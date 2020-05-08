Insulet's (PODD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier's stock. SVB Leerink's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $178.47.

Insulet stock opened at $215.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.28 and a beta of 0.93. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.85. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,603. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Insulet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $684,507,000 after buying an additional 760,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $99,362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 396,200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,031,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2,469.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $45,756,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

