.526.89%81.28%N/AGap Down
High Trading Volume
ACRE
Ares Commercial Real Estate
$12.27
-10.7%		10.76%$1.326.47%86.27%6/29/2022Short Interest ↑
Negative News
High Trading Volume
FBRT
Franklin BSP Realty Trust
$13.50
-5.8%		10.52%$1.42N/AN/AN/AGap Down
High Trading Volume
AJX
Great Ajax
$10.02
-6.1%		10.38%$1.04-9.48%77.61%N/AHigh Trading Volume
DX
Dynex Capital
$15.10
-6.6%		10.33%$1.56-10.31%80.83%N/AHigh Trading Volume
GPMT
Granite Point Mortgage Trust
$9.69
-9.3%		10.32%$1.00-14.85%91.74%N/A
LFT
Lument Finance Trust
$2.33
-11.1%		10.30%$0.24N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↑
News Coverage
KREF
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
$16.82
-7.7%		10.23%$1.720.59%95.03%N/AGap Down
High Trading Volume
TRTX
TPG RE Finance Trust
$9.39
-8.7%		10.22%$0.96-17.79%73.85%N/APositive News
High Trading Volume
REFI
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
$16.02
-4.1%		9.99%$1.60N/AN/AN/APositive News
BRSP
BrightSpire Capital
$7.70
-10.2%		9.87%$0.76N/AN/AN/A
GIPR
Generation Income Properties
$6.59
-0.9%		9.86%$0.65N/AN/A6/14/2022Positive News
NREF
NexPoint Real Estate Finance
$20.49
-7.3%		9.76%$2.00N/A96.62%6/14/2022Short Interest ↑
Gap Down
High Trading Volume
ILPT
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
$13.83
-4.2%		9.54%$1.3212.38%114.78%N/APositive News
Gap Down
OHI
Omega Healthcare Investors
$28.32
-5.7%		9.46%$2.680.50%179.87%N/A
LOAN
Manhattan Bridge Capital
$5.30
-3.8%		9.43%$0.500.35%87.72%7/7/2022Short Interest ↓
News Coverage
FSP
Franklin Street Properties
$3.92
-6.4%		9.18%$0.3613.92%N/AN/A
STWD
Starwood Property Trust
$20.97
-5.8%		9.16%$1.92N/A84.21%N/AHigh Trading Volume
MDRR
Medalist Diversified REIT
$0.88
-4.0%		9.06%$0.08-38.86%N/AN/ANews Coverage
BXMT
Blackstone Mortgage Trust
$27.47
-7.5%		9.03%$2.48N/A93.23%N/AInsider Selling
News Coverage
SBRA
Sabra Health Care REIT
$13.39
-6.1%		8.96%$1.20-12.64%169.01%N/AShort Interest ↑
Positive News
ALX
Alexander's
$221.34
-4.1%		8.13%$18.00N/AN/AN/A
LADR
Ladder Capital
$9.94
-8.8%		8.05%$0.80-19.53%68.97%N/AShort Interest ↓
News Coverage
BDN
Brandywine Realty Trust
$9.63
-7.0%		7.89%$0.761.35%760.00%7/5/2022Gap Down
CORR
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
$2.56
-9.2%		7.81%$0.20-59.45%N/AN/APositive News
Gap Down
MPW
Medical Properties Trust
$15.07
-5.8%		7.70%$1.163.85%87.88%6/15/2022Gap Down
High Trading Volume
MDV
Modiv
$14.96
-3.2%		7.69%$1.15N/AN/A6/29/2022News Coverage
GMRE
Global Medical REIT
$10.99
-8.4%		7.64%$0.840.83%311.11%6/23/2022Dividend Announcement
Gap Down
SLG
SL Green Realty
$49.02
-7.4%		7.61%$3.7321.63%703.77%N/AAnalyst Report
Gap Down
CTO
CTO Realty Growth
$59.77
-3.8%		7.50%$4.48N/AN/AN/A
EPR
EPR Properties
$44.90
-6.6%		7.35%$3.30-29.71%149.32%N/AGap Down
OUT
Outfront Media
$16.53
-5.8%		7.26%$1.20-48.21%86.33%N/AAnalyst Report
Gap Down
VNO
Vornado Realty Trust
$29.24
-6.5%		7.25%$2.12-5.60%316.42%N/AGap Down
OLP
One Liberty Properties
