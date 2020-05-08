Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $242.00. The company traded as high as $223.90 and last traded at $221.39, with a volume of 384151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.15.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Insulet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 482.8% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,229.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average is $179.19.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

