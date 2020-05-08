Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.06.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 84,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,758. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -48.65 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Virtu Financial's revenue was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,069 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,811 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 211,532 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,206.8% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company's stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

