Free Trial

GE Aerospace is Ready for Liftoff After Strong Earnings

Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Don Miller
April 24, 2024

General Electric logo. General Electric is an American multinational conglomerate corporation.

Key Points

  • GE stock is up 3.47% after a bullish earnings report.  
  • The report will be the last one that includes GE Vernova; going forward, the GE ticker symbol will be exclusively for GE Aerospace. 
  • The report could change analysts' sentiments that GE stock is priced for perfection. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than GE Vernova

General Electric NYSE: GE stock is up 3.47% in early trading after the company delivered its first-quarter earnings report. The company delivered revenue of $16.1 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of 82 cents per share, a 55% year-over-year (YOY) increase.  

Those numbers need a little context. This was the last earnings report for General Electric as a conglomerate. In early April, the company spun off its energy unit, GE Vernova Inc. NYSE: GEV. However, this earnings report still included results from the Vernova business unit.  

Meet GE Aerospace 

In the future, the company will report earnings as GE Aerospace with the same GE ticker symbol. GE Aerospace will be one of the top aerospace stocks and will house two business units: Commercial Engines & Services (CES) and Defense & Propulsion Technologies (DPT).

When you look at just the GE Aerospace numbers, there's still much for investors to like. The combined Aerospace unit delivered adjusted revenue of $8.1 billion, a 15% YOY increase. The Aerospace division also delivered an operating profit margin of 19.1% and $1.7 billion in free cash flow (FCF).  

Aerospace orders totaled $11 billion in the quarter, a 34% YOY increase. It was also $2.9 billion higher than adjusted revenue. 

For 2024, GE Aerospace raised its prior guidance for operating profit from $6.0 billion and $6.5 billion to $6.2 billion and $6.6 billion. The company also projects earnings to be between $3.80 and $4.05 per share.  


At the company's Investor Day in March, the company forecasted $10 billion in operating profit by 2028 and a shareholder-friendly capital allocation framework that includes $15 billion in share buybacks and a 250% dividend increase, which the company initiated in April.  

Will Positive Earnings Drive GE Aerospace Higher? 

Heading into earnings, GE stock was up more than 50% in the last 12 months. That had many analysts talking about a stock that was priced for perfection. While many analysts were reiterating their Buy (or Overweight) ratings the price targets were coming down. However, it's important to note that many of those lower price targets were still higher than the consensus price target of $160.07.  

GE stock gapped higher in early April after the dividend announcement. Since then, the stock has found resistance around the $157 level. The earnings report pushed the stock above this level. The question will be if it can hold these gains and make $157 a new level of support.  

GE Aerospace stock chart

The company's results may not qualify as perfection, but it may be close enough to confirm the bullish sentiment in the stock. As of this writing, the GE analyst ratings on MarketBeat don't show any change in analyst sentiment. But this will be something for investors to watch in the coming days and weeks.  

 

→ Uncover this 2024 Hidden Gem (From Tips4Traders) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in GE Vernova right now?

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
General Electric (GE)
4.7705 of 5 stars		$162.62+8.3%0.69%19.43Moderate Buy$160.07
GE Vernova (GEV)
0 of 5 stars		$147.82+8.1%N/AN/AModerate Buy$158.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Chris Markoch

About Chris Markoch

  • CTMarkoch@msn.com

Editor & Contributing Author

Retirement, Individual Investing

Experience

Chris Markoch has been an editor & contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Value investing, retirement stocks, dividend stocks

Education

Bachelor of Arts, The University of Akron

Past Experience

InvestorPlace

More From MarketBeat
This Apple-like Innovator is Revolutionizing Healthcare
from Wall Street Star
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
from MarketBeat
top AI stock (it’s not MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN or AAPL)
from Traders Agency
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
from MarketBeat
SHOCKING Crypto Leak…
from Crypto 101 Media
12 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Now
from MarketBeat
Did You Get Your Free Bitcoin Yet?
from Crypto Swap Profits
7 Stocks That Don’t Need an AI Boost to Move Higher
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock, It Won’t Last Long
Easy Growth Over for Tesla, Stock Driving Lower
Easy Growth Over for Tesla, Stock Driving Lower
Johnson & Johnson’s Dip is a Strategic Buy Point for Investors
Johnson & Johnson's Dip is a Strategic Buy Point for Investors
7 Cheap Dividend Stocks Offering Value and Price Upside
7 Cheap Dividend Stocks Offering Value and Price Upside
Search Headlines: