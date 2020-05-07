Blueprint Medicines' (BPMC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the biotechnology company's stock. HC Wainwright's price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Blueprint Medicines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $94.00.

BPMC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.18. The stock had a trading volume of 406,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,336. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 72.52% and a negative net margin of 522.75%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. Blueprint Medicines's revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $63,722.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $853,749.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $1,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most

Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.



MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.



Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.



This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".