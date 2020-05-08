FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $258.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $240.00 to $258.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Cowen's price objective points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "hold" rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $346.00 to $281.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a "buy" rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $261.24.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $211.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,819 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $68,240,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 97.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,526 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,899,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company's stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

