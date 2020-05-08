Cowen Increases Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $570.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $490.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Cowen's price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock's current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $427.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners cut Boston Beer from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $480.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $443.69.

NYSE SAM traded up $13.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $490.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.39 and a 200 day moving average of $381.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $498.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Boston Beer's quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $42,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,584,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,038 shares of company stock worth $46,436,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Boston Beer by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Stocks Beaten Down by the Coronavirus That Are Too Good to Pass Up

The coronavirus crash has not discriminated in its victims. Large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks have all been dropping. No sector has been spared either. And while the market flipped from a bear market to a bull market in just three days, there’s still plenty of volatility to cause cautious investors to keep a healthy social distance from many stocks.



The pandemic that is forcing most of us to stay in our homes as much as possible (and if you’re not, please do) is unique for most of us. Demand hasn’t organically diminished. It’s been artificially suppressed. And that means that while it’s fair to say our economy will certainly experience a new normal, there will be a recovery.



And when it comes, many of the companies that were strong before the pandemic broke will continue to show their strength. Investors who are investing in these companies today will be the ones that experience the greatest gains when the recovery happens.

View the "8 Stocks Beaten Down by the Coronavirus That Are Too Good to Pass Up".