$25.27
-4.0%		7.12%$1.80N/A246.58%6/17/2022Dividend Announcement
Positive News
CIO
City Office REIT
$11.29
-9.2%		7.09%$0.80-11.57%421.05%N/AGap Down
SPG
Simon Property Group
$97.15
-4.1%		7.00%$6.80-9.53%105.43%N/AGap Down
GLPI
Gaming and Leisure Properties
$43.43
-5.6%		6.49%$2.824.11%108.05%N/AGap Down
MAC
Macerich
$9.28
-7.2%		6.47%$0.60N/A545.45%N/AInsider Buying
Short Interest ↓
Gap Down
CTRE
CareTrust REIT
$17.47
-5.8%		6.30%$1.10N/A113.40%N/A
NHI
National Health Investors
$57.39
-6.0%		6.27%$3.60-1.67%115.76%6/29/2022
PSTL
Postal Realty Trust
$14.72
-3.0%		6.25%$0.92N/A368.00%N/APositive News
LTC
LTC Properties
$36.69
-4.9%		6.21%$2.28N/A131.03%6/21/2022
STOR
STORE Capital
$24.88
-5.7%		6.19%$1.545.19%135.09%N/APositive News
PINE
Alpine Income Property Trust
$17.71
-2.1%		6.10%$1.08N/A720.00%N/AInsider Buying
News Coverage
Positive News
UBA
Urstadt Biddle Properties
$15.81
-3.8%		6.01%$0.95-8.27%93.14%6/30/2022Dividend Cut
Analyst Report
Short Interest ↑
News Coverage
High Trading Volume
UNIT
Uniti Group
$10.01
-5.6%		5.99%$0.60-37.00%77.92%6/16/2022Positive News
Gap Down
HIW
Highwoods Properties
$34.04
-7.0%		5.88%$2.001.94%148.15%N/AGap Down
UBP
Urstadt Biddle Properties
$14.94
-3.1%		5.76%$0.86-7.92%84.31%6/30/2022Dividend Cut
Short Interest ↓
Gap Down
DEA
Easterly Government Properties
$18.90
-1.9%		5.61%$1.060.32%246.51%N/A
NYC
New York City REIT
$7.18
+10.0%		5.57%$0.40N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
Positive News
UHT
Universal Health Realty Income Trust
$51.11
-3.9%		5.52%$2.821.47%N/A6/16/2022Dividend Increase
Positive News
High Trading Volume
DOC
Physicians Realty Trust
$16.82
-6.2%		5.47%$0.92N/A353.85%N/APositive News
SKT
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
$14.78
-6.8%		5.41%$0.80-19.92%111.11%N/AGap Down
BNL
Broadstone Net Lease
$19.59
-4.9%		5.41%$1.06N/A185.96%6/29/2022
BFS
Saul Centers
$42.84
-4.9%		5.32%$2.281.72%N/AN/AShort Interest ↑
NNN
National Retail Properties
$40.12
-5.2%		5.28%$2.122.50%108.72%N/AGap Down
FCPT
Four Corners Property Trust
$25.19
-5.5%		5.28%$1.334.92%110.83%N/APositive News
Gap Down
RPT
RPT Realty
$9.86
-8.3%		5.27%$0.52-23.76%N/A6/16/2022Analyst Downgrade
News Coverage
Gap Down
WPC
W. P. Carey
$80.50
-2.8%		5.25%$4.230.93%156.09%N/AHigh Trading Volume
CHCT
Community Healthcare Trust
$33.84
-6.7%		5.20%$1.762.43%170.87%N/APositive News
EPRT
Essential Properties Realty Trust
$20.31
-6.7%		5.12%$1.0432.08%110.64%6/29/2022Dividend Increase
Positive News
Gap Down
IRM
Iron Mountain
$48.37
-5.2%		5.11%$2.471.39%135.71%6/14/2022Gap Down
CLPR
Clipper Realty
$7.46
-8.1%		5.09%$0.38N/AN/AN/AHigh Trading Volume
MGP
MGM Growth Properties
$41.64
5.09%$2.125.80%143.24%N/AAnalyst Report
LAMR
Lamar Advertising
$86.92
-2.8%		5.06%$4.403.10%83.02%6/16/2022Analyst Downgrade
News Coverage
Gap Down
High Trading Volume
VICI
VICI Properties
$28.60
-4.5%		5.03%$1.4411.43%67.92%6/22/2022Dividend Announcement
Short Interest ↓
