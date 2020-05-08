FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLT. ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $270.14.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $248.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company's stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a stock will outpace the rest of the market in terms of growth. These skyrocketing securities—or the ones that analysts expect to skyrocket—are called growth stocks.

What Every Investor Needs to Know About Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are a great opportunity for an investor to make money in the stock market, but you’ve got to know what you’re going to buy or sell. A good understanding of growth stocks will help you get there.

At the beginning of a bull market, you can almost choose stocks randomly and find yourself a winner. Now that we are entering the ninth year of the current bull market, growth stocks have appreciated considerably and it's becoming far more challenging to find stocks with real opportunities for appreciation.

Growth companies are still largely outperforming their value counterparts in the United States and the rest of the world largely because of low interest rates, improved corporate earnings and global economic growth. Over the last five years, the S&P 500 Growth Index has returned 14.22% per year. During the same time, the S&P 500 Value Index returned just 12.94%.

Now that the bull market is now nearly a decade old, stocks have become very expensive. Value investors are largely sitting on the sidelines and growth investors are having a hard time figuring out where the remaining growth opportunities exist.

If you are looking for growth stocks in an increasingly small field, we have identified the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on their expected earnings growth over the next several years. These companies are all growing rapidly and will likely see double-digit earnings growth next year.

View the "Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now".