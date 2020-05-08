Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $780,000.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 325,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $539,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $512,000.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 643,549 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $752,952.33.

On Monday, March 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 161,968 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $218,656.80.

On Thursday, March 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

Shares of OPK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. 2,727,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,207,664. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $2.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Opko Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Opko Health by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,526 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Opko Health by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,579 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Opko Health by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,377 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Opko Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,625 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own

Historically low interest rates have made it difficult over the last decade for income-oriented investors that want to generate safe cash flow for their retirements.



Dividend-paying stocks have become more appealing to income investors because of their competitive yields, the favorite tax treatment that dividends receive and their ability to grow their payouts over time. While fixed interest rates from bond investments will lose purchasing power to inflation over time, the purchasing power of income from dividend growth stocks is more protected because companies tend raise their dividend payments every year.



In this slideshow, we look at ten of the best high-dividend stocks that offer strong yields (above 3.5%), have consistent cashflow and a strong track record of dividend growth. The companies in this slideshow have all raised their dividend every year for the last ten years.



These companies also have low payout ratios (below 75%), meaning that they will have the ability to continue to pay their dividend if their earnings have a temporary dip.



Stock prices will always fluctuate, but the dividends paid by these rock-solid dividend payers should remain secure with moderate earnings growth.

View the "10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own".