Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.50. The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 2947818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GLUU. KeyCorp began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Glu Mobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.13.

In related news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $2,606,333.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $629,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

