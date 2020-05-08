Irhythm Technologies' (IRTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $104.71.

IRTC opened at $119.65 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Irhythm Technologies's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,620,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850 in the last three months. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company's stock worth $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $104,119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company's stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

