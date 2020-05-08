SunTrust Banks Increases Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $26.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BECN. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. 36,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,966. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,660 shares of the company's stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

