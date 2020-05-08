Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Guggenheim

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the ride-sharing company's stock. Guggenheim's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $43.55.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.23. 27,161,592 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,223,812. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.04). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,810,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

