BMO Capital Markets Raises Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Price Target to $102.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOPE. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,445. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 33.28%. Grand Canyon Education's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,711,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,867,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,648,000 after purchasing an additional 114,271 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,176,000 after purchasing an additional 404,399 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,725,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,220,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,902,000 after purchasing an additional 145,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

There are now more than 50 publicly-traded companies operating in the cannabis industry. Most of these companies aren't directly growing and selling marijuana themselves, but they do stand to benefit greatly as more states legalize the sale and possession of marijuana. Some of these marijuana stocks are media companies. Others are privately studying the medical uses of marijuana. Yet others are providing tools and software for marijuana growers. As more cannabis companies file IPOs and enter the stock market, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to identify which marijuana stocks will truly benefit from the cannabis boom.



Our subscribers have begun digging through these companies, checking out their financials, business models and long-term growth prospects. They know that some "marijuana stocks" are just empty shell companies that deserve to be penny stocks, but they also recognize there are some legitimate and growing companies that truly stand to benefit from the green rush. As a group, they have added 10 different cannabis stocks to their watchlists and are actively investing in them. More than 1,400 MarketBeat subscribers are now following our top-trending cannabis company.



This slide show lists the 12 pot stocks that MarketBeat subscribers are have added to their watchlists and are actively monitoring.

View the "12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now".