International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) to Issue $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.96. The company had a trading volume of 112,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,411. The business's 50-day moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 9,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a "sell" rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.69.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

