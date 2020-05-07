CF Industries' (CF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

CF Industries (NYSE:CF)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the basic materials company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CF Industries from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut CF Industries from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.44.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.54. 3,241,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,930. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company's 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,054,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $82,114,000 after buying an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $201,484,000 after buying an additional 811,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