Gap Down
PEAK
Healthpeak Properties
$24.04
-6.2%		4.99%$1.20N/A235.29%N/A
HR
Healthcare Realty Trust
$24.99
-4.9%		4.96%$1.240.28%364.71%N/APositive News
PLYM
Plymouth Industrial REIT
$18.03
-4.1%		4.88%$0.88N/AN/AN/AShort Interest ↓
News Coverage
Gap Down
DEI
Douglas Emmett
$23.16
-8.1%		4.84%$1.123.51%147.37%6/29/2022High Trading Volume
CMCT
Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
$7.12
-4.4%		4.78%$0.34-41.54%N/A6/16/2022Dividend Cut
Gap Down
HTA
Healthcare Trust of America
$27.32
-5.8%		4.76%$1.301.60%276.60%7/5/2022Short Interest ↓
Positive News
STAG
STAG Industrial
$30.78
-4.1%		4.74%$1.4610.83%217.91%6/29/2022Gap Down
BRX
Brixmor Property Group
$20.31
-6.8%		4.73%$0.96-7.13%104.35%7/1/2022News Coverage
Gap Down
O
Realty Income
$63.21
-4.2%		4.68%$2.962.54%200.00%N/AAnalyst Downgrade
Short Interest ↑
Analyst Revision
LXP
LXP Industrial Trust
$10.38
-4.2%		4.62%$0.48-14.58%1,200.00%N/AInsider Buying
Positive News
Gap Down
UMH
UMH Properties
$17.36
-5.7%		4.61%$0.801.82%275.86%N/AShort Interest ↓
Gap Down
WSR
Whitestone REIT
$10.51
-6.7%		4.57%$0.48-27.75%42.48%7/1/2022Short Interest ↓
Gap Down
AIRC
Apartment Income REIT
$39.58
-4.4%		4.55%$1.80N/AN/AN/A
KRG
Kite Realty Group Trust
$17.68
-6.2%		4.52%$0.80-17.24%N/A7/7/2022Positive News
Gap Down
BRT
BRT Apartments
$20.60
-5.7%		4.47%$0.924.00%N/A6/29/2022Dividend Increase
FRT
Federal Realty Investment Trust
$96.82
-5.0%		4.42%$4.281.78%161.51%6/21/2022
CUBE
CubeSmart
$39.23
-5.2%		4.38%$1.725.93%137.60%6/30/2022Gap Down
REG
Regency Centers
$57.25
-6.1%		4.37%$2.502.78%125.63%6/14/2022Gap Down
AKR
Acadia Realty Trust
$16.50
-7.8%		4.36%$0.72-18.05%232.26%6/29/2022Gap Down
AAT
American Assets Trust
$29.44
-4.6%		4.35%$1.282.10%182.86%N/APositive News
SELF
Global Self Storage
$6.01
-3.2%		4.33%$0.26N/A113.04%6/14/2022Short Interest ↓
Positive News
Gap Up
High Trading Volume
NSA
National Storage Affiliates Trust
$46.46
-4.6%		4.30%$2.0011.08%136.05%6/14/2022Positive News
Gap Down
HASI
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
$34.88
-8.5%		4.30%$1.501.98%67.57%7/1/2022Analyst Report
News Coverage
Gap Down
BXP
Boston Properties
$91.21
-5.9%		4.30%$3.923.85%113.62%N/AGap Down
OFC
Corporate Office Properties Trust
$25.69
-4.9%		4.28%$1.10N/A96.49%6/29/2022Short Interest ↑
CUZ
Cousins Properties
$29.96
-7.0%		4.27%$1.286.04%136.17%N/A
PGRE
Paramount Group
$7.37
-7.8%		4.21%$0.31-11.21%3,100.00%N/AGap Down
NTST
NETSTREIT
$19.03
-6.1%		4.20%$0.80N/A285.71%N/AGap Down
ALEX
Alexander & Baldwin
$18.28
-5.0%		4.16%$0.76N/A98.70%6/16/2022Gap Down
ADC
Agree Realty
$68.07
-3.2%		4.13%$2.816.51%153.55%N/AShort Interest ↑
Analyst Revision
KIM
Kimco Realty
$19.48
-5.7%		4.11%$0.80-15.32%117.65%N/AGap Down
KRC
Kilroy Realty
$50.67
-6.8%		4.10%$2.084.45%41.11%6/29/2022Gap Down
SITC
SITE Centers
$12.75
-6.8%		4.08%$0.52-15.54%236.36%N/AShort Interest ↓
Gap Down
APLE
Apple Hospitality REIT
$14.78
-6.8%		4.06%$0.60-67.82%82.19%N/AGap Down

