Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $116.87 and last traded at $109.95, with a volume of 58417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.97.

The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Inphi from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.39.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock worth $8,050,907. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter worth $407,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Inphi by 14.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inphi by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,605 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inphi by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,330 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Inphi by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 475,222 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,697 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.35.

About Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Top 8 Companies That Are Adapting to a Post-Coronavirus World

The unintended consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are being played out in homes and apartments throughout the world. More and more employees are working from home, that’s if they have a job to go to. Entire industries are effectively shut down as the world attempts to slow the spread of the virus.



At some point, however, things will return to normal. But it will be a new normal. There are many businesses that won’t reopen, and many industries that will forever be changed. As an investor, now is the time to get out your crystal ball. Timing the market is a fool’s errand. But looking at what industries are positioned to thrive in a world that will be changed by the coronavirus is a prudent strategy.



We’ve identified 8 companies that are adapting to what the economy will be like in a post-coronavirus world. It will undoubtedly be more digital than it already is. Supply chains may become more vertically integrated as “Made in America” may take on a whole new meaning. As will the idea of working from home, going to a concert, or even preparing a meal.

View the "Top 8 Companies That Are Adapting to a Post-Coronavirus World".