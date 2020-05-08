Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. HC Wainwright's price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.04% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRNA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.84. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John B. Green sold 25,624 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $588,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,907. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Stocks that Insiders Love

An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.



Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders purchase more shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have strong future earnings and that the share price will increase in the near future.



For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently purchased additional shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may positively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.



This slideshow lists the 15 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.

View the "15 Stocks that Insiders Love".