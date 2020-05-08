Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $134.50 and last traded at $124.79, with a volume of 17560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.40.

The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Proofpoint from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $868,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,020. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,291 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $298,361,000 after purchasing an additional 159,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $172,816,000 after purchasing an additional 380,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $142,591,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $111,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company's fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60.

About Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent 'drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