REITs provide a guaranteed dividend that serves as a hedge against inflation

A Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is defined as a number of real estate companies that own a portfolio of income-producing real estate assets. Because of their business model, investing in a REIT allows investors to earn a share of the income that these assets produce. This happens in the form of a dividend. And because of federal regulation regarding REITs, these companies tend to pay out a higher dividend (in terms of dividend yield) than other dividend stocks.

In this article, we’re going to explain the benefits of high dividend REITs for investors. This includes the dividend income that helps boost their total return. We’ll also explain why they are an ideal option for investors who are looking to invest in different asset classes.

What is Diversification?

When talking about the stock market, diversification is more than owning a basket of stocks, even if those stocks are part of a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF). Diversification is about owning multiple asset classes.

The “traditional” portfolio that many investors hear about is the 60/40 portfolio. This means investors should have a portfolio with an allocation of 60% towards stocks and 40% towards bonds. But today, investors also understand the importance of having exposure to other asset classes that include commodities (e.g. precious metals), real estate, and, for the most risk-tolerant investor there are cryptocurrencies.

Diversification also means diversification within asset classes. Having money in eight ETFs will not provide diversification if all the ETFs invest in essentially the same companies.

The Role of REITs in Diversification

Investing in real estate is a reliable way to build wealth. But the vast majority of individual investors don’t have access to the capital to buy real estate. And if they plan to use their real estate holdings as rental properties, they will require some additional capital.

By investing in a REIT investors are not investing in physical real estate. Rather they are investing in companies that own real estate properties. Instead of collecting rent or interest from their properties, REIT investors get paid via a dividend.

And this dividend is, in fact, a guarantee. The rules that govern REITs mean that the company must payout a high percentage of their profits (usually at least 90%) as a dividend. That’s one reason why financial advisors recommend REITs to their income-oriented clients.

Although the obstacles to holding physical gold and silver are not as cost-prohibitive as that of owning real estate, a good way of thinking about REITs is the difference between owning physical gold and silver or investing in mining stocks. Both give investors the opportunity to invest in a specific asset class that helps provide real diversification.

REITS are a Hedge Against Inflation

A second benefit to owning high dividend REITs is a hedge against inflation. These stocks will tend to underperform the market in terms of capital gains. But the dividend will help to make up the difference in terms of total return.

A 2020 study by JPMorgan Chase showed that in the 20-year period from 2001-2020, the S&P 500 Index provided an average return of 7.5%. On the other hand, REITs provided an average return of 10%. Of course, there has to be some nuance applied to this statistic. Some S&P 500 outperformed the average and some REITs underperformed their average. But in general, this shows that investing in REITs has the potential to boost an investor’s total return.

That’s particularly significant in times of high inflation. For most of those 20 years, investors were not concerned with inflation that was higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%. However, in 2022, inflation rose significantly beyond the Fed’s preferred rate. And that makes a guaranteed high yield dividend an attractive option for investors.

How to Invest in High Dividend REITs

Investors can choose from a range of companies. In fact, MarketBeat provides subscribers with access to a frequently updated list of REITs that pay a high dividend. However, many individual investors don’t have the time or the inclination to pick their own stocks, particularly for an asset class that may make up only a small part of their portfolios.

An alternative is to invest in REIT ETFs. Investors may not capture the very highest dividend yield available. But leaving a few chips on the table is the trade-off with any ETF. What investors get is a smoothing effect with the peace of mind of an investment that historically tends to provide a Goldilocks (not too high, not too low) level of performance.  

There are over 200 REIT ETFs for investors to choose from. Many of these are becoming part of a 401(k) plan. But as with any investment, investors need to perform their own due diligence. Some things for investors to consider include:

What is the investment philosophy of the fund? A fund that is concentrated on specific niches of REITs may cause investors to take on too little or too much risk than is needed to match their investment goals.

Is the fund actively or passively managed? In an actively managed ETF, a dedicated portfolio manager buys and sells the REIT stocks that make up the composition of the fund.  In a passively managed ETF, the portfolio manager will seek to buy stocks that track closely with an index fund. For REITs one of the more closely followed indexes is the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Nareit Index tracks the performance of the U.S. REIT Industry and the Global REIT market.

More Dividend Resources from MarketBeat

Dividend Tools:
Stock Lists:
Latest Articles:
International Dividends:

