Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2020 Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.81. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

